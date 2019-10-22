Wednesday, Oct. 23
American Legion honors safety personnel
ILWACO — The American Legion’s 32nd Annual Derald D. Robertson Safety Awards Ceremony and Banquet will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Eleven individuals who protect our safety on the Long Beach Peninsula will be honored after dinner. All community members are welcome, and those who are planning to attend are asked to call 360-642-4188. The American Legion Don R. Grable Post No. 48 in Ilwaco sponsors the event, which is a family evening, with no alcoholic beverages being served. The American Legion and Auxiliary are providing all food and beverages. For further information, call Safety Awards Chairman Dick Wallace at 360-642-4188, or Auxiliary President Ellen Wallace at 360-642-4188.
Civil service meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Civil Service Commission will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m., in the PACCOM meeting room located at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend. This is changed from the original meeting date of Oct. 15. This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments. For information call 360-875-9334.
Storytelling workshop
OCEAN PARK — For three weeks, continuing through Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., come to the Ocean Park Timberland Library to discover your inner storytelling. Helen Taylor has trained storytellers from all walks of life, and advertises herself as the “Weaver of Wiles,” presenting stories for all ages. Taylor will give a three-week workshop in storytelling followed by a storytelling concert at which participants can share their stories with the public. The library is located at 1308 256th Place. Their phone is 360-665-4184.
Ready for kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Oct. 23, parents of babies up to 1-year-old should bring them to class. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
Workshops, DIY & crafts
OCEAN PARK — Each Wednesday through the end of the year from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ocean Park Timberland Library (located at 1308 256th Place) will feature classes and workshop, DIY and crafts for school age youth ages 6 to 11-years-old. Each week will feature a different activity including robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is a drop-in program, youth can come by when they can and stay as long as they want. The phone is 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Oysterville Town Hall & Lecture Series
OYSTERVILLE — Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., the Oysterville Town Hall and Lecture Series resumes at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse. The speaker for this week’s gathering will be Fred Carter, who will tell stories of growing up in a music family. Weekly sessions will be held weekly through Nov. 21. Call Diane at 360-214-1267 for information.
Learn about taking census
LONG BEACH — US Census 2020 is having a hiring event. Census recruiters will be at the Long Beach Worksource, located at 2601 Pacific Hwy N, on Thursday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. 2020 Census jobs provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Supervisory and non-supervisory positions available with pay ranging from $14.50 to $20.50 an hour. If you have questions, call 360-642-6213.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The next monthly follow-up class for A Course in Miracles will be offered on Oct. 24, the fourth Thursday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Non-Denominational Bible Talks
OCEAN PARK — Each Thursday at 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7 (except Wednesday, Oct. 30 instead of Oct. 31), non-denominational Bible talks will be held at Ocean Park Elementary School Library, at 25701 Vernon Avenue. The purpose is to share the simple teachings of Jesus Christ, to bring or strengthen faith in God and His Son. All with an interest are welcome. Call 360-244-5453 if you have questions.
Friday, Oct. 25
Pumpkin carving
RAYMOND — A pumpkin carving class will be offered on Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street. This is an all ages, family event. All materials are provided by the Friends of the Raymond Library. Call 360-942-2408.
Coastal Biz Works
SOUTH BEND — Got an idea for a small business and want to explore it more? Are you wanting to start a small business and interested in getting help doing so? Do you need help to grow your existing small business? Come to a free one-hour info session on Friday, Oct. 25 at Noon or at 4 p.m. Both will be held at the Willapa Harbor Hospital’s Cedar Community Room at 800 Alder St, South Bend. Find out more about the upcoming free two-day Business Readiness workshops in Pacific County to be held tentatively on the first weekend of November in Long Beach and the third weekend in South Bend. This workshop is offered in conjunction with the Pacific County Economic Development Council and Enterprise for Equity. To learn more or register call Beth at 360-704-3375 or email beth@enterpriseforequity.com.
