Beach Pets Treasure Hunt/Auction
LONG BEACH — The South Pacific County Humane Society's Beach Pets Treasure Hunt/Online Auction continues until Sunday, April 24, at 7 p.m. Check it out at www.charityauction.bid/hunt or www.beachpets.com/events. You will find many great prizes donated by local artists and merchants.
Community Beach Cleanup
PENINSULA — April 23 is Earth Day and there will be a community beach cleanup. Meet Grass Roots Garbage Gang volunteers at any major beach approach starting at 9 a.m. This beach cleanup is in conjunction with the Washington Coast Savers state wide beach cleanup. Winter tides deposit tons of trash on our beach and the beach needs our help. We are always looking for groups to adopt a stretch of beach to clean during regular cleanups. If you have questions or your group is ready to join email join@ourbeach.org If you are an individual looking for a group we will gladly connect you with a good fit. For more information go to ourbeach.org.
IHS Drama Club production
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Drama Club is performing “The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical” at Hilltop Auditorium. Tickets are just $10 each and are available at the door. Performance times are on April 22 and 29 at 7 p.m., April 23 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 24 at 2 p.m. and then April 30 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information you can email Rachel.Lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Free shredding event
LONG BEACH — Strand Insurance is hosting a free shredding event on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until the truck is full) in the parking lot at 205 Bolstad Avenue E, in Long Beach. Please paper only, no binder clips, no plastic sleeves. Free drop off, no limit. This is a free service to help protect the community from identity theft. Call 360-642-2345 or go to www.strandinsurance.com if you have questions.
Support West End Food Pantry
ROSBURG — On April 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a super sale to support the West End Food Pantry at Johnson Park (old Rosburg School). Come shop and find outstanding deals on outstanding items. Plus there is still some space available to rent tables. Rental for first table is $15; additional tables $10. For space reservation call Denise Blanchard at 360-355-0472 or Shonda Ware at 360-465-2722. The West End Food Pantry distributes food items at Johnson Park each Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a growing number of local families in need.
Community Soup Feed/Food Drive
LONG BEACH — The 3rd Annual Community Soup Feed and Food Drive is set for noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 24 at the Chowder Stop at 203 Bolstad Ave West. This event is free to the community with donations accepted. They are also accepting non-perishable food donations for the food banks, dog food, bones, cat food, and treats for the humane society; and toiletries, baby diapers, feminine hygiene productions for Community Action Program.
Sunday Pool League gathering
OCEAN PARK — Doc’s Tavern is hosting the Sunday Pool League season end gathering on Sunday, April 24, be-ginning at 4 p.m. The league is providing a catered dinner by Barbe Queen. The party is for league members and their guest. The cost for a guest is $10.
Got drugs?
SOUTH BEND — Saturday April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal at Pioneer Grocery in South Bend between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 30.
Bayside Singers to perform
Bayside Singers will present two spring concerts 2 p.m. May 14, Chinook School, 810 State Route 101, Chinook and 2 p.m. May 21, Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U St., Ocean Park. The program includes Broadway show tunes, a modern arrangement of an old spiritual, and a German serenade from the 1820s. Donations will be accepted at the door and refreshments available during intermissions. For information about joining the group, contact Andrea Patten at 360-642-2916.
Spring Garden Tour
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Spring Garden Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 21. Four of the five gardens have never been on a garden tour before. This tour is a major fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations — Oysterville Community Club and Water Music Society. The Oysterville Community Club is raising funds for major repairs and day-to-day maintenance on the 1907 historic Oysterville School House, which will be open for visits on the day of the tour. Water Music Society has been providing entertainment of the highest quality and variety for over 35 years. Since 2013, WMS has dedicated time and energy toward being a major fund-raising agent in support of music programs within our schools. Tickets are $50 each. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Online ticket sales will begin on April 10 at Brown Paper Tickets. (Trade in your printed Brown Paper Ticket at Bay Avenue Gallery a week before the event for a Tour Map — this map is your admission ticket to each garden). For more information or questions visit www.facebook.com/MusicintheGardensTour or contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.
Western dance classes
KLIPSAN — Western dance classes are being offered the second and fourth Wednesdays during April and May, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21603 Pacific Way in Klipsan. You do not have to have a partner to participate. Each person simply follows prearranged steps that repeat. Depending on interest, classes will continue in the Fall. The cost is a $1 donation to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. If you have questions call Joe and Margie Mraz, instructors at 425-429-0915.
Master Gardener Home and Garden Show
ELMA — The 20th annual Home and Garden Show presented by the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The expo will feature both vendors from the home-improvement world and garden vendors, who will bring fresh ideas for this year’s planting season. The Master Gardeners will feature flowering plants at their booth. A premier Sunday appearance (noon on Sunday) will be Marianne Binetti Long will talk about “The Heavenly H Plants: How to Grow and Use Hydrangeas, Hellebores and Heucheras in Western Washington Gardens.”
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
