LB Elks host membership drive
LONG BEACH — The Elks Oktoberfest Membership Drive and Dinner is set for Oct. 23, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the dinner $15 per person. Join in for live music, drink specials and more while enjoying an authentic Bavarian dinner. Brats, pretzels, fries, red cabbage, salad and sauerkraut are on the menu. The Lodge is located at 110 Pacific Ave., Long Beach.
Bake & Raffle Sale for Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — On Oct. 22 through Oct. 24, from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Depot, (located across from Dennis Co.) there will be a Bake Sale and Raffle in preparation for the Shoeboxes of Joy in December. is holding a Bake Sale and Raffle. The Long Beach Depot is located at North 3rd and Pacific in Long Beach, the same location where organizers have ‘holiday central’ for the processing Shoeboxes of Joy. Donations of baked goods, pies, cakes, breads and rolls to sell are welcome. Please contact with them at 360-642-1105. There will also be a fundraising raffle of specially-designed packages for friends who come visit for goodies.
Coffee clatch for mental health
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County invites everyone to their Wednesday coffee hour at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month and are free. Meetings start at 1 p.m. and usually go until 3 p.m. Come and enjoy making new friends or reconnecting with old ones. Games, Cards, topics of interest, challenging but civil discussions are welcome: oceanparklutheran.org.
Halloween fun at Rhett’s Ranch
CHINOOK — On Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 Rhett’s Ranch near Chinook will host Halloween-themed activities. Rhett’s Ranch is located off U.S. Highway 101 between Chinook and Ilwaco. Activities for youngsters will run from Oct. 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Oct. 29 and 30, special events will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for infants. The first 500 attending will receive a free small pumpkin! Masks will be required when social distancing is not practical. Donations of candy can be mailed to 2633 Highway 101 Ilwaco, WA 98624. For more details, call 503-702 8745, or email farmfun@RhettsRanch.com. More information at www.rhettsranch.com.
Shelburne Halloween
SEAVIEW — The Shelburne Inn, 4415 Pacific Way, Seaview, which is reputedly haunted, is hosting a series of Halloween month events. A ghost talk and opportunity to meet Ocean Park resident Ira Kitmacher, author of “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific,” and talk about the stories in his book, will be held 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Four Victorian-style seances (for adults) will be held 5 p.m. Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 28. The activities conclude with tarot readings (for ages 15 and above) by Suzi Olsen of Astoria 5 p.m. Oct. 30. For details of costs and to register, log on to shelburnehotelwa.com or call 360-642-2442.
Candy Drive By sponsored by Beach Barons
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a Candy Drive By sponsored by Beach Barons, Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, Fire District 1, Port of Peninsula and Village Club. Come see some of the cool cars from the Rod Run and get your bucket filled with great candy! More details coming soon!
Block Party
ILWACO — On Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., come to Ilwaco for a block party on Lake Street. There will be live music by the North Coast Blues Band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Thriller dance starts at 7 p.m. Lots of fun and candy available. Sponsored by the City of Ilwaco, Ilwaco Merchants Association, Ship Wrecords & Moor, The Ebb Café and Port of Ilwaco.
Elks Trunk or Treat
LONG BEACH — On Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge lot at 110 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach come to the Annual Trunk or Treat. There will be lots of fun and candy in a safe atmosphere. If you’d like to donate candy to this event, please drop it off at the Elks Lodge at 110 Pacific Avenue in the Drop Box. If you’d like to donate cash for this cause, you can call #360-642-2651.
Halloween dinner at the senior center
OCEAN PARK — Come to the annual Halloween Dinner for just $15 per person at the Peninsula Senior Center, located at 21603 O Place, Ocean Park. You can RSVP at 360-665-4448. This year the menus is featuring steak and oysters. The chef is outdoing himself, so please R.S.V.P. By Oct. 28. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and only costs $15 per person. Costumes are encouraged but optional. We have a costume contest, prizes and more! Unfortunately, Halloween masks are not COVID approved, so masking is required for this event but we’ve spaced the table far apart to ensure social distancing requirements as outlined by the state.
Spooky Sprint
LONG BEACH — On Oct. 31 starting at 7:30 a.m., join others for a fast start on the Halloween holiday. Meet at the Bolstad Beach Approach at 7:30 a.m. The course will be the bike trail. There is a $10 registration fee. Sponsored by Willapa Mental Health Center. Log into this website to register: runsignup.com/Race/WA/LongBeach/WBHSpookySprint.
Appelo Archives fundraiser
NASELLE — From Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, the Appelo Archives Center is hosting an online fundraiser. Join online this year for an assortment of local art, gift items, treats, and more to choose from! Find that perfect holiday gift for that special someone: www.appeloarchives.org.
Daylight saving time
On Sunday, Nov. 7, daylight saving time comes to an end for 2021 and clocks should be turned back one hour.
Vendors wanted Eagles Bazaar
OCEAN PARAK — On Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days, the Ocean Park Eagles will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar at 1412 262nd Place in Ocean Park. There will be Christmas ornaments, jewelry, crafted bowls, artwork, baskets, fine woodwork by Dennis Johnson, and so much more! Vendors can call Lorraine DeWolf at 360-244-1326, or the auxiliary office, 360-665-6688.
Book Fair
LONG BEACH — Jan Bono finished her six-book cozy mystery series set on the Long Beach Peninsula during the pandemic, but there have been no holiday bazaars in which she could get them into the hands of her readers! Therefore, she’s created her own “one-woman book fair” to do just that! All 15 of Jan’s books will be available at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave N. on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required in this open-air but fully covered event area. It’s time to Christmas shop for mysteries with a local setting! If you have questions call 360-642-4932.
