OP Christmas Tree Lighting organzers

It would be hard to find a jollier group of elves grouped together at the new tree location spot in order to make Community Christmas Tree Lighting plans. Gathered at the new location for 2022, from left to right, Ocean Park Area Chamber Director JR Sorrells and President Bonnie Cozby, Beach Barons Roger Taylor, Village Club Chair Karen Stephens, PCFD#1 Division Chief and Community Tree Lead Jeff Archer, Beach Barons Joe Natoli and taking the photo, Lions Club President Mark Mansell. Also involved are the Port of Peninsula, Okie’s Thriftway Market and Jack’s Country Store.

OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Community Christmas Tree has been a bit of a traveler these past several years. Blowing from corner, to field, to tent, to oyster dredge, to the Beach Barons parking lot, it never seemed to truly find safe harbor. This year, however, the community tree will be anchored as close as possible to the heart of downtown.

Community organizers share great hopes that this will be its home for years to come. Within view of Vernon and Bay, tucked alongside Peninsula Pharmacy for a bit of protection and right on the beach to bay path for caroling ease: “Eureka, we think we have found it,” the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce said last week.

