Wednesday, Jan. 23
‘It Happened to Jane’
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “It Happened to Jane” starring Doris Day and Jack Lemmon at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect is set for Jan. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, 110 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach. This is an event that has changed lives by bringing awareness, connections with compassionate people in the community, and services to those in need. It is a one-day event for people in need to get access to services under one roof. This year, participants can receive medical and eye exams, a hot meal, warm clothing, haircuts and personal care, housing and legal services, veterinary services, employment services, family services, identification replacement and more. If you would like to volunteer or get involved contact Sheena Humphreys at 360-642-9349 or email sehumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will held at 10 a.m., Jan. 24 at the Pacific County Annex in South Bend. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. The public is welcome. If you have questions, contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
Friday, Jan. 25
Science Fridays
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library presents Science Fridays, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Jan. 25 for children. Join the fun with other third and fourth graders learning about science with Dr. Mak. Engage in activities with microbes, microscopes, cell biology, engineering, coding and robotics, and art techniques. Register online or by calling the library at 360-665-4184. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ocean Park and Ilwaco libraries.
GHC registration open
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Winter registration is open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Art, Writing, Spanish Basics, Intro to French, Valentine Candies, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Computers, Advanced Photography, Gardening, Meditation, Body-Language- Reading People, Self-Publishing, and more. All courses are offered at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics. It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests – only the pleasure of learning and exploring! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Windless Kite Festival
LONG BEACH — Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 the longest running indoor kite festival in North America returns to the Long Beach Elementary gymnasium for its 17th year. The event includes performances, competitions, workshops and open flying for kite enthusiasts of every age and ability. Perfect for families, the Windless Kite Festival features a $5 kite-making workshop and opportunities for children, families and friends to learn the art of indoor kiting, where kites are powered by the motion of the flyer’s body. Call 360-642-4020 for information or go to: http://kitefestival.com/events/windless-kite-festival.
Theater Workshop rescheduled
CHINOOK — PAPA’s Theater Workshop Series “Facing Stage Fright: Learning everyday exercises to tame a common fear” has been rescheduled to Jan. 26. Have you ever heard someone say “Oh, I could never get up on stage that sounds terrifying!”? Well, we have! Some of the actors you may have seen perform with us said that very thing! This workshop is about how to battle that feeling, giving you ammunition to beat any and all stage fright from wedding toasts to chimney sweep roles! Totally free and tons of fun! This workshop will be held on Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fort Columbia State Park, in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed). If you have questions, call 360-836-4448.
Beach Cleanup Set
PENINSULA — The first beach cleanup of 2019 is set for Jan. 26, and your help is needed. Just come on out to any one of the seven major beach approaches on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and pick up supplies from volunteers. After the cleanup on Saturday, there will be a soup feed in Klipsan at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center from about 11:30 a.m., until the pots run dry. It’s a great place to see what has been found and to share your findings with other fellow volunteers while enjoying homemade soups and goodies. Round up your family or friends and make up a small group to tackle your chosen section of beach each cleanup. It’s always an interesting experience, can be good exercise in fresh air and gives you a feeling of accomplishment in the care of our beaches. Have some kids participate for an early taste of hands-on environmental stewardship. Do you want to help? Email Wendy Murry at Wendy@OurBeach.org.
Sunday, Jan. 27
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — A Course in Miracles study group meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library. All meetings are open to the public and free of charge. A Course in Miracles is a universal spiritual practice, Christian in thought, and dealing with universal themes and experience. It is not a religion nor affiliated with any church/temple/denomination. The Course will address existential questions as well as the practice of undoing fear and guilt, attainment of inner peace, healing of sickness and of relationships, forgiveness and compassion, prayer/meditation and enlightenment. A Course in Miracles books will be available for use and for purchase at the meetings. For more information, please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 cell.
