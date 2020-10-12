A Cornucopia of Treasures
SKAMOKAWA — The Friends of Skamokawa will be hosting an online auction, “A Cornucopia of Treasures” via 32auction.com through Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to preview items for bid. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to operate and maintain the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall at 1894 Central School Road in Skamakawa. This is their 30th auction and first online auction. The link for the auction is www.32auction/fos. If you have any items to donate for this event, contact FOS at 360-795-3007 or email us at fos1894@gmail.com.
Great ShakeOut includes AHAB siren warning
PACIFIC COUNTY — At 10:15 a.m., on October 15, Pacific County will participate in the largest earthquake drill ever: ShakeOut! Washington’s network of All Hazard Alert Broadcast (AHAB) sirens will be tested using the wailing sound of a tsunami warning, not the Westminster Chimes that are used during the monthly tests. Please do not call 911. Register at www.ShakeOut.org/Washington to practice and improve your level of earthquake and tsunami safety. Learn more about Washington’s tsunami hazard at www.mil.wa.gov/tsunamis.
Free Shred Day
PACIFIC COUNTY — On Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Free Community Shred Day is back! Visit the Raymond and Long Beach branches of Great NorthWest Federal Credit Union with your sensitive documents to be destroyed. Open to the public! The event is free, however, they are requesting and accepting donations of non-perishable food items.
Tabitha’s Closet
OCEAN PARK — On Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a free clothing ministry of Family Worship Center called Tabitha’s Closet. Gently used clothing and linens will be available for all members of the family at 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park (near the Ocean Park Fire Dept.). For more information, call 360-777-3717.
AAUW Zoom meeting
The American Association of University Women’s (AAUW) October meeting will be held via Zoom on Saturday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The guests will be Bethany Barnard and friends, members of the Chinook Tribe, discussing their experiences as Women of Color. Members of the community are invited to attend. To join the Zoom Meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85020307865. Meeting ID: 850 2030 7865. For more information, call 360-642-3076.
Drug Take-Back in north county
SOUTH BEND and TOKELAND — On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescriptions safely. There will be two collection sites: Pioneer Grocery at 116 Willapa Ave., South Bend and Shoalwater Bay Police Department at 2373 Tokeland Rd., Tokeland. Be sure all drugs are placed in a sealed container, such as the original bottle or a zip-lock bag. Personal information should be removed or blotted out with a permanent marker. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices must have the batteries removed. This service is free, socially-distanced and anonymous.
Trunk or Treat at Family Worship Center
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center, located at 26310 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park invites the community to their Trunk or Treat event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31. They are located one block north of the fire department. For more information, call 360-777-3717.
Trunk or Treat at Peninsula Baptist Church
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 23802 Pacific Hwy., in Ocean Park, Peninsula Baptist Church is hosting a trunk or treat event. Come show off your costumes and have socially distanced fun.
Drive-by Halloween Party at OP Fire Hall
OCEAN PARK — From 3 p.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 drive by the Ocean Park Fire Station at 26109 Ridge Avenue for a Halloween Party. Enter from Vernon Avenue onto 262nd Place. Firefighters will be spaced in front of the fire department handing out candy.
VFW scholarship programs
PACIFIC COUNTY — VFW Post 3721 of Long Beach will again sponsor the local participation for the National VFW Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy scholarship programs. The Voice of Democracy Scholarship contest is open to students in Grades 9 through 12. The Voice of Democracy contest requires the student to prepare a 3- to 5-minute audio essay using the theme selected by the VFW. This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”. The student will submit both the written and recorded versions. Deadline for submission is Oct. 31. Patriots Pen is open to students in grades 6 through 8. The Patriots Pen contest asks the student to compose a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views on the VFW selected patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to Me? Students enrolled in public, private, parochial schools or a home study program are eligible to enter the contest. Entries must be submitted no later than October 31. If you have questions, please call Mark Smith at 360-333-1811.
Bayside Singers looking for virtual singers
Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
