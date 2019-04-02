Wednesday, April 3
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is April 3. The men and women of flotilla are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Our four cornerstones are Recreational Boating Safety, Operations and Marine Safety, Member Services and Fellowship. Our events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Rock painting
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Timberland Library presents Rock Painting, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., April 3 for all ages. Stop by and make something to take home or work on a more complex design over a few evenings. For more information call 360-875-5532.
Spring break
PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District and the Naselle Grays River Valley School District’s students will be on spring break thorough April 5.
'The Wizard of Oz'
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the original version of the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” a 1939 classic starring Judy Garland and Ray Bolger at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3.
Thursday, April 4
Family Storytime
RAYMOND — From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Raymond Timberland Library will host Family Storytime on April 4 for children. Encourage literacy skills through art, music, and play for children birth to age 6. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — On April 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., adults are invited to Ilwaco Timberland Library for Tech Tutoring. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
Friday, April 5
'HMS Pinafore'
ILWACO — The HMS Pinafore, Gilbert & Sullivan musical melodrama will be presented by Peninsula Players at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco from March 29 through April 14. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15, in advance from Okie’s Thriftway Market in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, and the Old Towne Cafe in Ilwaco, by calling 360-244-3517 for will-call reservations, or at the door.
Saturday, April 6
Empty Bowls
SEAVIEW — Empty Bowls is an annual fundraising event that benefits families who struggle to eat healthy meals each day. On Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl. in Seaview will have Empty Bowls with a different twist. Pieces of art are being donated by local artists for a raffle, with raffle tickets $1 each, or six tickets for $5. The Peninsula’s Oyster Crackers will perform live music from noon to 1pm. Local restaurants and bakeries have donated soup and bread for the meal. For a modest, suggested donation of $10 for adults ($5 for children), you get all the soup you can eat, a concert and a chance to win a beautiful piece of art as part of the raffle! Come and enjoy a wonderful day of food and music as we support children and families on the peninsula. For more information, please contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com. Among the charities that will benefit are His Supper Table, The Community Table, and Food4Kids Backpacks. If you would like to help or need additional information, please call Martha Donaldson at 916-716-0676.
Free disposal dates
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County Department of Community Development is offering several programs that are free of charge for our communities. They include the following: April 6 — Waste Tire Amnesty Event with free tire disposal from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 318 2nd St NE, Long Beach; April 13 — Waste Tire Amnesty Event with free tire disposal 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 108 Second St., Raymond; and on May 18 — Free Appliance Disposal Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off at Pacific Solid Waste, Long Beach or Royal Heights Transfer Station, Raymond. If you need additional information, please call 360-642-9382.
Family Movie Matinee
NASELLE — Come to Naselle Timberland Library on the first Saturday of each month for Family Movie Matinee, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., April 6 for all ages. The library will provide the popcorn; you bring a pillow to sit on. Popcorn provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Sunday, April 7
Comic ventriloquist
RAYMOND — Comic ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger will take to the stage for Sunday Afternoon Live on April 7 at 2 p.m., at the historic Raymond Theatre. Using her vocal illusion talents, Trefzger introduces you to the five comic characters she brings to life onstage: Judd Wapner, a cantankerous old man that freely shares his opinions; Chloe, the precocious toddler; Camelot, a drunken camel; adorable Emily, whose life revolves around dating, shopping and men, especially men; and Simon, her wisecracking trusted sidekick. In addition to her trunk full of zany characters, the highlight of each show is when Trefzger brings members of the audience onstage. Her off-the-wall audience interplay is laugh out loud funny, and her performances are for the whole family. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal atwww.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419. The show is sponsored by In Memory of Helen Campbell, Cecelia Seaman, Raymond Pharmacy and Willapa Veterinary Service. With exceptional vocal skills and witty banter, Trefzger is one of the best ventriloquists in the history of this art form and her comedy act will leave you laughing!
