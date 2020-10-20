Drug Take-Back
SOUTH BEND & TOKELAND — On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions safely. There will be two collection sites: Pioneer Grocery at 116 Willapa Ave., South Bend and Shoalwater Bay Police Department at 2373 Tokeland Rd., Tokeland. Be sure all drugs are placed in a sealed container, such as the original bottle or a zip-lock bag. Personal information should be removed or blotted out with a permanent marker. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices must have the batteries removed. This service is free, socially-distanced and anonymous.
Bake Sale
LONG BEACH — The annual Shoeboxes of Joy bake sale is set for Oct. 23 through Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Long Beach Depot, across from Dennis Company in Long Beach. This year there will be a shoebox gift raffle also. Mask wearing is recommended. Enter the building through the south door and exit out the north door. Stop by and say hello, get some treats and help this group prepare for their 13th year of serving our forgotten elderly.
Fall Trunk or Treat
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center, located at 26310 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park invites the community to their Trunk or Treat event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31. They are located one block north of the fire department. For more information, call 360-777-3717.
Trunk or Treat
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 23802 Pacific Hwy., in Ocean Park, Peninsula Baptist Church is hosting a trunk or treat event. Come show off your costumes and have socially distanced fun.
Drive-by Halloween Party
OCEAN PARK — From 3 p.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 drive by the Ocean Park Fire Station at 26109 Ridge Avenue for a Halloween Party. Enter from Vernon Avenue onto 262nd Place. Firefighters will be spaced in front of the fire department handing out candy.
Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat
ROSBURG — There will be a drive through trick or treat event at Johnson Park at 30 Rosburg Road in Rosburg from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 31. You don’t have to leave your vehicle. Come have some safe fun .
Holiday Bazaar
ROSBURG — The Rosburg Community Club (RCC) will be hosting their annual Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Rosburg Hall. A variety of vendors are expected to be there with holiday items as well as various crafts and goods for sale. Vendors who have not yet reserved their space and wish to do so are requested to call 360-465-2574 to reserve their table. Table space is being sold at $10 per table. Vendors and participants will be requested to wear face masks and temperature checks will be made prior to entry. A limited number of masks will be available at the door. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for a full meal consisting of chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, broccoli salad, roll, dessert and beverage is $7 with food items also available for purchase a la carte. The bazaar also includes a sale of bakery items prepared by the ladies of the RCC as well as a White Elephant sale of new and like new items. Five baskets of various items will also be on display with raffle tickets for sale during the bazaar. The RCC is a service organization which supports scholarships for local students, maintenance of the Rosburg Hall, use of the Hall by local residents and organizations, and maintenance of the Rosburg Cemetery.
VFW Scholarship Programs
PACIFIC COUNTY — VFW Post 3721 of Long Beach will again sponsor the local participation for the National VFW Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarship programs. The Voice of Democracy Scholarship contest is open to students in Grades 9 through 12. The Voice of Democracy contest requires the student to prepare a 3- to 5-minute audio essay using the theme selected by the VFW. This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”. The student will submit both the written and recorded versions. Deadline for submission is Oct. 31. Patriots Pen is open to students in grades 6 through 8. The Patriots Pen contest asks the student to compose a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on the VFW selected patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to Me? Students enrolled in public, private, parochial schools or a home study program are eligible to enter the contest. Entries must be submitted no later than October 31. If you have questions, please call Mark Smith at 360-333-1811.
Daylight Saving Time Ends
On Nov. 1, daylight saving ends at 1 a.m. so it is time to set your clocks back one hour to standard time.
Bayside Singers looking for Virtual Singers
Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
