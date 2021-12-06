Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy has once again set up 'Christmas Central' at the Long Beach Depot. From now until Christmas Eve they will be wrapping shoeboxes and preparing gifts for the elderly and forgotten adults here on the Long Beach Peninsula. The schedule is very tight this sea-son and they need your help; there are many spots available. They are set up for two hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days per week, with the number of helpers limited to two or three per shift so there is plenty of room to work together. Please consult their Facebook page for a digital volunteer schedule, call 360-642-1105 or stop in at the train depot across from Dennis Company at 102 3rd St NW in Long Beach and add your name to the roster. Bring a friend and visit while you help our program. They can also send shoeboxes and paper and tape home with anyone who prefers to help from home. Also watch their Facebook page for gift item needs and potential contribution opportunities.
Ocean Park Chamber meeting
ZOOM — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. via Zoom. These meetings are open to the public with all Chamber members encouraged to attend. Zoom Login info is on their Facebook page and website opwa.com (scroll down the main page to OPACC general membership meetings). Local businesses are encouraged to consider joining the chamber - the best marketing bargain around. Call (360-665-4448, email opchamber@opwa.com or visit opwa.com and scroll down to Membership/Become a Member.
Winterfest Online Auction
CHINOOK — The Friends of Chinook School are hosting an online fundraising auction through Dec. 11. Go to www.friendsofchinookschool.org/auction to place your bids.
Carols Cookies & Cocoa
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Arts is hosting “Carols Cookies & Cocoa at the Fort” on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort Columbia Theater. There will be music and skits presented by local musicians and actors, raffle baskets and a silent auction and lots of fun. Proceeds benefit PAPA’s summer 2022 show.
Black Box Theater
ILWACO — Ilwaco High School will present their winter play in the Black Box Theater “Murder on the Orient Express,” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Wreaths Across America Day
PENINSULA — The annual Wreaths Across America Day wreath laying will occur at the Ocean Park Cemetery on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. Please come and join us as we lay a remembrance wreath for each one of the veterans buried there. Remember and Honor. Following, ceremonial wreaths will be placed at Veterans Field in Long Beach, weather permitting.
Toys for Peninsula Kids
PENINSULA — The Peninsula Firefighter Association’s Toys For Peninsula Kids is set for Dec. 18 at Pacific County Fire District No. 1 on Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park. They are in need of both new toys and monetary donations in order to make the program successful. Donors will receive a tax deduction postcard in the mail in January. Donations can be mailed to Toys for Peninsula Kids/PCFD#1, P.O. Box 890, Ocean Park, WA 98640; or dropped off at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park. Volunteer opportunities will be limited but call 360-665-4451 to get your name on this list to help.
Blue Christmas service
OCEAN PARK — On Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m., Peace of Mind Pacific County and Ocean Park Lutheran Church will join in the annual Blue Christmas service. The quiet service, open to any interested person, will be live at the church on 240th and U Streets in Ocean Park, and live-streamed for anyone not able to be present. For more information, email pastor-louise@oceanparkluthern.org, info@pompc.org, or call Jan Worrell at 360-244-1882.
Noche de Cultura
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Cultural Club will hold a Noche de Cultura on Jan. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. The event includes a live Mexican band, traditional folk-loric performances, flavorful food and more and will be student and parent led. This is a family friendly event for the whole family. Come and enjoy the rich culture, traditions and heritage.
Ilwaco Food Bank hours
ILWACO — During December the Ilwaco Food Bank will be open additional Fridays, i.e., December the Food Bank will be open Dec. 17.
AlAnon Family Group
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for member-ship is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information text Barb at 360-244-5566.
