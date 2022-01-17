Come sing!
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers (BSS) are still looking for new voices. Under the direction of Milt Williams, BSS is beginning the new season Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church at 24002 U Street. Contact 360-355-7863 or andiweilgart@gmail.com for more information (even if you could only attend evening rehearsals; BSS may consider changing time). Vaccination and masking required.
4-H Baking
ZOOM — Each Tuesday in January, join 4-H Educators for fun and interactive 4-H Baking. Attend via Zoom to learn new skills and techniques for Blue Ribbon 4-H Foods exhibits. Registered participants will receive a kit with all the materials needed for the 45-minute session. Register now at bit.ly/Explore4HBaking. Space is limited and will fill quickly. Contact Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573 if you have questions.
Friends of Naselle Library
NASELLE — The Friends of the Naselle Library meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday Feb. 8 to elect officers. Join others and help plan library events and activities. The Friends help with funding of various Library programs, children and adult. For information call 360-484-3877.
Souper Bowl
From now until Feb. 14, buy a bowl or make a bowl and $5 of your purchase will be donated to Peninsula food banks. Sign up for workshops or purchase a bowl by contacting Karen Brownlee at 360-244-3940 or email tnkbrown@charter.net.
AAUW No Show Valentine Ball
PACIFIC COUNTY — You know the drill — buy chocolates, buy flowers, go out for an expensive dinner, go to the Valentine Ball. This is your chance to celebrate by doing absolutely nothing! AAUW is cutting through the expenses of producing a fundraising event, which means 100% of your donation goes directly to a scholarship fund for an Ilwaco High School Senior. You are cordially invited to stay home for a good cause. Donate $25 and don’t buy a box of chocolates $50 and don’t buy a dozen roses; donate $75 and don’t go out to dinner or donate $100 and don’t buy an outfit for the ball (of course, donations in any amount are gratefully accepted). Send your donations to AAUW Willapacific Branch, P.O. Box 1354, Ocean Park WA 98640. If you have questions, call 360-665-6074 or 360-661-2947.
AlAnon Family Group
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information text Barb at 360-244-5566.
Drink for a Cause
LONG BEACH — South Pacific County Humane Society is the Cocktail for a Cause donation recipient for all of January. Enjoy a Shiver Me Whiskers cranberry cocktail and support the shelter at Pickled Fish, the Shelburne, and The Knot Bar (Astoria).
Heritage Museum exhibit
ILWACO — The special exhibit “Fire!” at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum located at 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco continues. This exhibition features photographs, objects, and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed our communities. The show will be on view until March 2022. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. and is currently offering free admission.
Noche de Cultura
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Cultural Club will hold a Noche de Cultura on Jan. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. The event includes a live Mexican band, traditional folkloric performances, flavorful food and more and will be student and parent led. This is a family friendly event for the whole family. Come and enjoy the rich culture, traditions and heritage.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — On Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Project Community Connect event will take place at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. The events includes free lunch and free haircuts, with items for veterans, pet assistance, food resources, medical and dental resources, employment help, and other resources. There are free bus rides available for the event. Volunteers are needed; visit www.peninsulapovertyresponse.org. Their phone is 360-214-6241.
Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The SVdP Ilwaco Food Bank will be open every Friday in January through October from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any questions call 360-642-8401.
