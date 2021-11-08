Veterans and spouses invited to honorary lunch
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937, American Legion Post 48 and Veterans of Foreign War are hosting a free luncheon for veterans and their spouses on Thursday, Nov. 11 at noon at the Elks Lodge at 110 Pacific Avenue North in Long Beach. There will be a flag ceremony and guest speakers. Masks are required except while seated. Come support and recognize our veterans.
American Legion Pancake and Egg Breakfast on Nov. 13
ROSBURG — Deep River American Legion Post 0111 will be serving their pancake and egg breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 13. The breakfast will be held in the Rosburg Hall and features all-you-can pancakes, eggs to order, kielbasa sausage and ham along with coffee, orange juice and milk. The cost is $4 for children 3 to 12 and $6 for teens and adults. The proceeds from the event go to support the Naselle-Grays River community, veterans and area students. This is always a well-attended event and a time for enjoying the company of old and new friends while Legionnaires cook and volunteer students from Naselle-Grays River Valley School serve the food. The Rosburg Hall is located approximately eight miles east of Naselle. Turn south on Altoona-Pillar Rock Road at the Rosburg Store and take the first road to the right just before the bridge
Ilwaco Food Bank sets open hours and days
ILWACO — During November and December the Ilwaco Food Bank will be open additional Fridays, i.e., Nov. 12 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In December the Food Bank will be open Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
AlAnon Family Group
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information call KC at 360-642-3803 or text Barb at 360-244-5566.
OP Eagles Bazaar
OCEAN PARK — On Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days, the Ocean Park Eagles will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar at 1412 262nd Place in Ocean Park. There will be Christmas ornaments, jewelry, crafted bowls, artwork, baskets, fine woodwork by Dennis Johnson, and so much more! Vendors can call Lorraine DeWolf at 360-244-1326, or the auxiliary office, 360-665-6688.
One-woman book fair this weekend
LONG BEACH — Jan Bono finished her six-book Sylvia Avery Mystery Series set on the Long Beach Peninsula. She has created her own “one-woman book fair” to bring this cozy mystery series to you. In addition all 15 of Jan’s books will be available at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave N. on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required in this open-air but fully-covered event area. It’s time to Christmas shop for mysteries with a local setting! If you have questions, call 360-642-4932.
Peninsula Players host Oyster Crackers
ILWACO — Peninsula Players will hold a soft opening featuring the Oyster Crackers and a short skit on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco. Attendees are limited to 60. Be sure to call for a reservation, at 360-244-3517 and bring proof of vaccination and a mask. They will be selling wine and having snacks, coffee, tea and water. Proceeds for the afternoon entertainment will go to the Playhouse and The Oyster Crackers.
Scholarship money available
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937 is inviting all Ilwaco and Naselle High School seniors to apply for the Most Valuable Student (MVS) scholarship. The application window is open until Nov. 15, at midnight. Applicants will be judged on scholarship, leadership and financial need. Learn more about the MVS contest and find the application link at: enf.elks.org/MVS. If you have additional questions email scholarship@elks.org or call 773-755-4732.
IHS musicians preparing for holiday events
Ilwaco High School musicians have a busy few weeks ahead. The jazz and concert band will perform a concert 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Hilltop Auditorium, 314 Brumbach St., Ilwaco. Choir members will give a concert 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Admission to both concerts is free, but there will be a silent auction and donations are accepted. The students and director Rachel Lake are raising money to pay for a music department trip to Florida next spring. A “Holiday Follies” benefit concert featuring the IHS jazz band, choir and drama club is planned 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the River City Playhouse 127 Lake St. S.E., in Ilwaco. Admission is $10.
Free Thanksgiving dinner at the Elks
LONG BEACH — On Thanksgiving day, Nov. 25, from noon to 4 p.m., the Long Beach Elks #1937 will provide a drive through community Thanksgiving meal. Enter the parking lot on 2nd Street and exit on Washington Street. Lodge volunteers will deliver the meal to your car. Please wear a mask. Home delivery is available for the ill and housebound. Please call 360-783-2040 or 360-642-8244. Be sure to leave your name and phone number if your call is answered by the message machine.
PAA fall studio tour Nov. 26-27
The Peninsula Arts Association is gearing up for its fall annual studio tour. It will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at 15 locations in Ilwaco, Long Beach, Ocean Park and Surfside. Maps and details available from Bold Gallery in Long Beach, Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and visitors centers in Seaview, Long Beach and Ocean Park, Wash. www.beachartist.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.