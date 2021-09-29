Empty Bowls event
OCEAN PARK — On Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park, come to the Empty Bowls event to benefit Food4Kids Backpack Program. Enjoy a bowl of soup in a beautifully glazed ceramic bowl, created and donated by Bay Avenue Gallery, a raffle, silent auction and much more. Plus enjoy music by the Oyster Crackers. The cost is $12 for adults, and $6 for kids under 12.
Mayoral Candidate Forum
The Ilwaco Merchants Association will host a mayoral candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. over Zoom. Questions may be submitted through the chat on the night of the event. Link to the event will posted on the IMA Facebook page prior to the event.
Halloween fun
CHINOOK — Dates have been announced for Halloween-themed activities at Rhett’s Ranch, off U.S. Highway 101 between Chinook and Ilwaco. Activities for youngsters will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Organizer Anne Mattson is considering Sunday hours also. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for infants. The first 500 attending will receive a free small pumpkin. Masks will be required when social distancing is not practical. For details, call 503-702 8745, email farmfun@RhettsRanch.com or log on to www.rhettsranch.com. Donations of candy can be mailed to 2633 Highway 101 Ilwaco, WA 98624.
Free Bible Study
LONG BEACH — Mike and Jody Cleveland founded and are still operating a ministry call Setting Captive Free. (www.settingcaptivesfree.com). They are now hosting a gospel-centered Bible study on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., at 229 25th St. NW in Long Beach and are inviting others to join them. Meetings will last about an hour. They are currently studying the book of Jonah and seeing how it points to the gospel. Come and hear the good news and rejoice in it with others. If you have questions call 360-642-0268.
Book Fair
LONG BEACH — Jan Bono finished her six-book cozy mystery series set on the Long Beach Peninsula during the pandemic, but there have been no holiday bazaars in which she could get them into the hands of her readers! Therefore, she’s created her own “one-woman book fair” to do just that! All 15 of Jan’s books will be available at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave N. on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required in this open-air but fully-covered event area. It’s time to Christmas shop for mysteries with a local setting! If you have questions call 360-642-4932.
