Wednesday, Feb. 13
“Caring for Our Mental Health”
OCEAN PARK — Barbara Bate, local mental health advocate and author, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church on the topic of caring for our mental health. Her presentation is part of the Family Faith Night series at the church, located at 240th Place and U Street in Ocean Park. The evening begins with a community meal at 5:45 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come, and people are encouraged to bring their own food. Beverages will be provided. For questions contact Barbara Bate at 360-244-5566 or email her at bategofish@gmail.com. Further information is available at Peace of Mind Pacific County, www.pompc.org or on Facebook at peaceofmindpacificcounty.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
Fun, Friendship & Fitness!
OCEAN PARK — On Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., tap dance at the Eagles in Ocean Park, and on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., dance at the Moose in Ocean Park. No membership is required. Participants tap for about 45 minutes and have coffee after. Beginners are welcome. If you come and are interested, instruction would be offered at 9 a.m. If you let them know, members may have a pair of tap shoes to loan. Exercise your body, mind and spirit! If you have questions contact Mary Evelyn Long at maryevlo@yahoo.com or 360-500-6072.
Valentine Studio
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library is hosting Valentine Studio from noon to 5 p.m., Feb. 13 for all ages. Craft a custom card for your special someone. Projects and supplies provided for both kids and grownups! For more information call 360-642-3908.
“Born Free”
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Born Free” starring Virginia McKenna, Bill Travis at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Come on down for an enjoyable afternoon movie.
Thursday, Feb. 14
OP Chamber to meet
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will meet on Feb. 14, beginning at 8 a.m., in the Ocean Park District #1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Avenue. Speaking to the group is William Neal, District Manager of North Beach Water. He will explain the upcoming Bay Avenue Water Main Project that is in final stages of bidding. The project will run along Bay Avenue between U Street and Park Avenue and is expected to be complete within 45 days of work begins. The new Meet the Business program features Vince and Alissa Stevens, owners of Forgotten Treasures Antiques & Collectibles Mall and their custom sign options. OPACC is focused on making this a year of excitement and growth for the business community it serves. If you haven’t joined before, this is the year to be part of the team. Refreshments always served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, their Facebook page or call 360-665-4448.
Family story time
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library presents Family Storytime, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Feb. 14 for children. Encourage literacy skills through art, music, and play for children birth to age 6. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Village Club Meeting
OCEAN PARK — On Feb. 14 at 6 p.m., the Village Club meeting will be held. The guest speaker is Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir, who will attendees a chance to get to know him and also ask how we can best help state legislators understand the need to fund a drug taskforce again. Also speaking to the group is Gary Lukens who is organizing a community garden in Ocean Park. A Community Improvement Committee will be formed to act as a consultant on various projects being planned for our area. Membership renewal is in full swing with volunteers on hand before and after the meeting to take in new memberships and renewals. Village Club is made up of people living in the unincorporated areas of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside, Klipsan Beach and areas between who come together to improve the quality of life in our villages. For more information email opvillageclub@gmail.com, call 360-270-0298 and leave a message or visit our Facebook Page, OP Village Club.
Friday, Feb. 15
Great Backyard Bird Count
FORT CLATSOP — The 22nd annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is taking place. From Friday, Feb. 15, through Monday, Feb. 18, visitors to Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop can join in the count by recording bird observations in the park and make plans to count birds in their own backyards. Binoculars will be available for loan within the park. To participate in this citizen science opportunity, anyone in the world can count birds at any location on one or more days of the count and enter their sightings at gbbc.birdcount.org. On Saturday, Feb. 16, naturalist Mike Patterson will lead a birding walk starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center lobby. Although leashed dogs are welcome at most of the park’s outdoor programs, dogs are not allowed at this morning walk. Please dress for the weather. The walk is wheelchair accessible although non-motorized users might need assistance for about 200 yards. On Sunday, February 17, Barbara Linnett, a bird enthusiast, will give an illustrated presentation about five common birds of the Astoria area. This program is part of the monthly In Their Footsteps guest speaker series and takes place at 1 p.m. in the Netul River Room of the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is $7 per adult and free for youth 15 years old and under. Passes to National Park Service sites are accepted. A variety of bird field guides are available for purchase at the Lewis & Clark National Park Association bookstore in the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. For more information, call 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Stamp Club
LONG BEACH — Peninsula Stamp Club meetings are the third Saturday of each month at noon at the Ocean Park Timberland Library at 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is February 16. Beginners to advanced collectors are welcome. This is a great hobby the whole family can enjoy. Call John at 642-8732 for more information.
