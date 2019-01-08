Wednesday, Jan. 9
HMS Pinafore
ILWACO — Peninsula Players is hosting auditions for “HMS Pinafore” at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco. Director Rita Smith is looking for 12 actors of all ages including children and “mature adults.” The musical comedy is an adaptation of the Gilbert and Sullivan work. For details, phone Smith at 360-665-0028 or email raskimball@gmail.com.
Shoalwater Birders to meet
OCEAN PARK — The next meeting of the Shoalwater Birders is Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Ocean Park Library. The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.; the program starts at 7 p.m. Barbara Linnett, from Astoria, will tell attendees about the Five Birds of Astoria: How to identify, their behaviors, migration patterns, breeding and nesting behavior plus their feeding needs and how and where to enjoy them. All are welcome to the program. Refreshments will be served. If you have questions, call Susan Clark 360-665-2753.
Ready! For Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under 5 years of age (as of Sept. 1) are encouraged to attend a seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns and parents will be given materials and activities to use at home. The sessions are from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 9 parents of children ages 1-3 years old should attend; on Jan. 16 parents of children 3- to 5-years old should attend and on Jan. 23 parents should bring babies up to 1 year old to class. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
Dining to Make a Difference
PENINSULA — Several top Long Beach eateries will offer three-for-$33 dinners from Sunday through Thursdays throughout all of January. The promotion, Dining to Make a Difference, will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club. When diners on weeknights in January mention the promo code DMD2019 at 2nd Street Café & Bistro, Galletti’s Spaghetti House, Lost Roo, Pickled Fish, the Pub at Shelburne Hotel, Salt Pub & Grub, and The Depot Restaurant, 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula. And when the promo code DMD2019 is mentioned while making a room reservation at participating lodging including Adrift Hotel, Enchanted Cottages, Inn at Discovery Coast, Salt Hotel, and Shelburne Hotel, a 10 percent donation will also be gifted. The Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula provides a safe place for children to have fun, get a hot meal, be creative, be part of a team, get help with homework, and gather with friends. For Dining to Make a Difference details including participants and special offers, please visit www.lbpfood.com. For destination information and trip planning, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.
Free Movie “Murphy’s Romance”
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Murphy’s Romance” starring Sally Field and James Garner at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Photography workshop
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library presents “Take It Off Auto” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., January 10 for adults and teens. Did you know there is so much more that you can do with your camera than point and shoot? Photographer Brian Evans will give you ideas to take pictures worth printing! For more information call 360-942-2408.
Pacific Transit Quarterly Board Meeting
LONG BEACH — Pacific Transit System will hold its first 2019 regular quarterly board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Pacific County office building at 7013 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. There will be a public hearing to hear comment on the 2019 Salary & Wage Schedule for the non-labor employees. The public to invited to attend and participate. For information call 360-875-9418.
Marine Resources Committee Meeting
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will hold its monthly meeting in Long Beach at the county administration building on Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a presentation on the Chinook Hatchery and information on upcoming events. For more information please check out the PCMRC website at pacificcountymrc.com. If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
OP Area Chamber Meeting
OCEAN PARK — OPACC is kicking off the new year on Jan. 10 with their first meeting held at the Ocean Park District #1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Avenue beginning at 8 a.m. Come meet your fellow members and business men and women, give suggestions for monthly speakers and topics, let your concerns and interests be known and see all the ways your membership can benefit your business. OPACC is focused on making this a year of excitement and growth for the business community it serves. If you haven’t joined before, this is the year to be part of the team. Refreshments always served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, visit Facebook or call 360-665-4448.
Village Club Meeting
OCEAN PARK — Please join others for the first Village Club Meeting of 2019 beginning at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Ocean Park Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Avenue. The special guest speaker will be newly elected Pacific County Commissioner Michael “Hawk” Runyon. Commissioner Runyon will talk of his goals as a commissioner and engage in discussion with the group. Please be advised that they will use a sign-in format for any questions. On the agenda also will be updates on the Ocean Beach School District Reconfiguration Plan and open the floor to a mini brainstorming session regarding new events for the north end. Membership renewal is in full swing. Village Club is made up of people living in Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside, Klipsan Beach and areas between. We have come together to improve the quality of life in our villages. For more information email opvillageclub@gmail.com, call 360-270-0298 and leave a message or visit Facebook, OP Village Club.
Friday, Jan. 11
GHC registration open
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Winter registration is open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Art, Writing, Spanish Basics, Intro to French, Valentine Candies, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Computers, Advanced Photography, Gardening, Meditation, Body-Language- Reading People, Self-Publishing, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics. It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests – only the pleasure of learning and exploring! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 12, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Please arrive on time. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Families helping Families
OCEAN PARK — Every second Saturday of the month Families helping Families will distribute gently used clothing for the entire family, personal hygiene items, and laundry and cleaning supplies from noon to 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, one block north of the Ocean Park fire department at 26310 Ridge Avenue. The next date is Jan. 12. Volunteers are welcome as are donations. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Church closing/Property transfer
NASELLE — Closing Service of the Naselle Congregational Church, 14 Parpala Road will be held on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Also at this time they will celebrate transfer of the building and property to the Finnish American Folk Festival. Please join in this special service of reflection and celebration. If you have questions call Connie at 360-484-7748.
Monday, Jan. 14
TAC Meeting Reminder
RAYMOND — The next roundtable meeting of the Teen Advocacy Coalition is set for Monday, January 14 at 3:15 p.m. at the Raymond High School. The tentative agenda includes information on the new fiscal agent; board nominations; staff hiring; goals for the new year and event programming including Guns and Hoses (March), Drug Takeback (April) and After Prom Party (May). If you would like to look at previous meeting minutes and agendas before the meeting you can do so on their website at pacificcountytac.org. All people, of all ages, are welcome to attend regardless of membership status. For information contact Zoe Sowa, vice president or Tania Remmers at 360-942-2303.
