LONG BEACH — The Columbia Pacific Farmers Market is ready to open for the season on June 14. The market is open each Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Located in Veterans field in downtown Long Beach, the market has a good variety of vendors set to participate, selling everything from kettle corn to jewelry, and candles to nuts.
In addition, on the stage there will be music by Ron Barnes, a performance by Beach Ballet and a chainsaw carving demonstration by Josh Blewett.
If you have questions, contact Mallory Cox, Market Manager at cpfmmallory@gmail.com or 360-244-3921.