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — A Course in Miracles study group meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library community room. All meetings are open to the public and free of charge. A Course in Miracles is a universal spiritual practice, Christian in thought, and dealing with universal themes and experience. It is not a religion nor affiliated with any church/temple/denomination. The Course will address existential questions as well as the practice of undoing fear and guilt, attainment of inner peace, healing of sickness and of relationships, forgiveness and compassion, prayer/meditation and enlightenment. A Course in Miracles books will be available for use and for purchase at the meetings. For more information, please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 cell.
Monday, April 8
Spring registration open
ILWACO — Spring registration is now open for community education classes at Grays Harbor College’s Columbia Education Center. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Traveling on a budget, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Intro to Digital Photography, Gardening, and much more! All courses are offered at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. One new class to highlight is with Technology, Education and Design, TEDx, speaker Seth Tichenor who will be giving a lecture series on the Philosophical Foundations of Buddhism. If you have ever wondered how philosophy might be relevant to you, come experience his tactics for yourself. Stop by and see all of the programs available. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Tuesday, April 9
Tsunami Roadshow
PACIFIC COUNTY — Tsunami and earthquake experts will be in Pacific County April 9 for presentations and discussions on tsunami vertical evacuation structures, potential earthquake early warning systems, and survival strategies. Officials from the Washington Emergency Management Division will be joined by the Washington Geological Survey, the National Weather Service, Sea Grant Washington and local emergency management officials in the 90-minute presentation, which will include time for questions. Public presentations will be held at: 10 a.m. at the Pacific County PUD Auditorium, 405 Duryea Street, in Raymond and at 7 p.m. at the Chautauqua Lodge, 304 14th St NW, in Long Beach. The goal is to make sure as many people know and understand what tsunami alerts are, how to receive them and what to do to survive a tsunami. For More information please feel free to contact Scott McDougall at smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us or by calling 360-875-9338 or 360-642-9338.
American Legion meetings
ILWACO — The Don R. Grable American Legion Post and Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. A potluck of good food will precede the meetings of both groups who will be planning future activities. All are welcome to attend and share some time with veterans and their families. If you have questions, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
PUD meetings
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific Utility District No. 2 holds meetings twice a month. The first Tuesday of each month the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Raymond office, located at 405 Duryea Street; the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m., commissioners meet at the PUD in Long Beach, located at 9610 Sandridge Road. If you have questions call your commissioner: Mike Swanson at 360-484-3602; Dick Anderson at 360-942-5877 or Debbie Oakes at 360-777-3873. The public is always welcome to attend these meetings.
Earn a GED
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Call to make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening. Totally online classes called FastTrack for the GED are available. In addition, the College offers face-to-face GED preparation classes and a class to learn English on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Classes are $25 per quarter and waivers are available for those who qualify.
Wednesday, April 10
Village Club meeting
OCEAN PARK — The Village Club’s next meeting is Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m., at the Ocean Park Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Avenue). On the agenda are plans for the second Spring Roadside Trash Clean Up scheduled for April 22. Village Club invites people living in Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach, members or not, to come to the meeting. General meeting agenda concludes with drawing for a perfectly picturesque picnic quilt. To volunteer for the cleanup or attend the meeting, visit their Facebook page OP Village Club or email opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
'Support Your Local Gunfighter'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, there will be a free showing of the great movie “Support Your Local Gunfighter,” a 1971 classic starring James Garner and Suzanne Pleshette at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
Pacific Transit’s quarterly board meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific Transit System will hold its second 2019 regular quarterly board meeting on Thursday, April 11 at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. For information call 360-875-9418.
Emergency Management Council meeting
SOUTH BEND — The next Pacific County Emergency Management Council Meeting will be on Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room located at the Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive W. in South Bend. If you have an agenda item for this meeting please contact Scott McDougall, director with the details and any supporting information, no later than the close of business on Friday April 5. If you have questions call McDougall at 360-875-9338.
