Wednesday, Feb. 6
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
Fun, friendship and fitness!
OCEAN PARK — On Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., tap dance at the Eagles in Ocean Park, and on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., dance at the Moose in Ocean Park. No membership is required. Participants tap for about 45 minutes and have coffee after. Beginners are welcome. If you come and are interested, instruction would be offered at 9 a.m. If you let them know, members may have a pair of tap shoes to loan. Exercise your body, mind and spirit! If you have questions contact Mary Evelyn Long at maryevlo@yahoo.com or 360-500-6072.
'Meet Me in St. Louis'
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Meet Me in St. Louis” starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Comprehensive Plan update
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission will hold a public workshop on the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan update at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, Annex Building, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, at 6 p.m., Feb. 7. The purpose of the workshop is to continue the review for the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan. The Washington State Growth Management Act requires each jurisdiction to conduct a periodic review of their comprehensive plans and associated development regulations. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the County’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. Information, comments, suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Friday, Feb. 8
Family Movie Afternoon
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library presents Family Movie Afternoon, from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., Feb. 8 for all ages. Bring pillows and blankets and watch a family-friendly movie. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland Libraries. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Saturday, Feb. 9
An Afternoon with Poets
OCEAN PARK — An Afternoon with the Peninsula Poets is set for Saturday, Feb. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a poetry reading will be held at the Ocean Park Library. Featured poets are Sarah Day, Cate Gable and Tony Pfannenstiel, with guitar accompaniment by George Coleman. An open mic will begin at 2 p.m. Please feel free to share a poem with the audience. If you have questions call Tony at 503-720-6786.
Chinook tribal meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m., on Feb. 9, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
STEAM ahead
ILWACO — From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 9 children are invited to Ilwaco Timberland Library to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through building, chemistry creations, and more! Children under 8 may need your adult help with some activities. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Benefit concert
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players will host The Oyster Crackers in concert on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco as a benefit for the Ocean Park Food Bank. The Oyster Crackers are a Long Beach Peninsula women’s trio featuring songs of hope and inspiration in three-part harmony. The group includes Bette Lu Krause, Christl Mack and Rita Smith. The Playhouse is located next to the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. In celebration of Valentine's Day, they will offer coffee and desserts at intermission. Admission is by cash donation or non-perishable food items. For information call 360-244-1367.
Families helping Families
OCEAN PARK — Every second Saturday of the month Families helping Families will distribute gently used clothing for the entire family, personal hygiene items, and laundry and cleaning supplies from noon to 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, one block north of the Ocean Park fire department at 26310 Ridge Avenue. The next date is Feb. 9. Volunteers are welcome as are donations. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
'Props' workshop
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists’ (PAPA) workshop series continues with a props workshop on Feb. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Fort Columbia Theater. Have you ever wondered how some of the amazing things happen in plays? Come learn about the magic behind the stage and create your own “Enchanted Rose.” The cost is $15. Please R.S.V.P. in order to ensure we have enough supplies. For more information check out www.papatheater.com or our Facebook page or call 360-836-4448.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Smorgasbord
NASELLE — Plans are underway for the American Legion Auxiliary’s upcoming smorgasbord on Sunday, Feb 10. The smorgasbord will take place in the commons area of the Naselle-Grays River School. While the menu varies from year to year, two items remain a constant: the ladies’ famous breaded oysters and chicken wings. Other items, this year, will include: ham, meatloaf, meatballs, pickled pigs feet, mashed potatoes and gravy, deviled eggs as well as a variety of vegetables, salads and rolls. Another thing these ladies know how to do well is dessert items and there will be a table full of a variety of desserts. Customers usually come in early to secure their seating and get in line for the 11:30 am start of the event. The cost of the meal is $12 for teens and adults, $6 for children age seven through twelve and $2 for children age six and younger. The smorgasbord is scheduled to last from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to support the needs of military veterans, local food banks, student scholarships and community members in need. If you have questions call 360-465-2595.
Historical society annual meeting
NASELLE —The Pacific County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Naselle-Grays River Valley High School at 793 State Route 4. This year's program will feature Paul Young and Gail Friedlander who will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about bees and their importance. They are part of a growing group of beekeepers in Pacific County. There will be plenty of time for your questions. The event is free and open to the public. The meeting follows the annual American Legion Auxiliary’s smorgasbord. Call 360-875-5224 with questions.
Monday, Feb. 11
Willapa Harbor Chorale rehearsals
RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chorale rehearsals continue on Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Raymond High School band room. These are regular two-hour Monday evening. The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for its 2019 spring concert. These rehearsals are preparatory for an April 29 concert at the Raymond Theater. For more information call Kathy Holland at 360-934-9101 or speak with any choir member.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
American Legion and Auxiliary meetings
ILWACO — The Don R. Grable American Legion Post #48 and Auxiliary Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. A potluck will precede the meetings. All are welcome to attend and share food and time with veterans and their families. For further information, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Bayside Singers begin spring rehearsals
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers spring rehearsals are underway weekly at 1 p.m., at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 240th and U Street. This 30 member choral group practices each Tuesday at 1 p.m. Annual spring concerts in Chinook and Ocean Park are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4 and Saturday May 11. Bayside Singers will perform the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta “Trial by Jury” this spring, in addition to other favorite selections. Director Barbara Poulshock will be happy to meet with prospective new members who have had previous choral experience. Tenors and baritones are particularly welcome, and ability to read music is helpful. If you enjoy participating in a strong community choir, this is a great opportunity to meet new people and learn challenging and beautiful music. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Valentine Studio
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library is hosting Valentine Studio from noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 13 for all ages. Craft a custom card for your special someone. Projects and supplies provided for both kids and grownups! For more information call 360-642-3908.
