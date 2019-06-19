Wednesday, June 19
All-Comers Track
ILWACO — The next All-Comers Track Meets are set for June 19 and June 26, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Ilwaco High School. Events include the long jump, shot put, discus, softball toss, 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, mile run and 2x200 family event. All ages, from development (under 1 year old) to masters (40 and over) are invited to compete against others in their age bracket. A $2 donation is appreciated for the Ilwaco Sports Boosters. Call 360-642-1244.
Summer Meal Program
PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District sponsors the Summer Food Service Program. Meals are free for children up to 18 years of age. Meals will be served at Long Beach and Ocean Park elementary schools from June 24 through July 3, breakfast will be available from 8:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. At Ilwaco High School, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 24 through June 26. If you have questions or need more information, contact Marianne Mott at 360-642-1109.
“From the Terrace”
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd. in Long Beach, there will be a free showing of “From the Terrace,” a 1960 film starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, that tells the story of the estranged son of a Pennsylvania factory owner who marries into a prestigious family and moves to New York to seek his fortune.
Thursday, June 20
“Suicide, the Ripple Effect”
RAYMOND — Please join the Teen Advocacy Coalition for a free screening of documentary “Suicide, the Ripple Effect” on June 20 at the Raymond Theater. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; the film starts at 6 p.m. with a discussion to follow. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery, hope and healing. Theater refreshments will be provided at no cost to participants. Reserve tickets at suicidetherippleeffecttownhall.eventbrite.com.
Friday, June 21
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., June 21 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products. Lots of organic options. Music by Ray Prestegard from “Giants in the Trees” and environmentalist Martha Williams offers a free earth-friendly craft. For information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, June 22
Stop the Bleed Class
LONG BEACH — On June 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pacific County Administrative Facility at 7013 Sandridge Road in Long Beach, Pacific County Fire District #1 will offer a Stop the Bleed class. Stop the Bleed is one of our nation’s largest public health campaigns. Its goal is to save lives by training people across the country how to stop traumatic bleeding. Get trained, get equipped, be ready, be empowered, spread the word. Stop the Bleed basic course is a 90-minute course including a formal presentation and hands-on practice of direct pressure application, wound packing, and use of a tourniquet. The course was developed for a nonmedical audience to address the needs of the immediate responder to control life-threatening bleeding until help arrives. Approximately 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences. A certificate will be issued after the course is completed. Space is limited to reserve yours by calling Lani Karvia at 360-665-4451.
First Responder Safety Fair
LONG BEACH — On June 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Pacific County Administration Facility at 7013 Sandridge Road, first responder groups include: Pacific County Fire District #1, Pacific County Sheriff Office, Emergency Management, Communications, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Senior Information and Assistance, Technical Rescue, Department of National Resources, Ilwaco Fire Department, Lift Flight, Long Beach Police Department, Pacific County Utilities Department, tsunami coordinator and more. There will be a bike rodeo, child passenger seat safety check (register by calling 360-665-4451), kids fingerprinting, fire extinguisher class, demonstrations, elderly program assistance, drunk driver impairment goggles, water safety, veterans presentation at 11 a.m. and a free lunch. The public is encouraged to come participate.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover photography, metal art, shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts and crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Saturday Market at the Port is on the waterfront in Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, contact 360-214-4964.
‘Peter and the Wolf’
ILWACO — Beach Ballet students will perform “Peter and the Wolf” in Hilltop auditorium on Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. Donations help support the student sponsorship program. If you have questions contact them at beachballet98631@gmail.com.
Waikiki Beach Concert
CAPE D — The next Waikiki beach concert will begin at 7 p.m., June 22 at Cape Disappointment State Park and features the group “Unit Souzou,” who perform Japanese Taiko drumming and folk-dance music. A Discover Pass is required. For more information, call 360-642-3029.
Sunday, June 23
Navy Band Northwest to perform
RAYMOND — Navy Band Northwest will return to Raymond on June 23 for another Red, White and Blue Concert. Their performance begins at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre, at 323 Third Street. In past events here, the band performed popular and patriotic songs, always including a salute to each of the armed forces with local veterans standing during their song. Limited seating available: Free tickets are available at American Legion Post 150 in Raymond, Raymond Pharmacy, Raymond Theatre, South Bend Pharmacy, and by calling 360-836-4419.
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on June 23 at 3 p.m. Pastor Harley Wait from Ocean View Baptist Church will lead the services. Music will be provided by Randal Bays and family, with Suzanne Knutzen as the organist. David Williams will present the Oysterville moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
MOAA meeting
ASTORIA — The Military Officers Association of America, Lower Columbia River Chapter, will meet Sunday, June 23 at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Astoria. All U.S. military officers and former officers; active duty, reserve, retired, or warrant officers are invited as well as USPHS and NOAA officers. For information, contact Capt. R. Stevens, at 503-861-9832.
