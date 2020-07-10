SEAVIEW — On Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, pre-boxed food will be given to anyone affected by covid-19. Catholic Community Services will have a truck parked at St. Mary parking lot at 48th and Pacific Highway. Each person or family will be given a box of dairy, meat and fruits and veggies. If you have any questions- call St. Vincent de Paul at 360-642-8401
Most Popular
Articles
- 2020 Rod Run canceled; garlic fest also falls to covid
- Popular Cape Disappointment Lighthouse trail closed by Coast Guard
- Chinook woman keeps her son’s memory alive
- Crowded but not rowdy: Fourth of July passes without major incident
- Peninsula shoppers buy in to statewide mask order
- Body found on Wahkiakum shoreline identified
- Once upon a time in Pacific County: McGowan: A town on the edge of memory
- Ocean Park honks to say farewell to pastor
- County confronts covid-era July 4 crowds
- Columbia Basin Hemp Introduces New 'Columbia Naturals' Line of Premium Topical CBD Lotions
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.