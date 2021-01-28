Al-Anon Meetings
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom Meeting on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
Laundry Love On Wednesdays
LONG BEACH — Laundry Love provides two loads of free washing and drying, plus soap and dryer sheets every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Long Beach Laundromat, 1607 Pacific Avenue Long
Beach.
Pacific Transit Board Meeting
PENINSULA — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular board meeting on Thursday Feb. 11, meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.is/j/89561154327 meeting id: 895 6115 4327 one tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Peninsula Poverty Response Community Meeting
PENINSULA — PPR is happy to announce monthly community meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting is Feb. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. via Zoom: Please register in advance: https:// us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsd-2qqDsuEtk1NzBXeSLUCas3vRTiPXEF. Call Cecela Haack for more information at 503-318-4480
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.