Monday, June 24
Westport Ferry Closed
WAHKIAKUM — The Wahkiakum County Ferry Oscar B will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. June 24 and remain closed until 5 p.m. on June 25 to replace the main engine and for maintenance work. Any questions should be directed to the Wahkiakum County Public Works Department at 360-795-3301.
Tuesday, June 25
Friends of the Library Summer Picnic
NASELLE — Residents of the Naselle-Grays River Valley area celebrate the coming of summer with a community picnic and potluck in the backyard of the Naselle Timberland Library. The picnic will be held Tuesday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Friends of the Library will provide hamburgers, hot dogs and chips. Attendees are invited to bring a dish to share and asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and non-alcoholic beverages of their choice. A silent auction is underway and will culminate with the winning bids announced at the picnic. The items are available for viewing at the library. If you have questions, call 360-484-3877.
Living with Chronic Conditions
SEAVIEW – The June program for Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) features Brenda Slagle, RN, and Victoria Corona, from the Ocean Beach Hospital Community Education staff. They will talk about ways that people living with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and clinical depression can take good care of themselves and thrive in the midst of challenges. The community awareness dinner is Tuesday, June 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. This month’s dinner is pulled pork sliders. Dinner and program are free and open to any interested person. Peace of Mind Pacific County’s mission is to help residents of Pacific County understand and advocate for brain and behavioral health. For more information, visit www.pompc.org and on Facebook at peaceofmindpacificcounty.com. For transportation to the meeting, email info@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448.
Earn your GED, HSD
PACIFIC COUNTY — Have you been wanting to finish that high school diploma? Need your high school equivalency for that promotion at work? Grays Harbor College can help with that! Grays Harbor College has a campus here on the Peninsula offering academic coursework, Community Education classes and a program for those who are somewhat close to achieving their high school diploma and are over age 21. They also offer GED prep classes, both online and in face-to-face class sessions. During the summer they will offer an abbreviated six-week FastTrack class, so students can get a jump on classes for the upcoming school year. Contact Nikki Fortuna at 360-642-9433 Monday through Thursday during business hours if you have questions or wish to enroll.
Wednesday, June 26
“Coming Home: WWI & American Legion”
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” that will be on view until July 6. “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” shares the stories of those who served and returned to the Long Beach Peninsula. The exhibition will explore the lives of the returning veterans and the organizations that were formed to help them reintegrate with their community. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
“The Frisco Kid”
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, there will be a free showing of “Frisco Kid,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. This 1979 American western comedy film features Gene Wilder as Avram Belinski, a Polish rabbi who is traveling to San Francisco, and Harrison Ford as a bank robber who befriends him.
Future Events
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — A class will be offered on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle Library on Parpala Road. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
“Mary Poppins”
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists is presenting their summer production of Mary Poppins, the Broadway musical, from June 28 through July 28 at the Fort Columbia Theater. The play is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the PAPA website, papatheater.com/ooam-tickets, and at the Okie’s Sentry customer service counter in Ocean Park.
Meeting regarding Seaview Annexation
ILWACO — Local Seaview residents, Seaview property owners and Seaview businesses are invited to attend a community meeting to discuss the pros and cons of potential annexation with the city of Long Beach. County and Long Beach officials have been invited to answer your questions. Seaview residents on both sides of the issue will speak. The meeting is Saturday, June 29, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St., Ilwaco. For more info, call Nansen Malin at 360-642-2444 or email seaviewhistorical@gmail.com.
Surfside Yardscape Tour
SURFSIDE — On June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to participate in a self-guided tour of some of the best yards in Surfside. The tour will feature RV lots, homes and above-ground septic systems planted to maximize beauty, minimize maintenance and prevent fire. Local experts will host workshops on tree care and landscaping. A workshop on how to “Firewise” your property will also be presented by our local fire department. Admission is by a voluntary donation or two cans of food for the Ocean Park Food Bank. For information call the Surfside Homeowners Association at 360-665-4171.
Firecracker 5k Walk/Run
ILWACO — Come participate in the eighth annual Ilwaco Firecracker 5k fun-walk/run on Saturday, July 6 at 9 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco. Proceeds go to help support the Ilwaco Fireworks display and other Ilwaco events. There will be water provided at the turn-around and the finish line. Location: East end of Port of Ilwaco on Outer Harbor Way in Ilwaco. Route goes north to Lake Street, then west to Main Street, and up Discovery Trail. Return route will go through the Port of Ilwaco. The cost is $35, which includes an event shirt. (Sizes guaranteed if preregistered prior to June 26.) There will be race day registration and packet pick-up at the Port of Ilwaco starting at 7:30 a.m. This race is also dog friendly. Everyone 14 and under can participate for free. They will not receive a free T-shirt. Register by going to databarevents.com/firecracker5k.
