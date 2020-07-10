SEAVIEW — On Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, pre-boxed food will be given to anyone affected by covid-19. Catholic Community Services will have a truck parked at St. Mary parking lot at 48th and Pacific Highway. Each person or family will be given a box of dairy, meat and fruits and veggies. If you have any questions- call St. Vincent de Paul at 360-642-8401

