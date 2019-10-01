LYNNWOOD — On Sept. 28 several members of the Beach Barons Car Club attended the Washington State Hot Rod Hall of Fame Awards Banquet held at the Lynnwood Convention Center in Lynnwood.
Various awards and scholarships were given. One of the last awards was the Washington State Hot Rod Club of the Year and the Beach Barons Car Club of Ocean Park was the winner.
Along with the Hot Rod Club of the Year, the Beach Barons Car Club received another plaque in recognition of “Sixty Years of Outstanding Contributions To Their Community and Hot Rodding.”
Beach Barons Car Club President Joe Natoli accepted both awards on behalf of the club.
