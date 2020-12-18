Al-Anon Meetings
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meeting on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Neighbor to Neighbor program
OCEAN PARK — Village Club’s Neighbor to Neighbor program is still available to those living on the peninsula and who need a helping hand to get over a rough patch, especially as we come into winter and the holiday season. Help is offered in the form of grocery and/or gasoline gift cards. If you received help earlier in the program, please note that they are opening to everyone again. Thank you to all who donated funds. Cards are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort at 25904 R Street, Ocean Park, but you must call 360-270-0298 before showing up.
Quilt Fundraiser
OCEAN PARK — Members of the Ocean Park Lutheran Church are raising funds to help local events such as Camp Victory, Laundry Love, and to help with funding for school lunches for kids! They are offering quilts sewn and hand-tied by the church ladies. The quilts fit a double bed, but can go sideways on queen or king beds. They are $80 each and will be available New Years. They can be viewed and picked up at Ocean Park Lutheran Church in Ocean Park by calling Deborah Wells, at 360-665-0137 to get them.
Help Seniors and Elders in our Region
The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) is seeking a number of volunteers for the Advisory Council. This role is not just for the duration of the pandemic but focused on addressing pandemic and on-going issues facing seniors and adults with disabilities on a day to day basis. O3A coordinates state and federally funded senior services in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The Advisory Council meets remotely each month on the third Tuesday and helps to guide the work of O3A, helping all elders and adults with disabilities age in dignity in the place of their choosing. Council members are very welcoming and committed volunteers and hope other community members will join them in this work. Currently volunteer positions are open for two advisory council members, a minority representative, a disabilities representative, and elected official and a tribal representative. Volunteers for these positions are preferably 60 years old or better (55 for a tribal elder) or representative of the named group (for example a minority or a person with a disability). Please contact the O3A Administrative Office at 866-720-4863, or 360-379-5064 or email Carol Ann Laase at CarolAnn.Laase@dshs.wa.gov for more information and an application.
