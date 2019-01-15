Wednesday, Jan. 16
Free movie “Follow the Fleet”
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Follow the Fleet” starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 16.
Dining to Make a Difference
PENINSULA — Several top Long Beach eateries will offer three-for-$33 dinners from Sunday through Thursdays throughout all of January. The promotion, Dining to Make a Difference, will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club. When diners on weeknights in January mention the promo code DMD2019 at 2nd Street Café & Bistro, Galletti’s Spaghetti House, Lost Roo, Pickled Fish, the Pub at Shelburne Hotel, Salt Pub & Grub, and The Depot Restaurant, 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula. And when the promo code DMD2019 is mentioned while making a room reservation at participating lodging including Adrift Hotel, Enchanted Cottages, Inn at Discovery Coast, Salt Hotel and Shelburne Hotel, a 10 percent donation will also be gifted. The Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula provides a safe place for children to have fun, get a hot meal, be creative, be part of a team, get help with homework, and gather with friends. For Dining to Make a Difference details including participants and special offers, please visit www.lbpfood.com. For destination information and trip planning, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Play Bunco
SURFSIDE — The Surfside Homeowners Association is holding a bunco event on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Surfside community room, 31402 H St, Ocean Park. There is a $5 entry fee. Bring a snack to share; coffee and water provided. Call 360-665-4171 for more information.
Salty Talks
ILWACO — On Thursday, Jan. 17 at Ilwaco’s Salt Hotel & Pub, Butch Smith, will talk about salmon enhancement on the Lower Columbia River. Smith is a third generation salmon and sturgeon fishing guide whose family owns and operates Coho Charters in Ilwaco. Butch is a longtime advocate for salmon and salmon enhancement on the Columbia River. His illustrated talk will cover what salmon enhancement programs are, what they do, and their role in the past and going into the future. Salty Talk presentations are located upstairs in the Salt Hotel and Pub, located at 147 Howerton Ave on the Ilwaco waterfront. The event is free to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Come early or stay late for those wanting to grab dinner or beverage. Seating is limited. No reservations.
Friday, Jan. 18
GHC registration open
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Winter registration is open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Art, Writing, Spanish Basics, Intro to French, Valentine Candies, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Computers, Advanced Photography, Gardening, Meditation, Body-Language- Reading People, Self-Publishing, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics. It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests — only the pleasure of learning and exploring! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Rock Painting class
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Rock Painting, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 19 for adults. Join the rock painting craze, and learn new rock painting techniques such as aboriginal dot art, staphorster stipwerk, or your own creative style! All materials provided. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Crab Feed
LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco Sports Boosters annual crab feed is set for Jan. 19 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks, 110 Pacific Hwy. North. This delicious crab (one crab) dinner includes coleslaw and garlic bread. Hotdogs, beer, and wine are also available. Get there early before they run out of crab! The cost is $18 per person. Hot dogs are available for kids for $3. For information call 360-642-2400.
AAUW Meeting
OCEAN PARK — The next meeting of the American Association of University Women will be held at the Ocean Park Timberland Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19. The guest will be Bill Buck. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about AAUW or this meeting, call 360-642-3076.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Historic Winter Transportation
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop offers their next event in their free speaker series entitled Historic Winter Transportation with Richard Brenne on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. People of northern climes have long used various methods of transportation specific to winter weather such as skis, sleds, and snowshoes. Did the Lewis and Clark Expedition use any of these or note seeing Indians use these tools? Join Richard Brenne for a discussion of the history of these transportation techniques. Brenne is a skier, mountain climber, world traveler, tour guide, freelance writer and award-winning screenwriter whose works have been produced by the Discovery Channel, HBO, and Warner Brothers. In Their Footsteps is a monthly Sunday forum sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi. Call first to make sure event is still happening in light of the ongoing partial government shutdown.
Monday, Jan. 21
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is Jan. 21. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Theater Workshop
CHINOOK — PAPA presents their Theater Workshop Series starting with the topic, “Facing Stage Fright: Learning everyday exercises to tame a common fear.” Have you ever heard someone say “oh I could never get up on stage that sounds terrifying!”? Well, we have! Some of the actors you may have seen perform with us, in fact, said that very thing! This workshop is all about how to battle that feeling, giving you ammunition to beat any and all stage fright in the future from wedding toasts to chimney sweep roles! Totally free and tons of fun! This workshop will be held on Jan. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fort Columbia State Park, in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed). If you have questions, call 360-836-4448.
Bayside Singers seeks new members
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers will begin spring rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 240th and U Street. Tenors and baritones are particularly welcome, and ability to read music is helpful. Director Barbara Poulshock will be happy to meet with prospective new members who have had previous choral experience. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Experience King Tides
RAYMOND — King tides are the annual extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth. They are a dramatic feature of Washington winters — and a glimpse of what our future in Western Washington may look like as sea levels rise. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (high tide at 1:53 p.m.) at Willapa Landing Park, a public King Tides Viewing Party in Raymond will offer an opportunity to learn about king tides and the latest sea level rise projections. This event is presented by Washington Sea Grant, The Nature Conservancy and Surfrider Foundation. The public is invited to take pictures of king tides from the shoreline and learn about sea level rise in their community.Hot coffee and snacks will be provided. Surfrider Foundation and LightHawk will visually document flooding during high water levels from the air. The plane will fly over the viewing party and the Southwest Washington coast, weather permitting. For information call Jackson Blalock, Washington Sea Grant/The Nature Conservancy, 704-418-4179, jackson.blalock@tnc.org; Bridget Trosin, Washington Sea Grant, 360-428-1003, bemmett@uw.edu or Casey Dennehy, Surfrider Foundation, 360-556-6509, cdennehy@surfrider.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
“It Happened to Jane”
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “It Happened to Jane” starring Doris Day and Jack Lemmon at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Future Events
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect is set for Jan. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, located at 110 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach. This is an event that has changed lives by bringing awareness, connections with compassionate people in the community, and services to those in need. It is a one-day event for people in need to get access to services under one roof. This year, participants can receive medical and eye exams, a hot meal, warm clothing, haircuts and personal care, housing and legal services, veterinary services, employment services, family services, identification replacement and more. If you would like to volunteer or get involved contact Sheena Humphreys at 360-642-9349 or email her at sehumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will held at 10 a.m., Jan. 24 at the Pacific County Annex in South Bend. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
Science Fridays
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library presents Science Fridays, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 25 for children. Join the fun with other third and fourth graders learning about science with Dr. Mak. Engage in activities with microbes, microscopes, cell biology, engineering, coding and robotics, and art techniques. Register online or by calling the library at 360-665-4184. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ocean Park and Ilwaco libraries.
