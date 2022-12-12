Diane Hollenbeck-Citizen of the Year Awarded to West Wahkiakum

Diane Hollenbeck, left, is presented her Citizen of the Year award by Caroline Walton and Pearl Blackburn.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

GRAYS RIVER — During a Dec. 10 ceremony in Cathlamet, Grays River resident Diane Hollenbeck was awarded the title of 2022 Wahkiakum County Citizen of the Year by the Cathlamet Women’s Club.

Hollenbeck was recognized for her many community activities that include: preparing Wednesday senior lunches on the first and third Wednesdays of each month; assisting with the Thursday CAP senior lunch; a member of the Rosburg Community Center Board of Directors; Secretary for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0111; a member of the Grays River Grange; secretary/treasurer for the West End Food Pantry; and, in her spare time, she is known for driving residents to doctor appointments and delivering food to local homes.

