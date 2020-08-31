Volunteers needed by O3A
Volunteers Needed! Want to improve local senior services? Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) seeks two Pacific County members for Advisory Council (AC). O3A coordinates aging & long-term care services for seniors & adults with disabilities in Clallam/Jefferson/Grays Harbor/Pacific. AC members participate in legislative advocacy for funding and programs, review O3A program allocations, etc. Contact Carol Ann, 360-379-5064, carolann.laase@dshs.wa.gov for more info and application. Meetings held on 3rd Tuesday of each month via Zoom or in Shelton if in-person; mileage reimbursed & lunch included for in-person meetings.
Pacific Transit monthly board meeting on Zoom
Pacific Transit System will hold its next regular Board Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17 via Zoom. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327; Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327; One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Peninsula Lions Club seeking new members
Peninsula Lions Club welcomes new members. The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. The fundraisers the club relies on were all cancelled this year, so the coffers are running very low. The club is limiting financial expenditures to the Peninsula only, such as, eyeglasses, food bank, student backpacks, etc. Members will still be volunteering their services as needed. Any donations will be greatly appreciated and used only on the Peninsula. Send to Peninsula Lions, P.O. Box 757, Ocean Park, WA 98640.
AAUW holding Zoom meeting
American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. The speaker will be member Susan Carney, sharing information on the census and its critical importance to Pacific County. Potential AAUW members and all other interested community members are invited to attend the Zoom presentation by accessing this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82562056556wd=aXorK2p6N25JK1NXZVIybDNrNzlaZz09 . Questions? Call 360-777-3634 and leave a voice message and someone will call you back!
Laundry Love program continues
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Hours expanded at the Ocean Park Library
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Timberland Library has expanded its Library Takeout hours to include some morning and evening hours. The schedule is as follows: Tuesdays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday/Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday/Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the bookdrop will now be open for returns from Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Friday at 5 p.m. We still cannot accept donations.
Summer at the Library continues
Have you started your Summer Library Program reading or activities yet? There is still time! The Timberland Summer Library Program has been extended until the end of September. Information can be found on our website at www.trl.org in the “Summer Library Program” section of the homepage. You can also ask at the library, and we will give you the reading log with all the information for the program. We have received the prize books, so make sure to log your progress on Beanstack, or keep track on the reading log. See you at the library!
Neighbor to Neighbor Program offers help
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
