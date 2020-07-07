MAGA Meetup
Pacific County Republicans are hosting MAGA meetups around Pacific County in July and August which include conservative candidates, food and fellowship. Bring own lawn chair and sit socially distant. The first will be Friday, July 10 at 5 p.m. in Ocean Park area at private residence. State Rep Jim Walsh will speak and other 19th Legislative District and local candidates will participate. There will also be information provided on statewide races. Food will be served. Bring your own beverage. Please RSVP for address and information. Website: PacificGOP.com or call 360-642-2444.
Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber general membership meeting is July 9 at 8 a.m. via Zoom. Up for discussion along with the regular agenda: Event cancellations — July 4th — Joint Advertising Program Change — Additions to Mandatory Mask order. Please email opchamber@opwa.com for the Zoom meeting log in or check our Facebook or website — opwa.com. Meeting is open to the public.
Village Club
OCEAN PARK — The Village Club will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on July 9 via Zoom. Discussions to include: Neighbor to Neighbor, Covid-19, July 4th, General Community Topics. The meeting is open to the public. Zoom log in information available on our Facebook page — OP Village Club — or by emailing opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Golf Scramble
LONG BEACH — St. Mary McGowan Restoration will be having a Golf Scramble at Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach, to raise funds for the project on Saturday, August 1, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be a 9-hole, two-man team event with prizes for first, second and third place. In addition there are prizes for KP, longest drive and KP on 2nd shot on hole 9! The entry fee of $50 per golfer includes The Cove Lunch. Also at $50 are hole sponsorships. If you would like to register or sponsor a hole please call 352-586-0082. Only checks and cash please.
Pacific Transit Board Meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular third quarter board meeting on Thursday, July 9 via Zoom. The agenda will include a public hearing section to hear comments on the adoption of Pacific Transit’s 6-Year Development Plan. Meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join the Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85839927935; Meeting ID: 858 3992 7935; Or by phone: +12532158782,,85839927935#
Laundry Love program
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response continues to offer free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Neighbor to Neighbor Program
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
Summer at the Library
Summer Library Program is for everyone-newborn to adult. Programs are virtual this year at trl.org/summer-library-program. You can print out a paper log or do it all online at trl.beanstack.org.
Library Takeout Service
Timberland Libraries will begin Library Takeout service as of June 23. Library buildings are still closed to the public. Wi-Fi continues to be available at all library locations from 6 a.m. to midnight daily and Mobile Printing print job pick up will be available during Library Takeout. Masks are required for Library Takeout. Ilwaco, Ocean Park and Naselle Timberland libraries will offer takeout service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Raymond Timberland Library is not providing takeout service at this time. South Bend Timberland Library will offer takeout services starting June 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