OP Chamber
OCEAN PARK — The next Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting is April 11 at 8 a.m. at the Ocean Park Fire Hall. Pacific County Sheriff Deputy Mike Ray and a representative from the Pacific County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will speak on new and existing laws regarding service dogs and emotional support animals. Emphasis on the policy differences between the two for business owners will be addressed. General meeting agenda includes planning for the upcoming June 15-16 NW Garlic Festival. The meeting is open to the public. For more information visit opwa.com or call the OPACC office 360-665-4448.
Lasagna dinner and silent auction
KLIPSAN — Support the cats and dogs of the South Pacific County Humane Society at their “Beach Pets Bash!” lasagna dinner and silent auction fundraiser. The door opens at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Peninsula Senior Center, located at 21603 O Lane, Klipsan Beach. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are only $25 and one adult beverage is included in the ticket price. You can purchase tickets online at “charityauction.bid/BeachPetsBash!” or you can purchase tickets at the Shelter anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Shelter is located at 330 Second St. NE in Long Beach. For information call 360-642-1180 or email bevarnoldy@gmail.com.
Wahkiakum Autism Walk
CATHLAMET — Join students, friends and family members for the first Wahkiakum Autism Walk on Saturday, April 13 at the Wahkiakum High School track in Cathlamet. Starting at 10 a.m., participants can choose from a 5K or 1K walk. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for a sensory room and sensory pathways for children with autism and special needs in Wahkiakum schools. Sensory rooms provide a safe place for children with special needs to go to calm or stimulate their senses. Indoor Sensory pathways for Autism, ADHD, and ADD students help to increase cognitive functioning and reduce sensory seeking behaviors. Students can get sponsors for each lap or for completing the walk. Local businesses and families are also encouraged to sponsor or make a donation. You must pre-register in order to ensure you receive your T-shirt. Order today and show your support for a great cause. Pick up your pre-registration and/or sponsorship forms from the Wahkiakum school offices or by emailing walkforautismwah@gmail.com. For more information please contact Sarah Lawrence at 360-839-7182 or email walkforautismwah@gmail.com.
Families helping Families
OCEAN PARK — Every second Saturday of the month Families helping Families will distribute gently used clothing for the entire family, personal hygiene items, and laundry and cleaning supplies from noon to 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, one block north of the Ocean Park fire department at 26310 Ridge Avenue. The next date is April 13. Volunteers are welcome as are donations. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
ROSBURG — The Chinook Indian Nation will hold its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m., on Saturday April 13, at Rosburg Hall at 28 Rosburg Hall Road. Attendees should be sure to arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Drip irrigation for the home gardener
SOUTH BEND — Learn all about how to set up a drip irrigation system for your home garden and landscape at a class set for April 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the 1st Lutheran Church, 103 Adams Street (corner of E. Water & S. Adams Streets) in South Bend. The WSU Master Gardeners in Pacific County will show you why a drip system makes sense; what are various types of drip systems and the best applications of each type; what are the components of a drip system, and how to install a drip system. There is no charge and no preregistration is necessary. After Master Gardeners will take you to the WSU Master Gardener Demonstration Beds at the community garden for a hands-on session installing a drip irrigation system. Dress for the weather, as this component is a rain-or-shine event. For more information, contact Sharon Kulish-Bayles at skb98685@yahoo.com.
Spring Tea for Animals
SOUTH BEND — Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is holding a spring tea on Saturday, April 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willapa Community Center, 916 W. First Street in South Bend. There will be tea sandwiches, salads, desserts and a silent auction, with a special presentation by representatives from Canopy Cat Rescue. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased at Bank of the Pacific, Raymond Pharmacy, South Bend Pharmacy or at the door the day of the event. Call 360-942-4716 for information. If you would like to donate a silent auction item call Cindy at 360-972-0880.
