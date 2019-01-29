Wednesday, Jan. 30
'The Wind & the Lion'
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “The Wind and the Lion” starring Sean Connery and Candice Bergen at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Thursday, Jan. 31
First-Aid/CPR
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Fire Department is offering a first-aid/CPR class on Thursday, Jan. 31 held at the Long Beach Fire Department beginning at 7 p.m. The instructor will be from Medix. Cost is $20 per person and pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 25 persons. For information contact Matt Bonney at 360-642-4421.
No Homework Book Club
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents No Homework Book Club, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 31 for adults and teens. Share a conversation about your latest literary find on the last Thursday of the month. Expand your reading habits and discover exciting new works. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Dining to Make a Difference
PENINSULA — Several top Long Beach eateries will offer three-for-$33 dinners from Sunday through Thursdays throughout all of January. The promotion, Dining to Make a Difference, will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club. When diners on weeknights in January mention the promo code DMD2019 at 2nd Street Café & Bistro, Galletti’s Spaghetti House, Lost Roo, Pickled Fish, the Pub at Shelburne Hotel, Salt Pub & Grub, and The Depot Restaurant, 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula. And when the promo code DMD2019 is mentioned while making a room reservation at participating lodging including Adrift Hotel, Enchanted Cottages, Inn at Discovery Coast, Salt Hotel, and Shelburne Hotel, a 10 percent donation will also be gifted. The Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula provides a safe place for children to have fun, get a hot meal, be creative, be part of a team, get help with homework, and gather with friends. For Dining to Make a Difference details including participants and special offers, please visit www.lbpfood.com. For destination information and trip planning, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.
Friday, Feb. 1
GHC registration open
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Winter registration is open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Art, Writing, Spanish Basics, Intro to French, Valentine Candies, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Computers, Advanced Photography, Gardening, Meditation, Body-Language- Reading People, Self-Publishing, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics. It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests — only the pleasure of learning and exploring! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Bayside Singers seeks new members
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers spring rehearsals are underway at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 240th and U Street and they welcome new members. Tenors and baritones are particularly welcome, and ability to read music is helpful. Director Barbara Poulshock will be happy to meet with prospective new members who have had previous choral experience. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
Sunday, Feb. 3
ViVA Trio to perform
RAYMOND — With multiple standing ovations at every show, the award-winning Canadian group ViVA Trio will be gracing the stage of the Raymond Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m., for Sunday Afternoon Live. Singing everything from operatic classics to pop songs, their powerful soprano voices combine with an impressive stage presence and comedic charm while providing the audience with deep emotional vocal performances. Anna Bateman, Coloratura soprano, Erin Fisher, Mezzo-soprano, and Katya Tchoubar, performer, songwriter and producer, each have a long list of solo credits including numerous operatic roles, classical concerts, music theatre, pop and even jazz. These performers have serious vocal prowess, showcasing spectacular high notes, soaring crescendos and captivating three-part harmony. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, located at 323 3rd St., the Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419.
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — A Course in Miracles study group meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library community room. All meetings are open to the public and free of charge. A Course in Miracles is a universal spiritual practice, Christian in thought, and dealing with universal themes and experience. It is not a religion nor affiliated with any church/temple/denomination. The Course will address existential questions as well as the practice of undoing fear and guilt, attainment of inner peace, healing of sickness and of relationships, forgiveness and compassion, prayer/meditation and enlightenment. A Course in Miracles books will be available for use and for purchase at the meetings. For more information, please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 cell.
Monday, Feb. 4
Willapa Harbor Chorale rehearsals
RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chorale begins rehearsals Monday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Raymond High School band room. These are regular two-hour Monday evening. The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for its 2019 spring concert. Chorale Director Kathy Holland encourages members to arrive a few minutes early for the first rehearsal when music will be distributed and necessary registration completed. These rehearsals are preparatory for an April 29 concert at the Raymond Theater. For more than four decades this community-based chorale has performed two concerts annually, one in early spring and a second in December leading up to Christmas. The chorale includes voices from South Bend, Raymond, Willapa Valley, Westport, Montesano and Central Park. For more information call Kathy Holland at 360-934-9101 or speak with any choir member.