Veterans’ services
LONG BEACH — The local Veterans office is at 318 NE 2nd St., in the old county building. This is a full service office with a trained service officer available to assist veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays. The phone is 642-1228 or e-mail vfw3721@reachone.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 360-665-3939 or Russ Jones at 360-665-3939.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Free Showing “Follow the Fleet”
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Follow the Fleet” starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16.
Future Events
Salty Talks
ILWACO — On Thursday, Jan. 17 at Ilwaco’s Salt Hotel & Pub, Butch Smith will talk about salmon enhancement on the Lower Columbia River. Smith is a third-generation salmon and sturgeon fishing guide whose family owns and operates Coho Charters in Ilwaco. Butch is a longtime advocate for salmon and salmon enhancement on the Columbia River. His illustrated talk will cover what salmon enhancement programs are, what they do, and their role in the past and going into the future. Salty Talk presentations are upstairs in the Salt Hotel and Pub, at 147 Howerton Ave on the Ilwaco waterfront. The event is free to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Come early or stay late for those wanting to grab dinner or beverage. Seating is limited. No reservations.
Play Bunco
SURFSIDE — The Surfside Homeowners Association is holding a bunco event on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Surfside community room, 31402 H St, Ocean Park. There is a $5 entry fee. Bring a snack to share; coffee and water provided. Call 360-665-4171 for more information
Rock Painting class
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Rock Painting, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 19 for adults. Join the rock painting craze, and learn new rock painting techniques such as aboriginal dot art, staphorster stipwerk, or your own creative style! All materials provided. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Crab Feed
LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco Sports Boosters annual crab feed is set for Jan. 19 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks, 110 Pacific Hwy. North. This delicious crab (one crab) dinner includes coleslaw and garlic bread. Hotdogs, beer, and wine are also available. Get there early before they run out of crab! The cost is $18 per person. Hot dogs are available for kids for $3. For information call 360-642-2400.
Historic Winter Transportation
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop offers their next event in their free speaker series entitled Historic Winter Transportation with Richard Brenne on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. People of northern climes have long used various methods of transportation specific to winter weather such as skis, sleds, and snowshoes. Did the Lewis and Clark Expedition use any of these or note seeing Indians use these tools? Join Richard Brenne for a discussion of the history of these transportation techniques. Brenne is a skier, mountain climber, world traveler, tour guide, freelance writer and award-winning screenwriter whose works have been produced by the Discovery Channel, HBO, and Warner Brothers. In Their Footsteps is a monthly Sunday forum sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi. Confirm this event before going, in case the partial federal government shutdown is still going on.
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is Jan. 21. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Theater Workshop
CHINOOK — PAPA presents their Theater Workshop Series starting with the topic, “Facing Stage Fright: Learning everyday exercises to tame a common fear.” Have you ever heard someone say “oh I could never get up on stage that sounds terrifying!”? Well, we have! Some of the actors you may have seen perform with us, in fact, said that very thing! This workshop is all about how to battle that feeling, giving you ammunition to beat any and all stage fright in the future from wedding toasts to chimney sweep roles! Totally free and tons of fun! This workshop will be held on Jan. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fort Columbia State Park, in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed). If you have questions, call 360-836-4448.
Experience King Tides
RAYMOND — King tides are the annual extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth. They are a dramatic feature of Washington winters – and a glimpse of what our future in Western Washington may look like as sea levels rise. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (high tide at 1:53 p.m.) at Willapa Landing Park, a public King Tides Viewing Party in Raymond will offer an opportunity to learn about king tides and the latest sea level rise projections. This event is presented by Washington Sea Grant, The Nature Conservancy and Surfrider Foundation. The public is invited to take pictures of king tides from the shoreline and learn about sea level rise in their community.Hot coffee and snacks will be provided. Surfrider Foundation and LightHawk will visually document flooding during high water levels from the air. The plane will fly over the viewing party and the Southwest Washington coast, weather permitting. For information call Jackson Blalock, Washington Sea Grant/The Nature Conservancy, 704-418-4179, jackson.blalock@tnc.org; Bridget Trosin, Washington Sea Grant, 360-428-1003, bemmett@uw.edu or Casey Dennehy, Surfrider Foundation, 360-556.6509, cdennehy@surfrider.org.
Windless Kite Festival
LONG BEACH — Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 the longest running indoor kite festival in North America returns to the Long Beach Elementary gymnasium for its 17th year. The event includes performances, competitions, workshops and open flying for kite enthusiasts of every age and ability. Perfect for families, the Windless Kite Festival features a $5 kite-making workshop and opportunities for children, families and friends to learn the art of indoor kiting, where kites are powered by the motion of the flyer’s body. Call 360-642-4020 for information or go to: http://kitefestival.com/events/windless-kite-festival.
Beach Clean Up Day
PENINSULA — The Grass Roots Garbage Gang is holding a Beach Clean Up Days on Jan. 26. Head to a beach approach at 9:30 a.m. on clean up day to get supplies and help with this effort to clean our 28 miles of beach. All are invited to participate. Go to ourbeach.org for more information.
First-Aid/CPR
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Fire Department is offering a first-aid/CPR class on Thursday, Jan. 31, held at the Long Beach Fire Department beginning at 7 p.m. The instructor will be from Medix. Cost is $20 per person and pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 25 persons. For information contact Matt Bonney at 360-642-4421.
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