Monday, Jan. 28
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Bayside Singers Begin Spring Rehearsals
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers begin spring rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 240th and U Street. This 30 member choral group practices each Tuesday at 1 p.m. Annual spring concerts in Chinook and Ocean Park are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4 and Saturday May 11. Bayside Singers will perform the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “Trial by Jury” this spring, in addition to other favorite selections. Director Barbara Poulshock will meet with prospective new members who have had previous choral experience. Tenors and baritones are particularly welcome, and ability to read music is helpful. If you enjoy participating in a strong community choir, this is a great opportunity to meet new people and learn challenging and beautiful music. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
Peace of Mind Recovery Roundtable
SEAVIEW — The January dinner and program for Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) will be Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Room of the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place/Washington Street in Seaview. This month’s dinner at 6 p.m. includes soup from the Garden Patch and other dishes provided by POMPC members. The program from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. will be a Recovery Roundtable. Anyone attending the roundtable is invited to participate by sharing briefly about an element of their own recovery experience. Nominations to two-year terms on the Peace of Mind Pacific County board will also be received at this meeting. The board election will be held at the Feb. 26 POMPC monthly dinner. For information or transportation, email info@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448. For more information, visit www.pompc.org or www.facebook/peaceofmindpacificcounty; or call 866-677 6672 (1-866-67POMPC).
Wednesday, Jan. 30
“The Wind & the Lion”
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “The Wind and the Lion,” starring Sean Connery and Candice Bergen, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Dining to Make a Difference
PENINSULA — Several Long Beach eateries will offer three-for-$33 dinners from Sunday through Thursdays throughout all of January. The promotion, Dining to Make a Difference, will benefit the local Boys and Girls Club. When diners on weeknights in January mention the promo code DMD2019 at 2nd Street Café & Bistro, Galletti’s Spaghetti House, Lost Roo, Pickled Fish, the Pub at Shelburne Hotel, Salt Pub & Grub, and The Depot Restaurant, 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula. And when the promo code DMD2019 is mentioned while making a room reservation at participating lodging including Adrift Hotel, Enchanted Cottages, Inn at Discovery Coast, Salt Hotel, and Shelburne Hotel, a 10 percent donation will also be gifted. The Boys & Girls Club of the Long Beach Peninsula provides a safe place for children to have fun, get a hot meal, be creative, be part of a team, get help with homework, and gather with friends. For Dining to Make a Difference details including participants and special offers, please visit www.lbpfood.com. For destination information and trip planning, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com.
Future Events
First-Aid/CPR
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Fire Department is offering a first-aid/CPR class on Thursday, Jan. 31 held at the Long Beach Fire Department beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and pre-registration is required. Class is limited to 25 persons. For information contact Matt Bonney at 360-642-4421.
Book Club
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents No Homework Book Club, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 31 for adults and teens. Share a conversation about your latest literary find on the last Thursday of the month. Expand your reading habits and discover exciting new works. For more information call 360-642-3908.
ViVA Trio to perform
RAYMOND — The award-winning Canadian group ViVA Trio will be gracing the stage of the Raymond Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m., for Sunday Afternoon Live. Singing everything from operatic classics to pop songs, their powerful soprano voices combine with an impressive stage presence and comedic charm while providing the audience with deep emotional vocal performances. Anna Bateman, Coloratura soprano, Erin Fisher, Mezzo-soprano, and Katya Tchoubar, performer, songwriter and producer, each have a long list of solo credits including numerous operatic roles, classical concerts, music theatre, pop and even jazz. These performers have serious vocal prowess, showcasing spectacular high notes, soaring crescendos and captivating three-part harmony. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St., the Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419.
Willapa Harbor Chorale rehearsals
RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chorale begins rehearsals Monday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at Raymond High School. These are regular two-hour Monday evening. The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for its 2019 spring concert. Chorale Director Kathy Holland encourages members to arrive a few minutes early for the first rehearsal when music will be distributed and necessary registration completed. These rehearsals are preparatory for an April 29 concert at the Raymond Theater. For more than four decades this community-based chorale has performed two concerts annually, one in early spring and a second in December leading up to Christmas. The chorale includes voices from South Bend, Raymond, Willapa Valley, Westport, Montesano and Central Park. For more information call Holland at 360-934-9101 or speak with any choir member.
