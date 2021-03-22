Herrera Beutler hosting telephone town hall
VANCOUVER — Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler will be hosting a live telephone town hall on Thursday, March 25 at 5:25 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Herrera as she gives an update on her work in Congress for Southwest Washington. Residents will also be invited to ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Southwest Washington residents can call in to join the live telephone town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365. Those residents unable to participate in this event can send comments and questions to Jaime at JHB.house.gov/contact.
Blood Drive
ILWACO — On March 31 from noon to 5 p.m., the Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in the Ilwaco High School cafeteria. This is a public event; all are encouraged to sign-up and donate blood. No walk-ins please — you must register on line at Redcrossblood.org.
Conservative Conversations with Pacific GOP
Join virtual Conservative Conversations with the Pacific County Republican Party on Monday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. Special guests are two of the candidates for U.S. Congress in the 3rd Congressional District — Joe Kent and Wadi Yakhour. Register to attend and be sent the Zoom link to join. Email pacificgop@gmail.com or call 360-642-2444. Website www.pacificgop.com. Meetings are the first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Al-Anon Meetings
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom Meeting on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Laundry Love On Wednesdays
LONG BEACH — Laundry Love provides two loads of free washing and drying, plus soap and dryer sheets every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Long Beach Laundromat, 1607 Pacific Avenue.
