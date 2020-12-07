On Friday, Dec. 4, just before the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Port of Peninsula, the Beach Barons Car Club presented a check for $2,000 to Fire District #1 Capt. Jeff Archer in support of their Christmas toy program. Pictured left to right: Debbie Morris (BBCC Scholarship/Donations Chairperson), in her arms is Hot-Rod, Keith “Comet” Gribner (BBCC Vice President), Richard “Rudolph” Willis (BBCC Director), Capt. Jeff Archer (Fire District #1), Pete “Prancer” Johnson (BBCC Member), Roger “Santa” Taylor (BBCC Sgt. at Arms), Doug “Dancer” Haserot, David “Doner” Fraumeni, and Ralph “Cupid” Jackson (BBCC Members). Back row are two more of our communities’ finest firefighters, Paul Estrella and Tony Provenzano.