Erosion control
TOKELAND — On Wednesday, April 17 at the Shoalwater Community Center in Tokeland from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a public meeting. The purpose is to share comprehensive recommendations for long-term erosion controls along the North Cove/Tokeland shoreline of Willapa Bay, as developed over the past year by a collective team of geotech engineers, state and federal agency representatives, and community members funded for this task through a 2017 Brian Blake-sponsored state Legislative Community Project. At this meeting, the team will present the preferred alternatives as a demonstration of how the shoreline can be maintained without adverse impact to the environment and within state and federal regulatory requirements. For information call Kelly at 360-665-0115 or email kelly.rupp@leadtoresults.com.
Free shredding event
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strand Insurance is hosting a free shred event in their office parking lot at 205 Bolstad Avenue East in Long Beach. Paper documents only please. Protect yourself against identify theft and shred no longer needed documents. If you have questions, please call Strand at 360-642-2345.
Photography exhibit and concert
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is hosting “Farm & Flowers,” an exhibition of photography by Desiree East Craven (Backwater Farm, Puget Island) and Brian Winner (Blue Skies Farm of Puget Island) on April 20. Capturing the intensity of the natural world from the vast to the minuscule, these photographer/farmers capture the true essence of life on a Puget Island Farm and will be displayed in Skamokawa’s historic 1894 Schoolhouse/River Life Interpretive Center. Opening day is a grand event with the Farm & Flowers exhibit opening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed up by a concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring Skamokawa Swamp Opera. Members of Skamokawa Swamp Opera include Andrew Emlen, Kyleen Austin, Erik Friend, and Jillian Raye. From hip-hop, to opera, to folk, to pop, these four exceptionally talented musicians have something for all musical tastes. A fun and lively evening of musical excellence, laughter, and a celebration of Skamokawa. Tickets for the Skamokawa Swamp Opera show are $15 each or two for $25 and are available in Cathlamet at Bank of the Pacific and Daisy Chain Floral and in Skamokawa at the River Life interpretive Center (394 SR4, Skamokawa) and The Skamokawa General Store. Tickets are also available at www.friendsofskamokawa.org.
Loyalty Days Follies
ILWACO — Peninsula Players has scheduled auditions for the “Loyalty Days Follies” at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St. in Ilwaco beginning at 6 p.m. April 24. People with acts for the talent show are asked to contact Barbara Bate at 360-244-5566. The “Follies” will be held 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the playhouse.
Science Conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested, please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register! If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735. For a detailed agenda, see story on this page.
Apply for 2019 Don Tapio Scholarship
PACIFIC & GRAYS HARBOR COUNTIES — WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties continue to accept applications for a $1,000 scholarship for seniors in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties high schools (including alternative and homeschooled students). Applications are available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or by contacting bradbury1285@comcast.net or at 360-495-4086. The applicants will submit all completed documents to the WSU Extension office via mail at P.O. Box 3018, Elma, WA 98541 or drop off at 32 Elma-McCleary Road, Elma, WA 98541. The application period runs until May 1, 2019 (postmarked no later than May 1, 2019). The selection of the recipient will be under the direction of the Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship Committee. Applicants will be notified by mail of the decision.
PC Planning Commission meeting change
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission has re-scheduled their meeting to May 2 at 6 p.m., in the South Bend Facility and it will be a workshop on the Comprehensive Plan Update. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, planning director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 642-9304, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up
ILWACO — It’s time to get ready for the season annual Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up. Volunteers requested for May 1 through May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for general clean up from downtown to the Port of Ilwaco. The main focus includes the parade route, but local residents and businesses are also encouraged to participate by sprucing up their areas and curb appeal. Red, white and blue themed decor is encouraged. The Ilwaco Children’s Parade is set for May 4 in conjunction with Loyalty Days weekend and the kick off of the Ilwaco Saturday Market and fishing season in Ilwaco. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves; basic weeding tools and trash pick up tools if they have them. Volunteers should meet at the old Red’s lot downtown, next to the pharmacy. Volunteers may contact Jenna Austin for more information at 360-642-0771.
