SURFSIDE — The Surfside Homeowners Association’s Tsunami Run is an annual event in Surfside to address safety and knowing how to reach high ground and the Tsunami Assembly Area.
In this year’s race, the first three finishers were women. Christen Sacco won the 2.8K in 14:38. In second place was Jennifer Guzel, last year’s overall winner. The third-place finisher was Michelle Turner.
In the walking competition, the winners were Katrina Clift and Ray Clift. Ray was also the first man to finish. Their time was 24:46. This was the fifth running of this annual event.
