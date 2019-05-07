PORTLAND — Handsome River Jay Oman, son of Stephen and Blair Oman, was born at 8:34 p.m. at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland.
He weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
River is Stephen and Blair’s second child. His middle name, Jay, was chosen to honor his (late) grandfather, Kyle Jay.
He is the grandson of Steve and (the late) Joanne Oman, and Patty Brewe and (the late) Kyle Brewe. He has been eagerly awaited by his big sister Sloane, who was born in 2013.
Welcome to the world, River!