'Born Free'
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Born Free” starring Virginia McKenna, Bill Travis at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Come on down for an enjoyable afternoon movie.
Future Events
OP Chamber to meet
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will meet on Feb. 14, beginning at 8 a.m., in the Ocean Park District #1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Avenue. Kicking off the new “Meet the Business” program, Vince and Alissa Stevens will introduce Forgotten Treasures Antiques & Collectibles Mall and their custom sign options. Every month, members of OPACC will be invited to present a 15-minute introduction to their business, a unique promotion idea or a hands-on demo. OPACC is focused on making this a year of excitement and growth for the business community it serves. If you haven’t joined before, this is the year to be part of the team. Refreshments always served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, their Facebook page or call 360-665-4448.
Village Club meeting
OCEAN PARK — On Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., the Village Club meeting will be held. The guest speaker is Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir, who will attendees a chance to get to know him and also ask how we can best help state legislators understand the need to fund a drug taskforce again. Also speaking to the group is Gary Lukens who is organizing a community garden in Ocean Park. A Community Improvement Committee will be formed to act as a consultant on various projects being planned for our area. Membership renewal is in full swing with volunteers on hand before and after the meeting to take in new memberships and renewals. Village Club is made up of people living in the unincorporated areas of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside, Klipsan Beach and areas between who come together to improve the quality of life in our villages. For more information email opvillageclub@gmail.com, call 360-270-0298 and leave a message or visit our Facebook Page, OP Village Club.
Peninsula Stamp Club
LONG BEACH — Peninsula Stamp Club meetings are the third Saturday of each month at noon at the Ocean Park Timberland Library at 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is February 16. Beginners to advanced collectors are welcome. This is a great hobby the whole family can enjoy. Call John at 642-8732 for more information.
Great Backyard Bird Count
FORT CLATSOP — The 22nd annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is taking place. From Friday, Feb. 15, through Monday, Feb. 18, visitors to Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop can join in the count by recording bird observations in the park and make plans to count birds in their own backyards. Binoculars will be available for loan within the park. To participate in this citizen science opportunity, anyone in the world can count birds at any location on one or more days of the count and enter their sightings at gbbc.birdcount.org. On Saturday, Feb. 16, naturalist Mike Patterson will lead a birding walk starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center lobby. Although leashed dogs are welcome at most of the park’s outdoor programs, dogs are not allowed at this morning walk. Please dress for the weather. The walk is wheelchair accessible although non-motorized users might need assistance for about 200 yards. On Sunday, February 17, Barbara Linnett, a bird enthusiast, will give an illustrated presentation about five common birds of the Astoria area. This program is part of the monthly In Their Footsteps guest speaker series and takes place at 1 p.m. in the Netul River Room of the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $7 per adult and free for youth 15 years old and under. Passes to National Park Service sites are accepted. A variety of bird field guides are available for purchase at the Lewis & Clark National Park Association bookstore in the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. For more information, call 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Salty Talks
ILWACO — At the next Salty Talks set for Feb. 21, Marty Bennett, owner of Bennett Boats will discuss Pacific Northwest marine architecture. There is a diversity of watercraft in the coastal Pacific Northwest, and Bennett knows what it takes to manufacture vessels for this area. He will discuss the design and building elements that make boats safe and perform well in the wild, local waters of the Columbia Pacific. Salty Talk presentations are located upstairs in the Salt Hotel and Pub, located 147 Howerton Ave on the Ilwaco waterfront. The event is free to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Come early or stay late for those wanting to grab dinner or beverage. Seating is limited. No reservations. Salty Talks are in partnership with the SALT Pub & Hotel, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, with support from Friends of Columbia River Gateway. If you have questions, please call 360-642-3446.
Spring pruning workshop
ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County is hosting a spring pruning workshop on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake Street, Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Examine your dormant plants and trees and identify what kinds of pruning will ensure their health and optimize their beauty. Master Gardeners will share specific techniques for pruning ornamental plants, shrubs, fruit trees and caning berries. There will be plants and demonstrations of pruning methods, hands-on opportunities to practice your pruning methods and handouts to guide you in keeping your plants looking their best. For more information, contact Elena Righettini at 360-642-0039 or at mrighettini@yahoo.com.
Peninsula Players meeting
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players annual meeting is Feb. 24 beginning at 3 p.m., at the River City Playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco. On the agenda is information about last year’s activities, and nominations/voting for vacant board positions, including vice president, membership coordinator, treasurer, director at large and volunteer coordinator. You do not need to be an actor or director to be on the board, you just need an interest in keeping community theatre alive. Food will include Robert’s famous nacho bar, with entertainment to include a snippet from the upcoming musical H.M.S. Pinafore. For information please contact Rita at 360-665-0028 or 360-244-3517.
Quilt Show coming soon
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild 24th Annual Quilt Show, hosted at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is March 15, 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. More than 100 quilts will be on display by guild members, in three galleries at the museum. Quilting demonstration by guild members are scheduled throughout the day, each day. Tickets will be available for this year’s prize quilt for $1 each with the drawing on Sunday, March 17 at 3:35 p.m. Sales from the tickets go to support a number of local charities. Admission to the show is free. So, mark your calendars and join us, talk to quilters and vote for your favorites and enjoy the day.
Science conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
