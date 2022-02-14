OCEAN PARK — On Feb. 17 starting at 2 p.m., the Village Club will be holding a second meeting to discuss the proposed OBSD bond resolution. There is so much to digest about this $96.15M proposal; the reasons for and reasons against and as well as other possible options. The meeting takes place at the PCFD#1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge, Ocean Park. Masks are required. As always, the meeting is open to the public.
AAUW Meeting
OCEAN PARK — The regular meeting of the American Association of University Women will resume in person on Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Ocean Park Library. Masks and vaccination required for attendance. For questions please call 360-642-3636.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — On Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Project Community Connect event will take place at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. The events includes free lunch and free haircuts, with items for veterans, pet assistance, food resources, medical and dental resources, employment help, and other resources. There are free bus rides available for the event. Volunteers are needed; please visit www.peninsulapovertyresponse.org. Their phone is 360-214-6241.
Bazaar, Chili Cook Off & more
SEAVIEW — St. Mary at 4700 Pacific Hwy. in Seaview, is having a Bazaar, Boutique, Bake Sale and Chili Cook Off at the parish hall. On Friday, Feb. 25, the Bazaar, Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 26, along with the bazaar, boutique and bake sale there will also be a Chili Cook Off with music the Holy Trio. Chili entries accepted from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. free. Taste and vote from noon until 1:45 p.m. for a $5 tasting fee. Awards will be 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For information call 360-642-2002 or 352-586-0082.
