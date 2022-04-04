Western dance classes
KLIPSAN — Western dance classes are being offered the second and fourth Wednesdays during April and May, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21603 Pacific Way in Klipsan. You do not have to have a partner to participate. Each person simply follows prearranged steps that repeat. The first class will be the Cowboy Cha Cha and the Ten Step. Depending on interest, classes will continue in the Fall. The cost is a $1 donation to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. If you have questions call Joe and Margie Mraz, instructors at 425-429-0915.
'A Bag Full of Miracles'
ILWACO — A three-act musical comedy, “A Bag Full of Miracles” will be performed at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street SE in Ilwaco at 7 p.m., April 8 and 9 and April 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco or at the door if available.
Shoreline Master Program Review hearing
Join Pacific County staff on Thursday, April 7 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a virtual public info meeting on the SMP periodic update process! Subsequent project updates will be held quarterly on July 7 and October 6, 2022, and January 5, 2023. The quarterly virtual public info meetings are a chance for you and other community members to learn about the project as it progresses and ask questions of SMP team members. For more information on meetings or to how to register to attend a meeting, please visit the Online Open House. For questions please contact: Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, PO Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586. via email to SMP@co.pacific.wa.us, or by call 360-642-9382/360-875-9356.
Antique & Vintage Sale
SKAMOKAWA — The Friends of Skamokawa will be hosting the Annual Antique & Vintage Sale on April 8, 9 and 10. Any vendors who wish to participate, should please contact the office for more information. You do not have to be present to sell. All proceeds help to maintain property and provide programs and services for our community through the FOS/River Life Interpretive Center. Please contact Lori Cagle, office manager, with any questions, Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Friends of Skamokawa Interpretive Center at 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Open Studio Tours
PENINSULA —The Peninsula Arts Association is gearing up for its spring open studios tour April 8-10. The Bold and Bay Avenue galleries in Long Beach and Ocean Park will have maps available directing visitors to 16 studios. Some 26 artists are participating, some new to PAA. Artwork, prints, art cards, pottery, jewelry, photography, mosaics, metal art, leather goods, chainsaw carvings and stained glass will be featured. Maps will also be available from tourist information centers in Seaview, Long Beach, and Ocean Park, and can be downloaded from PAA’s website www.beachartist.org. The nonprofit group awards an annual high school graduate scholarship and supports an art enrichment program which provides art and supplies to local classrooms.
HAVA Spring Tea
SOUTH BEND —The HAVA Spring Tea is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., April 9 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center at 916 W First Avenue in South Bend. The event includes lunch, a garden/spring silent auction for $25. The guest speaker will be Gretchen McCallum from the Washington State Animal Response Team. Call 360-942-4716 for tickets or go online at SpringTea.HAVA-Heart.org.
Sunday Afternoon Live
RAYMOND — Portland-based Gideon Freudmann brings his cello to the Raymond Theatre April 10. The event start at 3 p.m.; doors open at 2:30 at the historic theater, located at 323 Third St. Tickets for each event are $25 at the door, cash or check only; or $20 in advance, available at Alder & Co., Raymond Drug, South Bend Pharmacy, sundayafternoonlive.org, or by phone 360-836-4419. Students are $5.
Free Veterans Lunch
OCEAN PARK — On April 12, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Peninsula Senior Center there will free Veterans lunch. The meal is free and for veterans only. Come enjoy conversation and a great meal in honor of veterans. Dine in or to-go available. Please RSVP by April 8 to 360-665-3999. The event is sponsored by the Ocean Park Moose and the Peninsula Senior Activity Center.
Easter Egg Hunt
OCEAN PARK — The Beach Barons are hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at 10 a.m. at Wilson Field.
Beach Pets Treasure Hunt/Auction
LONG BEACH — Mark your calendar for the South Pacific County Humane Society's Spring 2022 Beach Pets Treasure Hunt/Online Auction happening April 18 through April 24. Watch beachpets.com for more information.
Master Gardener Home and Garden Show
ELMA — The 20th annual Home and Garden Show presented by the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The expo will feature both vendors from the home-improvement world and garden vendors, who will bring fresh ideas for this year’s planting season. The Master Gardeners will feature flowering plants at their booth. A premier Sunday appearance (noon on Sunday) will be Marianne Binetti Long will talk about “The Heavenly H Plants: How to Grow and Use Hydrangeas, Hellebores and Heucheras in Western Washington Gardens.”
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