Windless Kite Festival
LONG BEACH — Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 the longest running indoor kite festival in North America returns to the Long Beach Elementary gymnasium for its 17th year. The event includes performances, competitions, workshops and open flying for kite enthusiasts of every age and ability. Perfect for families, the Windless Kite Festival features a $5 kite-making workshop and opportunities for children, families and friends to learn the art of indoor kiting, where kites are powered by the motion of the flyer’s body. Call 360-642-4020 for information or go to: http://kitefestival.com/events/windless-kite-festival.
Beach Cleanup Set
PENINSULA — The first beach cleanup of 2019 is set for Jan. 26, and your help is needed. Just come on out to any one of the seven major beach approaches on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and pick up supplies from volunteers. After the cleanup on Saturday, there will be a soup feed in Klipsan at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center from about 11:30 a.m., until the pots run dry. It’s a great place to see what has been found and to share your findings with other fellow volunteers while enjoying homemade soups and goodies. Round up your family or friends and make up a small group to tackle your chosen section of beach each cleanup. It’s always an interesting experience, can be good exercise in fresh air and gives you a feeling of accomplishment in the care of our beaches. Have some kids participate for an early taste of hands-on environmental stewardship. Do you want to help? Email Wendy Murry at Wendy@OurBeach.org.
Bayside Singers Begin Spring Rehearsals
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers will begin spring rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 240th and U Street. This 30 member choral group practices each Tuesday at 1 p.m. Annual spring concerts in Chinook and Ocean Park are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4 and Saturday May 11. Bayside Singers will perform the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “Trial by Jury” this spring, in addition to other favorite selections. Director Barbara Poulshock will be happy to meet with prospective new members who have had previous choral experience. Tenors and baritones are particularly welcome, and ability to read music is helpful. If you enjoy participating in a strong community choir, this is a great opportunity to meet new people and learn challenging and beautiful music. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
Peace of Mind Recovery Roundtable
SEAVIEW — The January dinner and program for Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) will be Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Room of the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place/Washington Street in Seaview. This month’s dinner at 6 p.m. includes soup from the Garden Patch and other dishes provided by POMPC members. The program from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. will be a Recovery Roundtable. Anyone attending the roundtable is invited to participate by sharing briefly about an element of their own recovery experience. Nominations to two-year terms on the Peace of Mind Pacific County board will also be received at this meeting. The board election will be held at the Feb. 26 POMPC monthly dinner. For information or transportation, email info@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448. Peace of Mind Pacific County provides free quarterly magazines and an email newsletter, as well as free workshops and other events. For more information, visit www.pompc.org or www.facebook/peaceofmindpacificcounty; or call 866-677 6672 (1-866-67POMPC).
First-Aid/CPR
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Fire Department is offering a first-aid/CPR class on Thursday, Jan. 31 held at the Long Beach Fire Department beginning at 7 p.m. The instructor will be from Medix. Cost is $20 per person and pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 25 persons. For information contact Matt Bonney at 360-642-4421.
Book Club
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents No Homework Book Club, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 31 for adults and teens. Share a conversation about your latest literary find on the last Thursday of the month. Expand your reading habits and discover exciting new works. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Smorgasbord
NASELLE — Plans are underway for the American Legion Auxiliary’s upcoming smorgasbord on Sunday, Feb 10. The smorgasbord will take place in the commons area of the Naselle-Grays River School. While the menu varies from year to year, two items remain a constant: the ladies’ famous breaded oysters and chicken wings. Other items, this year, will include: ham, meatloaf, meatballs, pickled pigs feet, mashed potatoes and gravy, deviled eggs as well as a variety of vegetables, salads and rolls. Another thing these ladies know how to do well is dessert items and there will be a table full of a variety of desserts. Customers usually come in early to secure their seating and get in line for the 11:30 am start of the event. The cost of the meal is $12 for teens and adults, $6 for children age seven through twelve and $2 for children age six and younger. The smorgasbord is scheduled to last from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to support the needs of military veterans, local food banks, student scholarships and community members in need. If you have questions call 360-465-2595.
Annual Meeting Historical Society
NASELLE —The Pacific County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Naselle-Grays River Valley High School at 793 State Route 4. This year’s program will feature Paul Young and Gail Friedlander who will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about bees and their importance. They are part of a growing group of beekeepers in Pacific County. There will be plenty of time for your questions. The event is free and open to the public. The meeting follows the annual American Legion Auxiliary’s smorgasbord. Call 360-875-5224 with questions.
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.