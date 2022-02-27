Open Discussion meeting
OCEAN PARK — Village Club Open Discussion Meeting will be held on March 3, at 2 p.m. via Zoom. This will be the third in an ongoing series of meetings to discuss the Ocean Beach School District bond resolution. This time the meeting is being held ONLY on Zoom. Our future series of meetings on this important topic will be held simultaneously on Zoom and in person. We invite the public to attend and have invited Superintendent Huntley as well. All viewpoints and questions are encouraged. See link elsewhere on this page or email:opvillageclub@gmail.com to have it sent to you.
Planning Commission meeting rescheduled
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County Planning Commission has canceled a public meeting that was to be held via zoom on March 3. The next scheduled meeting will be held on April 7, at 6 p.m., or soon thereafter via zoom. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586 or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Goodenberger, Angelis in concert
NASELLE — The Naselle Community center and the Finnish American Folk Festival association present Jennifer Goodenberger and Kim Angelis in concert. “We are very pleased to once again have Kim and Jennifer perform for us on violin and piano! The concert will be on Saturday, March 5, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Rd. Donations will be accepted at the door. The musicians will be selling CDs downstairs after the concert and light refreshments will be offered. Goodenberger is active as a solo and collaborative pianist. She has released eight solo piano CDs of original compositions, classical music and arrangements of folk and Celtic music. Her recordings are often used in the healing arts, and as film soundtracks. Angelis is an internationally acclaimed award-winning composer and violin virtuoso. Her music is built on a solid classical foundation, but the inspiration flows from Eastern Europe, Russia and Spain. Her compositions showcase the beauty, power and excitement of her playing.
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13 when clocks will “spring forward” one hour and we lose an hour of sleep overnight.
Spring Fling
CHINOOK — On March 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Peninsula Association of Performing Arts (PAPA), will host an afternoon of fun at the Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. There will be music, dance and skits by local musicians and actors. Admission is free. For more information go to www.papatheater.com or call 360-836-4448.
St. Patty’s Day Dinner
CHINOOK — The Friends of Chinook School are holding a St. Patty’s Day inner on March 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join your friends and celebrate the arrival of Spring with a wee bit of fun, food, and frivolity and enjoy corned beef and cabbage, warm soda bread, and Luck of the Irish Pie! Dine-in and listen to the music of “The Wables” or pick up a take-out box. Adults $30 and children 12 and under $10. See you at the Historic Chinook School!
Quilt Show
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild will hold their 25th annual Quilt Show, “Quilting at the Beach” on March 18-20 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. There will be over 100 quilts from our talented members on display. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4p.m., and admission is free. Masks are required. Raffle tickets for our prize quilt will be available for $1 with the proceeds supporting local charities. Tickets are also available each Friday at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center from 10 a.m. to noon until March 11.
