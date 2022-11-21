It would be hard to find a jollier group of elves grouped together at the new tree location spot in order to make Community Christmas Tree Lighting plans. Gathered at the new location for 2022, from left to right, Ocean Park Area Chamber Director JR Sorrells and President Bonnie Cozby, Beach Barons Roger Taylor, Village Club Chair Karen Stephens, PCFD#1 Division Chief and Community Tree Lead Jeff Archer, Beach Barons Joe Natoli and taking the photo, Lions Club President Mark Mansell. Also involved are the Port of Peninsula, Okie’s Thriftway Market and Jack’s Country Store.
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Community Christmas Tree has been a bit of a traveler these past several years. Blowing from corner, to field, to tent, to oyster dredge, to the Beach Barons parking lot, it never seemed to truly find safe harbor. This year, however, the community tree will be anchored as close as possible to the heart of downtown.
Community organizers share great hopes that this will be its home for years to come. Within view of Vernon and Bay, tucked alongside Peninsula Pharmacy for a bit of protection and right on the beach to bay path for caroling ease: “Eureka, we think we have found it,” the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce said last week.
Event details
The chamber says this is what to expect:
The Community Tree Lighting and Santa’s Workshop takes place on Dec. 2, on the Bay Avenue lot between Vernon and Ridge. At 4:30 p.m., Santa begins his ride to town in his decorated fire engine ladder truck, escorted by Rudolph and the Beach Barons’ reindeer posse. As he departs, a grove of trees on the car club’s field will magically light up. Santa then travels west on Bay Avenue to Ridge, heading south. At 256th, two right turns bring him to Vernon Avenue and as he circles Sheldon Field, Santa will make more magic by lighting another grove of holiday trees as he passes.
Santa’s arrival at the Community Tree is expected to be between 4:45 and 5 p.m. Caroling, led by a choir of firefighters, hot chocolate and cookies await revelers. The North Pole weather station is even predicting snow! After mixing with the crowd a bit, the jolly elf will get to the business at hand, counting down to the tree lighting! Next, after appropriate time for oohhs and aahhs, Santa will settle into his festive tent to begin the serious work of hearing wishes from all the young ones. Parents and grandparents — this is the perfect time to snap a shot of your youngster with Santa and the tree. Remember to bring your camera or phone!
Soon after the tree lighting, elves will be at their posts in Santa’s Workshop with holiday decorations for family members to make and take home. A short walk down Bay to Ridge takes you right to the action in the PCFD#1’s big bay. Cider and cookies, more carols and lots of good wishes await one and all. Mark your calendars to join us for all the fun and holiday celebration on Dec. 2 from 4:45 to 7:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to bring the community tree back home to the heart of town,” the chamber said. Questions? Call 360-665-4448.