Nonprofit groups compliance workshop
ILWACO — From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, a workshop will be held at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco entitled, “Let's Go Legal,” which breaks down nonprofit law into its must-know pieces to help members stay on the right road towards their mission. Let's Go Legal covers the state law, federal law, fundraising, employment and intellectual property. The workshop dives into nonprofit law topics along the way: by-laws and how to use them to strengthen your board practice, advocacy and ways to grow your mission within the public sector. The cost is $15 for members of Washington Nonprofits; $20 not-yet-members. Cost should not be a barrier to participate. Please contact us if you have any requests, concerns, or questions. For information call 360-642-3446 or 855-299-2922, ext. 108.
Tech tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library, located at 158 1st Avenue North, will host tech tutoring each Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-642-3908 for information.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Pianist Ruusamari Teppo to perform
ROSBURG — The Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival and the Finlandia Foundation are proud to host Ruusamari Teppo for a special concert in the Naselle/Grays River Valley community on Saturday, Oct. 26. The concert will be held at the Valley Bible Church, 4723 SR-4 West in Rosburg. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed with refreshments and Finnish pastries afterwards. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will go towards maintenance and upgrades of the Finn Fest Naselle Community Center. This will be an excellent concert by a world-renowned pianist. For information call Barb Swanson at 360-484-3602.
Christmas Bazaar
KLIPSAN — The Peninsula Senior Activity Center is holding a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, at the corner of Pacific Highway and 217th Lane. There will be a beautiful queen-sized quilt raffle, cash prizes, and other valuable prizes. The drawing will be on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be available on both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions call 360-665-3999.
Drug take back
PACIFIC COUNTY — On Saturday, Oct. 26, Pacific County Health & Human Services will host prescription drug take back events in both Seaview and South Bend. The health department’s efforts fall in line with the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on community members can bring their unused or expired medications to Sid’s Market in Seaview, or to Pioneer Grocery in South Bend. Permanent drop-boxes for unused and expired prescription drugs are also available and can be used at any time. There is a permanent drop-box at the Sheriff’s office in South Bend, and a drop-box in Tokeland at the Shoalwater Bay Police Station.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1991 thriller “Silence of the Lambs” rated R, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster; on the second screen will be the classic 1962 movie “Day of the Triffids,” starring Howard Keel and Nicole Murray. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Saxophone Quartet
RAYMOND — On Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., Sunday Afternoon Live is hosting the Arcis Saxophone Quartet at the historic Raymond Theater. The Arcis Saxophone Quartet’s tour American Dreams takes the audience on a journey through a broad musical exhibition of the America: endless prairie landscapes; the exciting pulse of the city that never sleeps; the swinging life of the Southern states; and stories full of love, hope and dreams. The Arcis Saxophone Quartet is comprised of four young musicians from Munich who possess a charismatic and authentic stage presence that sets audiences aflame with their enthusiasm and burning passion for this rare form of chamber music. Accomplished musicians on their own, together they explore the relationship between individual expression and artistic collaboration, captivating listeners with their joy for playing and for the emotional depth of their music. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre at 323 3rd Street, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling (360) 836-4419. Don't miss this unique and entertaining quartet as they celebrate the American way of life through music.
