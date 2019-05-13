Brittany Grace Waltemate
Naselle-Grays River
Class of 2015 graduate,
Graduated Magna Cum Laude
Friday May 3rd 2019 from
Pennsylvania State University
with a BS in Geography specializing
in Geographic Information Science
and a Minor in World Literature.
Brittany is the daughter of Robert and
Kimberly Waltemate
of Long Beach, Wa.
Brittany is currently employed at
the Pennsylvania State University
Center for Maps and Geospatial
Information.