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Bayside Singers begin spring rehearsals
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers spring rehearsals are underway weekly at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 240th and U Street. This 30 member choral group practices each Tuesday at 1 p.m. Annual spring concerts in Chinook and Ocean Park are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4 and Saturday May 11. Bayside Singers will perform the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “Trial by Jury” this spring, in addition to other favorite selections. Director Barbara Poulshock will be happy to meet with prospective new members who have had previous choral experience. Tenors and baritones are particularly welcome, and ability to read music is helpful. If you enjoy participating in a strong community choir, this is a great opportunity to meet new people and learn challenging and beautiful music. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
Chinese New Year
ILWACO — An event that celebrates Chinese New Year is scheduled at the Ilwaco Timberland Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 for all ages. The year of the pig has begun! Drop by for crafts and challenges and learn more about the traditions of the celebration. All materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland Libraries. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Liquor, Cannabis, Gambling and Your Fundraising Event
ILWACO — Is your fundraising event in compliance with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board rules? What can you and can’t you do when fundraising? Learn about use of alcohol (served or auctioned), cannabis and gambling (raffles, wine pulls). South Pacific County Community Foundation is bringing this class to the Columbia Heritage Museum in Ilwaco on Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration for this informative two-hour class is $15 and includes a huge workbook and tons of information. It is recommend several people from your organization attend. Know the rules before planning your 2019 event. Learn new things and make some changes in how you run your fundraisers. Representatives from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board will be present. Sign up in advance to secure a seat. Register online: https://spccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1006. Call Nansen Malin 360-244-3294 or Kathleen Sayce 360-665-5292 with questions or email info@spccf.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is Feb. 6. Events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
'Meet me in St. Louis'
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Meet me in St. Louis” starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Future Events
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
Comprehensive Plan update
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission will hold a public workshop on the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan update at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, Annex Building, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, at 6 p.m., Feb. 7. The purpose of the workshop is to continue the review for the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan. The Washington State Growth Management Act requires each jurisdiction to conduct a periodic review of their comprehensive plans and associated development regulations. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the County’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. Information, comments, suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Family Movie Afternoon
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library presents Family Movie Afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 8 for all ages. Bring pillows and blankets and watch a family-friendly movie. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland Libraries. For more information call 360-665-4184.
An Afternoon with Poets
OCEAN PARK — An Afternoon with the Peninsula Poets is set for Saturday, Feb. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a poetry reading will be held at the Ocean Park Library. Featured poets are Sarah Day, Cate Gable and Tony Pfannenstiel, with guitar accompaniment by George Coleman. An open mic will begin at 2 p.m. Please feel free to share a poem with the audience. If you have questions call Tony at 503-720-6786.
Chinook tribal meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m., on Feb. 9, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
STEAM ahead
ILWACO — From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 9 children are invited to Ilwaco Timberland Library to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through building, chemistry creations, and more! Children under 8 may need your adult help with some activities. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Families helping Families
OCEAN PARK — Every second Saturday of the month Families helping Families will distribute gently used clothing for the entire family, personal hygiene items, and laundry and cleaning supplies from noon to 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, one block north of the Ocean Park fire department at 26310 Ridge Avenue. The next date is Feb. 9. Volunteers are welcome as are donations. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Smorgasbord
NASELLE — Plans are underway for the American Legion Auxiliary’s upcoming smorgasbord on Sunday, Feb 10. The smorgasbord will take place in the commons area of the Naselle-Grays River School. While the menu varies from year to year, two items remain a constant: the ladies’ famous breaded oysters and chicken wings. Other items, this year, will include: ham, meatloaf, meatballs, pickled pigs feet, mashed potatoes and gravy, deviled eggs as well as a variety of vegetables, salads and rolls. Another thing these ladies know how to do well is dessert items and there will be a table full of a variety of desserts. Customers usually come in early to secure their seating and get in line for the 11:30 am start of the event. The cost of the meal is $12 for teens and adults, $6 for children age seven through twelve and $2 for children age six and younger. The smorgasbord is scheduled to last from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to support the needs of military veterans, local food banks, student scholarships and community members in need. If you have questions call 360-465-2595.
Annual Meeting Historical Society
NASELLE —The Pacific County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Naselle-Grays River Valley High School at 793 State Route 4. This year's program will feature Paul Young and Gail Friedlander who will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about bees and their importance. They are part of a growing group of beekeepers in Pacific County. There will be plenty of time for your questions. The event is free and open to the public. The meeting follows the annual American Legion Auxiliary’s smorgasbord. Call 360-875-5224 with questions.
Peninsula Poverty Response meeting
LONG BEACH — The Peninsula Poverty Response February meeting is Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the South Pacific County Administration Building at 7016 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. On the agenda will be how the Project Community Connect event went and what programs are coming up soon. Call 360-665-6344 with questions.
Stamp Club
LONG BEACH — Peninsula Stamp Club meetings are the third Saturday of each month at noon at the Ocean Park Timberland Library at 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is February 16. Beginners to advanced collectors are welcome. This is a great hobby the whole family can enjoy. Call John at 642-8732 for more information.
Peninsula Players meeting
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players annual meeting is Feb. 24 beginning at 3 p.m., at the River City Playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco. On the agenda is information about last year’s activities, and nominations/voting for vacant board positions, including vice president, membership coordinator, treasurer, director at large and volunteer coordinator. You do not need to be an actor or director to be on the board, you just need an interest in keeping community theatre alive. Food will include Robert’s famous nacho bar, with entertainment to include a snippet from the upcoming musical "H.M.S. Pinafore." For information please contact Rita at 360-665-0028 or 360-244-3517.
Science conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register. If you have questions, call 360-875-6735.