AAUW meeting
OCEAN PARK — The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet on Feb. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Ocean Park Timberland library. The guest speaker will be Christina Thompson of Community Court. All are welcome to attend. For more information about the meeting or AAUW, please call 360-642-3076.
Sunday, Feb. 17
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — A Course in Miracles study group meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library community room. All meetings are open to the public and free of charge. A Course in Miracles is a universal spiritual practice, Christian in thought, and dealing with universal themes and experience. It is not a religion nor affiliated with any church/temple/denomination. The Course will address existential questions as well as the practice of undoing fear and guilt, attainment of inner peace, healing of sickness and of relationships, forgiveness and compassion, prayer/meditation and enlightenment. A Course in Miracles books will be available for use and for purchase at the meetings. For more information, please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 cell.
Monday, Feb. 18
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is Feb. 18. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
“Props” Workshop
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists’ (PAPA) workshop series continues with a props workshop on Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fort Columbia Theater. Have you ever wondered how some of the amazing things happen in plays? Come learn about the magic behind the stage and create your own “Enchanted Rose.” The cost is $15. Please R.S.V.P. in order to ensure we have enough supplies. For more information check out www.papatheater.com or our Facebook page or call 360-836-4448.
Willapa Harbor Chorale rehearsals
RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chorale rehearsals continue on Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Raymond High School band room. These are regular two-hour Monday evening. The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for its 2019 spring concert. These rehearsals are preparatory for an April 29 concert at the Raymond Theater. For more information call Kathy Holland at 360-934-9101 or speak with any choir member.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 665-3939 or Russ Jones at 665-3939.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Veterans’ services
LONG BEACH — The local Veterans office is located at 318 NE 2nd St., in the old county building. This is a full service office with a trained service officer available to assist veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays. The phone number is 642-1228 or e-mail vfw3721@reachone.com.
Future Events
Salty Talks
ILWACO — At the next Salty Talks set for Feb. 21, Marty Bennett, owner of Bennett Boats will discuss Pacific Northwest marine architecture. There is a diversity of watercraft in the coastal Pacific Northwest, and Bennett knows what it takes to manufacture vessels for this area. He will discuss the design and building elements that make boats safe and perform well in the wild, local waters of the Columbia Pacific. Salty Talk presentations are located upstairs in the Salt Hotel and Pub, located 147 Howerton Ave on the Ilwaco waterfront. The event is free to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Come early or stay late for those wanting to grab dinner or beverage. Seating is limited. No reservations. Salty Talks are in partnership with the SALT Pub & Hotel, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, with support from Friends of Columbia River Gateway. If you have questions, please call 360-642-3446.
Spring Pruning workshop
ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County is hosting a spring pruning workshop on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake Street, Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Examine your dormant plants and trees and identify what kinds of pruning will ensure their health and optimize their beauty. Master Gardeners will share specific techniques for pruning ornamental plants, shrubs, fruit trees and caning berries. There will be plants and demonstrations of pruning methods, hands-on opportunities to practice your pruning methods and handouts to guide you in keeping your plants looking their best. For more information, contact Elena Righettini at 360-642-0039 or at mrighettini@yahoo.com.
Peninsula Players meeting
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players annual meeting is Feb. 24 beginning at 3 p.m., at the River City Playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco. On the agenda is information about last year’s activities, and nominations/voting for vacant board positions, including vice president, membership coordinator, treasurer, director at large and volunteer coordinator. You do not need to be an actor or director to be on the board, you just need an interest in keeping community theatre alive. Food will include Robert’s famous nacho bar, with entertainment to include a snippet from the upcoming musical H.M.S. Pinafore. For information please contact Rita at 360-665-0028 or 360-244-3517.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO – Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their next meeting is March 6. The organization has four cornerstones — recreational boating safety, operations and marine safety, member services and fellowship. Events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. The flotilla meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Quilt Show coming soon
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild 24th Annual Quilt Show, hosted at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is March 15, 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. More than 100 quilts will be on display by guild members, in three galleries at the museum. Quilting demonstration by guild members are scheduled throughout the day, each day. Tickets will be available for this year’s prize quilt for $1 each with the drawing on Sunday, March 17 at 3:35 p.m. Sales from the tickets go to support a number of local charities. Admission to the show is free. So, mark your calendars and join us, talk to quilters and vote for your favorites and enjoy the day with us.
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
