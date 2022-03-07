Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Chamber invites all members and the public to attend the March 10 general membership chamber meeting starting at 8 a.m. There will be an in-person meeting at the PCFD#1 Fire Hall (26110 Ridge, mask required) and plans are being made for a simultaneous Zoom meeting. That link will be posted on their Facebook page and website (opwa.com) as soon as it is finalized. Guest speakers are Sheriff Robin Souvenir and from the Chinook Observer Advertising Department, Suzanne Luttrell. Also on the agenda: Ocean Park Get Away promotion planning meeting, participation ideas for the Loyalty Day Parade, committee meeting dates for the Fourth of July event and the NW Garlic Festival and more. For more information call: 360-270-0298 or email: opchamber@opwa.com.
Diners Support West End Food Pantry
ROSBURG — There’s an opportunity to enjoy a sumptuous, advance St. Patrick Day meal featuring corned beef and cabbage and, at the same time, provide much needed support for the West End Food Pantry. The meal will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the cafeteria at Johnson Park (old Rosburg School). The meal will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, oven roasted red potatoes, soda bread, coffee, tea, milk, as well as a dessert. Cost for the meal will be $16 for adults and $12 for children 12 years and under. The meal can be eaten on site or as a takeout. Tickets can either be purchased at the door on Saturday or in advance by calling 360-465-2344. The West End Food Pantry distributes food items at Johnson Park each Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a growing number of local families in need.
Coffee with the mayor
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Mayor Jerry Phillips hosts “Coffee with the mayor” on Saturday, March 12, at the Train Depot (102 3rd St. NW) starting at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend for coffee and conversation. “It’s your time to talk!”
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13 when clocks will “spring forward” one hour and we lose an hour of sleep overnight.
Spring Fling
CHINOOK — On March 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Peninsula Association of Performing Arts (PAPA), will host an afternoon of fun at the Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. There will be music, dance and skits by local musicians and actors. Admission is free. For more information go to www.papatheater.com or call 360-836-4448.
St. Patty’s Day Dinner
CHINOOK — The Friends of Chinook School are holding a St. Patty’s Day inner on March 13 form 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join your friends and celebrate the arrival of Spring with a wee bit of fun, food, and frivolity as we enjoy corned beef and cabbage, warm soda bread, and Luck of the Irish Pie! Dine-in and listen to the music of “The Wables” or pick up a take-out box. Adults $30 and children 12 and under $10. See you at the Historic Chinook School.
Free parks entry
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites visitors to enjoy a state park on Wednesday, March 9 in honor of Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday, on Saturday, March 19 in recognition of Washington State Parks’ birthday and on Friday, April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. Visitors are not required to display the Discover Pass for day-use visits to a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources or Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on these dates.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild will hold their 25th annual Quilt Show, “Quilting at the Beach” on March 18-20 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. There will be over 100 quilts from our talented members on display. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4p.m., and admission is free. Masks are required. Raffle tickets for our prize quilt will be available for $1 with the proceeds supporting local charities. Tickets are also available each Friday at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center from 10 a.m. to noon until March 11.
Final Open Discussion regarding school bond
ZOOM — Village Club invites the public to attend the last in a series of open discussions regarding the Ocean Beach School District $96.15 Million bond to be held at 6 p.m., March 17. Representatives from the school district have been included in all previous meetings. Representation from a recently formed Save Ocean Park School PAC will be invited as well. The meeting will be led by Bonnie Cozby and Kelly Rupp (or another OBSD representative). Public comment and questions, from all perspectives are invited to participate. This will be a hybrid meeting — In Person at PCFD Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park) and simultaneously via Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/84951760219?pwd=WWxJUG4xSUFFSEhnYlphdkp4aXZtdz09 Meeting ID: 849 5176 0219; Passcode: 107105. For more information, email opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Learn fire starting, candle making
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park Ranger Izzy Sanchez offers a session on fires and candles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 21, as part of the park’s Klahowya Youth Volunteer program. The session is one of five living history workshops to be held this spring, with participants agreeing to demonstrate their new skills later during public sessions at the park. For each session, those who participate will sign up as a volunteer and must commit four hours of volunteer work in the Spring or Summer. Participants, under the mentorship of park staff, will be able to use this volunteer time for resume building, community service hours or high school senior project commitments. These free sessions are limited to 10 high school or high school age participants each. Registration is required. Food and snacks will be provided. Instruction will take place inside and outside, so warm and waterproof layers are encouraged. For more information contact Ranger Izzy Sanchez at 503-861-4416 or email lewi_education@nps.gov.
Rainforest Reserve presentation
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge offer a virtual presentation about the Rainforest Reserve. Please join us from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 for a fascinating virtual presentation on Oregon’s new Rainforest Reserve featuring Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy. Voelke will speak about the recent acquisition of an uninterrupted 32-square-mile conservation corridor in Clatsop County called The Rainforest Reserve. This Reserve stretches from the Oregon Coast Range to Short Sand Beach. This type of protected land-to-sea corridor is unmatched in Oregon. Rainforest Reserve is now permanently conserved as a place with critical habitat for a wide variety of wildlife and plant species. To virtually attend this presentation, please register to receive a zoom link. Questions? Please contact Marilyn Mead at tallyho2009@gmail.com.
Peninsula Players needs volunteers
ILWACO — Peninsula Players is looking for volunteers for the upcoming musical, “A Bag Full of Miracles,” opening night is March 25 and running for three weekends.. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Various positions are available. If you would like to volunteer contact Nancy McAllister at 360-214-2097 or nmcallisterlaw@gmail.com.
Tray Dahl & the Jugtime Ragband
RAYMOND — SAL continues the current season March 27 with “Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband,” at the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. Advance tickets are $20 each, available at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Drug; or by calling 360-836-4419; writing to SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or going to SAL’s website, www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Tickets on performance day are $25, payable by cash or check only. To protect the health of patrons, SAL volunteers are fully vaccinated and will be masked during the performance. SAL encourages, but does not require, patrons to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask during the performance. Masks will be available at the door. Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband will get your feet stomping to all the popular styles of the 1920’s/30’s – early jazz, a little blues, a bit of swing, and a pinch of old time gospel — all immersed in an early 20th century New Orleans sound.
‘A Bag Full of Miracles’
ILWACO — A three-act musical comedy, “A Bag Full of Miracles” will be performed at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street SE in Ilwaco at 7 p.m., March 25, 26, April 1, 2, 8 and 9 and March 27, April 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco or at the door if available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.