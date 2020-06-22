Shoeboxes of Joy
PENINSULA — Shoeboxes of Joy is actively working and planning for the future. During the beginning of the ‘stay at home’ orders, we contacted many of our “Christmas gift” clients to learn of their well-being and needs. All the folks we spoke and met with were doing fine with the help of friends and family. It was wonderful chatting with them mid-year. While no one knows what life on the Peninsula will look like in November and December, we are raising funds, and beginning to stockpile empty shoeboxes and the essential personal items that we include in the many Shoebox gifts. We are a bit concerned that we may not be permitted to sponsor our yearly fundraising bake sales in July and October. So, as you begin hearing phrase “Christmas in July,” think of Shoeboxes of Joy. Most of the program’s 742 clients in 2019 will be looking for help and for a happy holiday again this December. Contact P.O. Box 248, Long Beach, WA 98631 or shoeboxesofjoy@gmail.com, visit on Facebook or call/text 360-642-1105.
Laundry Love program
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Neighbor to Neighbor Program
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
Girls Group
Big Brothers Big Sisters is offering a Girls Group for peninsula girls age 10-14 every Tuesday via Google Hangouts. You do not need to participate in Big Brothers Big Sisters to be a part of Girls Group. This online meeting gives girls a creative and safe space to make new friends with other “Littles” and other girls in their community. RSVP to robyn@swwabigs.org. Call 360-642-3731 for information.
Summer at the Library
Summer Library Program is for everyone-newborn to adult. Programs are virtual this year at trl.org/summer-library-program. You can print out a paper log or do it all online at trl.beanstack.org.
Library Takeout Service
Timberland Libraries will begin Library Takeout service as of June 23. Library buildings are still closed to the public. Wi-fi continues to be available at all library locations from 6 a.m. to midnight daily and Mobile Printing print job pick up will be available during Library Takeout. Masks are required for Library Takeout. Ilwaco Ocean Park and Naselle Timberland libraries will offer takeout service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Raymond Timberland Library is not providing takeout service at this time. South Bend Timberland Library will offer takeout services starting June 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
