Al-Anon Meetings

PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom Meeting on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.

Laundry Love On Wednesdays

LONG BEACH — Laundry Love provides two loads of free washing and drying, plus soap and dryer sheets every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Long Beach Laundromat, 1607 Pacific Avenue Long

Beach.

Pacific Transit Board Meeting

PENINSULA — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular board meeting on Thursday Feb. 11, meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.is/j/89561154327 meeting id: 895 6115 4327 one tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)

Peninsula Poverty Response Community Meeting

PENINSULA — PPR is happy to announce monthly community meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The next meeting is Feb. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. via Zoom: Please register in advance: https:// us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsd-2qqDsuEtk1NzBXeSLUCas3vRTiPXEF. Call Cecela Haack for more information at 503-318-4480

