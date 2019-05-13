Brittany Grace Waltemate

Brittany Grace Waltemate

Brittany Grace Waltemate

Naselle-Grays River

Class of 2015 graduate,

Graduated Magna Cum Laude

Friday May 3rd 2019 from

Pennsylvania State University

with a BS in Geography specializing

in Geographic Information Science

and a Minor in World Literature.

Brittany is the daughter of Robert and

Kimberly Waltemate

of Long Beach, Wa.

Brittany is currently employed at

the Pennsylvania State University

Center for Maps and Geospatial

Information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.