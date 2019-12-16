NASELLE — The Hair Villa, long a fixture within the Naselle community, is changing ownership. Blair Gray and her husband Lance are purchasing the property from owner/operator Gayle (Penttila) Gacke. Blair is the daughter of Gacke’s sister-in-law and long-time co-worker, Carol (Baker) Penttila.
Gacke purchased the business in 1976 when it was operated out of the Appelo building across the parking lot from the Naselle Appelo store. In 1979, armed with a bank loan and hope, she hired Lattie Metcalf and Everett Mosher to construct the beauty shop and an office that she has operated to this day. Side by side, Gacke and Penttila beautified the feminine landscape of eastern Pacific and western Wahkiakum counties for more than 40 years. Due to illness, Penttila stepped back from hair dressing almost two years ago.
“Well, it’s time,” said Gacke. “I’ve been doing this here for 48 years. I was actually licensed in 1971. Worked five years in Seaview and in 1976, the opportunity came up to buy the Hair Villa business in Naselle. Three years later, I had this building built and have been here ever since, adding on another wing to create more services. It’s time to get off my feet, give my hands a rest and have more time to spend with family. My feelings are mixed. I’m looking forward to retirement but, at the same time, I feel bad about leaving the business and the clients who have made this business a success. Working here these many years has created a relationship with many people, some of whom have been coming here for 48 years. Someone was in here yesterday who remembered, ‘I first came to see you when you were in Seaview.’ And, so I feel like I am letting people down, however, I know that everyone can be replaced. I know my clients will be fine, but there’s that sense of service and debt to your clients creating a certain sadness that you can’t continue to help them out.”
“I’m excited that Carol and Norm’s daughter and her husband have purchased the property. It stays in the family and, while Blair is not a hairdresser or licensed, she can operate a business. As a little girl, when Carol and I would be here on Sundays doing hair, Blair would be doing Barbie’s hair. So, she’s gained an understanding of this industry since her time as a little girl watching her mom and aunt work as hairdressers.”
“Today, it’s not uncommon for hairdressers to lease stations and manicurists and estheticians to lease spaces in a business and operate on a self-employed basis. In that way, each chair is a different person that has their own business. I believe that is Blair and Lance’s business plan. In that way, they can run the business without being a cosmetologist. I’m thrilled Blair wants to make it happen. I think she has the vision to keep things going and she’ll want to make it a full salon again, not just hair dressing.”
The Gray family resides in nearby Chinook making the Naselle business a good fit. Blair works for the Naselle-Grays River Valley School District as a secretarial assistant and she is also the cheerleading coach. Lance is a commercial fisherman. Both graduated from Naselle High School. Their daughter, Delaney, is a student at the school.
Grandmother Renee Smith and grandparents, Carol and Norm Penttila are residents of Naselle.
The last day of operation under the current ownership will be Dec. 27. Gacke’s last workday will be Dec. 20. A retirement party for Gacke and Penttila is scheduled for that day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hair Villa and the public is invited for hors d’oeuvres and champagne.
The Hair Villa is expected to resume operation following a short delay for redecorating and the interviewing and contracting with hairdressers, manicurists and estheticians.
