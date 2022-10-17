Young Washington State Patrolman Gene Bolstad gave his life attending to save a drowning teenager in Long Beach. An award named in his honor recognizes the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in Southwest Washington.
LONG BEACH — It is the time of year when our local veterans group presents an award to an outstanding law enforcement officer in Pacific or Wahkiakum counties.
The award is in honor of Washington State Patrol Trooper Gene Bolstad who died on duty 64 years ago trying to rescue a teenager caught in a strong rip current in the surf at Long Beach. A major downtown street is named in Bolstad’s honor.
The purpose of the award is to recognize exemplary performance by individual officers identified by the general public or by their peers or supervisors. Eligibility is for any current (or former) law enforcement officer who has demonstrated exemplary performance and initiative, and/or excellence in personal interaction with the public. Nominations are gladly accepted from private citizens.
“Please let us know,” organizers said. “We believe it is critical to honor those that serve the public. This message has been sent to other departments throughout the county. After reviewing all nominations the final selection will be made by our organization as soon as possible.
“We hope to present the award on Nov. 12 at the Astoria Country Club, during the Marine Corps Birthday Ball. If your nominee is selected, it would be our pleasure to pay for the dinner of the honoree and members of his immediate family as well as for you and your guest.”
