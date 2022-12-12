GRAYS RIVER — During a Dec. 10 ceremony in Cathlamet, Grays River resident Diane Hollenbeck was awarded the title of 2022 Wahkiakum County Citizen of the Year by the Cathlamet Women’s Club.
Hollenbeck was recognized for her many community activities that include: preparing Wednesday senior lunches on the first and third Wednesdays of each month; assisting with the Thursday CAP senior lunch; a member of the Rosburg Community Center Board of Directors; Secretary for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 0111; a member of the Grays River Grange; secretary/treasurer for the West End Food Pantry; and, in her spare time, she is known for driving residents to doctor appointments and delivering food to local homes.
The award was presented to Hollenbeck by club President Caroline Walton and Vice-President Pearl Blackburn. In addition to the award, Hollenbeck’s name will be engraved on the plaque containing the names of past awardees housed in the Cathlamet Community Center. A plaque and flower will be planted in the garden of the Julia Butler Hanson home during a later ceremony. In addition, Hollenbeck will be a featured participant in the 2023 Bald Eagle Day parade.
The Cathlamet Women’s Club has provided 93 years of community service. It is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs that has clubs throughout the globe and is one of the world’s oldest and largest women’s service organizations dedicated to community improvement through volunteer services.
