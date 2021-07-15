Wednesday
Guided Hike at Cape Disappointment
ILWACO — On Wednesday, July 21, at 2 p.m., the guided hike “Lungs of the Earth” will be offered at Cape Disappointment State Park. Learn how “fog forests” help create our atmosphere. 1.5 miles moderate Where: Coastal Loop Trail. Meet in the gravel lot across from the Cape Disappointment Café. Plan to wear sturdy shoes.
Summer Feeding Program/OBSD
PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District is offering summer meals free of charge to all children under the age of 18. You don’t need to qualify for free or reduced meals to receive free meals this summer. Delivery days are Monday and Wednesday now through Aug. 18. Meals will be delivered to bus stops by school bus or district van. Monday delivery will include breakfast and lunch for both Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday delivery will include breakfast and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. To sign up email district.secretary@oceanbeachschools.org or call 360-642-3739.
Apply for Behavioral Health Tax funds
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County released a “Request for Applications” for one-tenth of 1% Behavioral Health Tax dollars on July 1, 2021. The application can be found on pacificcountycovid19.com and at www.co.pacific.wa.us.
Thursday
Guided Hike at Cape Disappointment
ILWACO — On Thursday, July 22, at 2 p.m., the guided hike “Sense of Place” will be offered. Use all your senses in this hike. You will receive a map that can be used to document your experience. The hike is 1.5 miles and requires moderate physical fitness. Where: Coastal Loop Trail. Meet in the gravel lot across from the Cape D Café. Plan to wear sturdy shoes.
Covid Stress and Trauma Education Program
OCEAN PARK — Covid Stress and Trauma Education Program (CSTEP) is a small group program of six sessions, meeting weekly for an hour. The separate sessions address trauma and stress, offer support tips for self-care, and a safe space to connect with others. This group meets each Thursday at 2 p.m., at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church social room. Attendees need to be fully vaccinated and ready to commit to coming for all six weeks. They will be socially distanced as required with room for up to six people this time. Other CSTEP groups are planned to be done on Zoom, if this time and format don’t work for you. For questions or to sign up, call or email Barbara Bate as soon as possible, at 360-244-5566 or bategofish@gmail.com.
Friday
Evening program at Cape Disappointment
ILWACO — Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m. an evening program is scheduled at the Benson Beach Amphitheater (not the Waikiki amphitheater) in Cape Disappointment State Park. Hear stories about the fur trade and its impact on the local community.
Trolley Service
The best way to get around is the free LBP trolley. Running every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Help reduce traffic and local congestion and stop searching for parking. Leave the driving to us! Relax and explore!
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., July 2 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Stock up on local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. For more information call 360-244-3921 or email: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday
Finnish Opera
ROSBURG — On Saturday July 24, starting at 1 p.m. Appelo Archives Center presents a Finnish opera at the Valley Bible Church in Rosburg. Tickets are available on at www.apelloarchives.org.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Saturday Market at the Port is on the waterfront in Ilwaco, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Future Events
Ilwaco Community Cleanup Day
ILWACO — From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 8, the community is invited for a cleanup day and barbecue. Meet at the Ilwaco City Hall parking lot at 2 p.m. Bring gloves and weeding tools if you have them. Join others to help keep our community clean. Volunteers are needed to help.
Memorial Golf Tournament
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 10 a.m., plan to participate in the Mike Williams Memorial Golf Tournament at Peninsula Golf Course, 9604 Pacific Way in Long Beach. There will be two-man teams, nine-hole scramble for $50 per golfer (cash or check), which includes lunch from the Cove Restaurant. Hold sponsorship costs $50 each. This event is sponsored by the St. Mary’s Men’s Club. For information or to sign up call Greg at 360-901-7631 or Louise at 352-586-0082.
Plan to attend IHS Alumni Picnic/Gathering
ILWACO — The annual Ilwaco High School Alumni Picnic/Gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Peterson Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please mark your calendars and let other IHS Alumni know that the picnic is back! Contact Mary Ann Aase Lee for more information at maryannlee@comcast.net.
Woodfest
TOKELAND — On Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 at the Tokeland Hotel there will be a Woodfest event beginning at 10 a.m. There will be live carving throughout the day, both days.
