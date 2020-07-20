Golf Scramble for St. Mary McGowan Restoration
LONG BEACH — St. Mary McGowan Restoration will be having a Golf Scramble at Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach, to raise funds for the project on Saturday, Aug. 1, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be a 9-hole, two-man team event with prizes for first, second and third place. In addition there are prizes for KP, longest drive and KP on 2nd shot on hole 9! The entry fee of $50 per golfer includes The Cove Lunch. Also at $50 are hole sponsorships. If you would like to register or sponsor a hole please call 352-586-0082. Only checks and cash please.
'Oyster Spat' book signing
OCEAN PARK — Jan Bono will be unveiling “Oyster Spat,” her fifth Sylvia Avery Cozy Mystery at a book signing on Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park. All five of Jan’s books, all set on the Long Beach Peninsula, will be available. Come load up on fun summer reading! And please remember to wear your face masks!
Laundry Love program
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Alumni Association Picnic canceled
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Alumni Association announced that the annual Alumni Picnic, which was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, is canceled due to covid-19 health and safety concerns. Please mark your calendars for Aug. 21, 2021, the third Saturday in August, as they hope to be able to gather at that time for reconnecting with friends, family and fellow Ilwaco High School alumni. See you next year! If you have questions call Mary Ann at 360-450-8680.
Neighbor to Neighbor Program
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
Summer at the Library
Summer Library Program is for everyone-newborn to adult. Programs are virtual this year at trl.org/summer-library-program. You can print out a paper log or do it all online at trl.beanstack.org.
Library Takeout Service
Come experience Library Takeout at the Timberland Libraries in Pacific County! Library buildings are still closed to the public. Wi-Fi continues to be available at all library locations from 6 a.m. to midnight daily and Mobile Printing print jobs can be picked up as part of Library Takeout. Library Book Drops are open when staff are in the building (between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Library Takeout days, and longer in some locations).
Please note that masks are required for Library Takeout, and we cannot accept donations at this time.
Ocean Park Timberland Library offers Library Takeout from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Ilwaco, Naselle and South Bend Timberland Libraries offer Library Takeout from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
Raymond Timberland Library is closed for renovation at this time. If you are a Raymond patron and you want your holds sent to South Bend, call any of the libraries and the staff can help you accomplish that.