Seafood Sundays
ILWACO — Every Sunday in October, come to the Port of Ilwaco for “Seafood Sundays.” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., discover the port with seafood, artworks and a beautiful location for a walk.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Oct. 28
Wild Mushroom Celebration
PENINSULA — The Wild Mushroom Celebration, a multi-week tribute to locally gathered edibles, will take place through Nov. 15 on the Long Beach Peninsula. Mushroom menu specials and themed dinners, a Wild Mushroom weekend dine and stay package, identification forays, workshops, and more are among the highlights. For event and visitor information, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.VisitLongBeachPeninsula.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Call to Artists
PACIFIC COUNTY — Donations of fine arts and crafts are being requested for the Chinook Indian Nation’s annual Holiday Silent Auction and Oyster Fry set for Nov. 9 in the Chinook School Gym Event Center. This is a ticketed and public event. The silent auction will include works of art by tribal and non-tribal artists. Digital photographs of donated art items need to be received at office@chinooknation.org by Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will be featured in event publicity with a link to the artist and/or donor’s website. Art pieces can be delivered ahead of time to the Tribal office at 3 E. Park Street in Bay Center. Pickup may also be arranged with notice by calling 360-875-6670.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Country Christmas Bazaar
CATHLAMET — Vendors are needed to participate in St. James Family Center’s “A Country Christmas Bazaar” will be held on Saturday Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet. Proceeds will benefit St. James Family Center programs for children and families. Call Christie at 360-849-0888 or email her at davistax@msn.com for information and application.
Future Events
Fun, Fall Festival
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center in Ocean Park is hosting their annual Fall Festival on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The entire family will enjoy the bouncy house, games and tons of goodies. Wear your favorite costume or come as you are. Everyone is welcome to this all free event. Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park (one block north of the Ocean Park Fire Dept.)
6x6 Art Auction
ILWACO — On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, the Museum's premier fundraising event, a 6x6 Art Auction will be held. Artists from around the region have donated paintings, photos, sculptures and more using this year’s theme of "My Hometown." Come support the museum, have some fun and buy some art! The doors open at 5 p.m., the tickets are $20 (includes two drink tickets - beer and wine) and an hors d'oeuvres buffet. The live auction starts at 6 p.m. with the always fabulous Bruce Peterson, auctioneer. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Museum. Call 360-642-3446 for information.
Nemah Community League Chili Feed
NEMAH — The Nemah Community League will hold its annual Elk Season chili feed to raise funds for the continuing renovations of the church/community center on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nemah Community Center. Recommended donation is $8 for adults and $4 for youth (5 and under eat free). Menu to include chili, spaghetti, oysters, garlic bread, rolls and a variety of salads and pies. For information call 360-875-6069.
Daylight Saving Time
WASHINGTON — On Nov 3, daylight saving time ends. Clocks should be turned back one hour. Sunday, November 3, at 2 a.m. clocks are turned backward one1 hour to 1 a.m. local standard time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier than the day before. It is also a great time to check your smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly.
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. The next gathering is Nov. 6. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Veterans Day Breakfast in Rosburg
ROSBURG — On Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the American Legion pancake breakfast will be held at the Rosburg Community Hall. The cost is just $6 for adults and teens and $4 for children 3- to 12-years old. In addition to pancakes the meal includes ham or sausage and eggs, coffee, orange juice, milk. All are welcome.
Fiber Festival
LONG BEACH — Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Columbia Pacific Fiber Festival will be held at the Chautauqua Lodge in Long Beach. There is free parking, free admission, numerous vendors, classes and mini-workshops throughout the day. Then on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port of Peninsula there will be an opportunity to sit and spin with friends, with a storm of words and song happening. For information call 360-642-4421.
Veterans Day luncheon
LONG BEACH — On Monday, Nov. 11 at noon at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, 110 Pacific Avenue North, there will be a Veterans Day Lunch hosted by the Elks Lodge No. 1937. The event is free for all veterans, and all are welcome. There will be a special veterans program and guest speakers. Mark your calendar to attend.
Uh-Oh Here Comes Christmas
ILWACO — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, come to the Peninsula Players Playhouse on Lake Street for the play “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” directed by Laurie Carter. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December. The many delightful stories include a small immigrant child who comes trick-or-treating in a cheap Santa mask a few days before Christmas, inadvertently delivering the true meaning of the season to a grown-up with a serious case of "Scroogitis;" hilarious musings about a love/hate relationship with the vibrant poinsettia that arrives in most homes every December and hangs on and on and on, long after the holidays have ended; and a beautiful, deeply moving tribute to the winter solstice, celebrating nature's precious annual gift of rebirth. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.