Fourth of July Parade
OCEAN PARK — There is still time to participate in this year’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, when local businesses, community groups, bands, public officials, drill teams, family floats, kids on bikes and four-legged creatures provide fun and patriotic parade entries. There is always need for volunteers and donations. If marching in the parade is not your dream, consider volunteering or donating to help keep this tradition alive and thriving. Contact the chamber office if you would like to volunteer at 1715 Bay Ave. (open noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday) or call 360-665-4448. Donations may be made to OPACC Parade, P.O. Box 403, Ocean Park, WA 98640 or may be dropped off at the office. Entry applications to participate in the parade are available on the chamber website www.opwa.com. For rules and entry forms please visit www.opwa.com and click on Fourth of July Parade. The parade is a non-political event.
Local Artists Wanted
OSYTERVILLE — Oysterville Artisan Fair is looking for a few more local artists who would be interested in participating in the 2019 Oysterville Artisan Fair, July 5 to 7, at the Oysterville School House. All items must be handmade by the artist. Contact Sue at the Bay Avenue Gallery 360-665-5200.
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities continue in Long Beach. The next concert will be July 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field with the group “Echoes of Yazgurs” performing the music of Woodstock, Woodstock itself, and the bands that were born of that pinnacle of rock music history in 1969. For more information call 360- 642-1227.
Bay Center Day
BAY CENTER — Mark your calendars for this year’s Bay Center Day 2019 set for Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bush Pioneer Park in Bay Center. This event is free and open to the public, and includes local vendors marketplace; food booths including root beer floats and orange ice cream floats; a silent auction; a raffle; car show with awards; women’s oyster shucking contest with awards; pie eating contest; kids races, including NASCAR race (on foot); and more. Anyone who may be interested in participating as a volunteer, vendor, community information table, donor or sponsor, email BCA at BCAssn@gmail.com or call 503-913-1625 or 360-209-3230.
Living History at the Columbia River Quarantine Station
NASELLE — The Knappton Cove Heritage Center is putting together a two-day encampment with Pacific NW Lewis and Clark Living Historians from July 13 to 14. There will be outdoor demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the voyagers of the Corps in 1805, interpreters will demonstrate and discuss tools and skills including handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, making clothing from leather, and making canoe paddles. Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition. The museum will be open for summer from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 13.
Long Beach Peninsula Garden Tour
PENINSULA — The 13th annual garden tour on the Long Beach Peninsula, titled “Music in the Gardens” will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature seven Peninsula coastal gardens. There will be live music, artists and small bites of delectable food and beverages. Experience and enjoy beautiful outdoor rooms and meet the gardeners who have mastered the art of successful gardening on the coast. The garden tour is a fundraiser for the Water Music Society, which presents classical music events and supports music programs in the Ocean Beach School District. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased starting July 6 at Basketcase Greenhouse, 12106 Sandridge Road, Long Beach; The English Nursery, 1308 39th, corner of Highways 101 and 103, Seaview; Bay Avenue Gallery, 1306 Bay Ave, Ocean Park; or tickets may also be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets. If you have questions contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507 or Darlene Houser at 360-244-0070.
Clamshell Railroad Days
ILWACO — Clamshell Railroad Days is July 13 and July 14 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco, with expanded events and old favorites. The $5 admission fee includes a souvenir pin and museum entrance for two days, kids under 12 are free. On Saturday doors open at 10 a.m. with model train layouts. Sunday, July 14, at 1:30 p.m., a program highlights horse drawn transportation in the 19th century. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Summer Art Studio Tour
PENINSULA — The first annual PAA Summer Studio Tour is set for Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Ilwaco to Oysterville. (Some studios will be open on Sunday also.) Open Studio Tours are free self-guided tours where 25 or more local artists open their studios to the public and share how and where their art is created. This is a unique opportunity to visit artists and artisans, view diverse works and buy pieces specifically created or made available for this event. Professional artists open their studios to provide demonstrations and display their work in many different mediums such as pottery, painting, soap making, jewelry, assemblage, mixed media, wood carving, mosaics, photography and other interesting art forms. This annual event is a “must see” for regional artists and art lovers. Maps to the studios will be available mid-June from many local businesses as well as the PAA website, www.beachartist.org. For information email penart321@gmail.com.
The Art of Joe Knowles
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco is hosting an exhibit of the work of Joseph Knowles; the exhibit will be on view from July 27 through Oct. 5. This exhibition will focus on Joe Knowles as an artist. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in this community where he spent the final decades of his career. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
