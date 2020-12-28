ILWACO — Both the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum’s much-loved Community Historian Program, and the popular SALTY Talks programs have been canceled for 2021. However, in the spirit of sharing local history a shortened version of these great programs will be streamed live via the museum’s Facebook page, once per month from January through April.
The museum partners with Washington State Parks’ Interpretive Specialists Aaron Webster and Stephen Wood to keep local history alive even when meeting in person is not possible. By moving a version of these programs online and making it free to the public, we hope to increase viewer’s appetite and understanding of the diverse history of what was once deemed the North Beach Peninsula.
Each episode will be about 30 to 45 minutes long and will use historic photographs to tell the past, present, and future of a specific place on the Peninsula told by local experts and community members.
The first episode explores the mercantile and industry history of downtown Ilwaco, with a focus on the Doupébuilding as a cornerstone of the town both in the past and present. The second, third and fourth episodes explore the history of tourism in downtown Long Beach, the history of oysters and the town of Oysterville, and the history of the train that ran from one end of the North Beach Peninsula tying all of these industries, communities and sectors together. Each episode features local experts and community members to help tell the stories of these places.
The episodes will air the second Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Museum’s Facebook page and will then be archived on Youtube for future enjoyment.
If you have questions, call 360-642-3446.