Chinese New Year
ILWACO — An event that celebrates Chinese New Year is scheduled at the Ilwaco Timberland Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 for all ages. The year of the pig has begun! Drop by for crafts and challenges and learn more about the traditions of the celebration. All materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland Libraries. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. In addition they will prepare Oregon tax forms for non-Oregon residents only. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. For information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
Comprehensive Plan Update
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission will hold a public workshop on the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, at 6 p.m., Feb. 7, to continue the review of the plan. The Washington State Growth Management Act requires each jurisdiction to conduct a periodic review of their comprehensive plans and development regulations. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the County’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. Information, comments, suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Movie Afternoon
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library presents Family Movie Afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 8 for all ages. Bring pillows and blankets and watch a family-friendly movie. Refreshments provided. For more information call 360-665-4184.
An Afternoon with Poets
OCEAN PARK — An Afternoon with the Peninsula Poets is set for Saturday, Feb. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ocean Park Library. Featured poets are Sarah Day, Cate Gable and Tony Pfannenstiel, with guitar accompaniment by George Coleman. An open mic will begin at 2 p.m. Please feel free to share a poem with the audience. If you have questions call Tony at 503-720-6786.
STEAM ahead
ILWACO — From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 9 children are invited to Ilwaco Timberland Library to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through building, chemistry creations, and more! Children under 8 may need adult help with some activities. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Smorgasbord
NASELLE — Plans are underway for the American Legion Auxiliary’s upcoming smorgasbord on Sunday, Feb 10. The smorgasbord will take place in the commons area of the Naselle-Grays River School. While the menu varies from year to year, two items remain a constant: the ladies’ famous breaded oysters and chicken wings. Other items, this year, will include: ham, meatloaf, meatballs, pickled pigs feet, mashed potatoes and gravy, deviled eggs as well as a variety of vegetables, salads and rolls. Another thing these ladies know how to do well is dessert items and there will be a table full of a variety of desserts. Customers usually come in early to secure their seating and get in line for the 11:30 am start of the event. The cost of the meal is $12 for teens and adults, $6 for children age seven through twelve and $2 for children age six and younger. The smorgasbord is scheduled to last from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to support the needs of military veterans, local food banks, student scholarships and community members in need. If you have questions call 360-465-2595.
Annual Meeting Historical Society
NASELLE —The Pacific County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Naselle-Grays River Valley High School at 793 State Route 4. This year’s program will feature Paul Young and Gail Friedlander who will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about bees and their importance. They are part of a growing group of beekeepers in Pacific County. There will be plenty of time for your questions. The event is free and open to the public. The meeting follows the annual American Legion Auxiliary’s smorgasbord. Call 360-875-5224 with questions.
Peninsula Players meeting
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players annual meeting is Feb. 24 beginning at 3 p.m., at the River City Playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco. On the agenda is information about last year’s activities, and nominations/voting for vacant board positions, including vice president, membership coordinator, treasurer, director at large and volunteer coordinator. You do not need to be an actor or director to be on the board, you just need an interest in keeping community theatre alive. Food will include Robert’s famous nacho bar, with entertainment to include a snippet from the upcoming musical H.M.S. Pinafore. For information please contact Rita at 360-665-0028 or 360-244-3517.
Corn Hole Tournament
LONG BEACH — The first Long Beach Corn Hole Tournament is set for March 1 and March 2, at the Chautauqua Lodge Resort, 304 14th ST NW, Long Beach. The tournament will begin Friday evening, March 1 at 7:30 p.m., with pool play. Double elimination tournament will begin approximately 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2. You must be 21 years old to enter. Early registration is $45 per two-person team on or before February 15; $60 per two person team February 16 to March 1. Register at PayPal.me/AFTScornhole. Cash prizes for the top 3 teams: 1st place $300, 2nd place $200, 3rd place $100. The tournament is sponsored by All Things Fun Sports!, The City of Long Beach, Seattle Gummy Company and Chautauqua Lodge Resort. Food for purchase will be available on site. For more information, please email allthingsfunsports@gmail.com.
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
