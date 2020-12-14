Al-Anon Meetings
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meeting on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Bayside Singers looking for Virtual Singers
Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
Roundtable Conversation
PACIFIC COUNTY — Peace of Mind Pacific County is doing new roundtable conversations to replace their community awareness dinners. These events are specially focused on bringing hope, support and recovery to our communities. Everyone is welcome to come to the virtual roundtable on Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22. It's a chance to talk about your experience of the holidays this year, new gifts you've found other than material ones, and if you choose, bringing your Christmas sweaters to show! Look for the Zoom identification on the web, www.pompc.org, on Facebook at /peaceofmind/ or by contacting nikkifortuna@gmail.com.
Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy is set up at the Long Beach Depot for the 2020 season to develop and distribute Christmas gift “Shoeboxes of Joy” to the elderly and forgotten friends here on the Peninsula. Volunteers are gathering empty shoeboxes which will be gift-wrapped, and filled with food products, personal care items, and gifts or fun pieces. A few pieces of chocolate, a greeting card, and a candy cane are included prior to ribbons and bows. These gifts will be hand-delivered Dec. 22 through Dec. 24 to some of our elderly. Bring empty or filled shoeboxes to the Long Beach Depot between now and Dec. 21. Families or business workers or friends can combine efforts on a box or boxes. Provide a supply of one or more of the components of our Shoeboxes of Joy. Donate monetary gifts through Facebook/Shoeboxes of Joy or through Paypal at ShoeboxesofJoy@live.com or stop by the Long Beach Depot. Call ahead please at 360-642-1105. Items being dropped off are welcome anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven day per week. (masks required).
Toys for Peninsula Kids
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Firefighter Association’s 2020 Toys for Peninsula Kids event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Pacific County Fire District #1 in Ocean Park. This event allows loved ones who need financial assistance to choose toys that they find most fitting for their children/grandchildren/nieces/nephews for Christmas. These individuals are welcomed to “shop” with no cost to them. This concept allows the relatives to not only participate in the gift-giving process but also allows for them to take ownership of the child's Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs both new toys and monetary donations. Due to covid-19, they project an increase in community need. Call 360-665-4451 or drop off at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park.
Neighbor to Neighbor program
OCEAN PARK —Village Club’s Neighbor to Neighbor program is still available to those living on the peninsula and who need a helping hand to get over a rough patch, especially as we come into winter and the holiday season. Help is offered in the form of grocery and/or gasoline gift cards. If you received help earlier in the program, please note that they are opening to everyone again. Thank you to all who donated funds. Cards are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort at 25904 R Street, Ocean Park, but you must call 360-270-0298 before showing up.
Quilt Fundraiser
OCEAN PARK — Members of the Ocean Park Lutheran Church are raising funds to help local events such as Camp Victory, Laundry Love, and to help with funding for school lunches for kids! They are offering quilts sewn and hand-tied by the church ladies. The quilts fit a double bed, but can go sideways on queen or king beds. They are $80 each and will be available New Years. They can be viewed and picked up at Ocean Park Lutheran Church in Ocean Park by calling Deborah Wells, at 360-665-0137 to get yours.
