Gene Bolstad

Young Washington State Patrolman Gene Bolstad gave his life attending to save a drowning teenager in Long Beach. An award named in his honor recognizes the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in Southwest Washington.

LONG BEACH — It is the time of year when our local veterans group presents an award to an outstanding law enforcement officer in Pacific or Wahkiakum counties.

The award is in honor of Washington State Patrol Trooper Gene Bolstad who died on duty 64 years ago trying to rescue a teenager caught in a strong rip current in the surf at Long Beach. A major downtown street is named in Bolstad’s honor.

