Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy has once again set up ‘Christmas Central’ at the Long Beach Depot. From now until Christmas Eve they will be wrapping shoeboxes and preparing gifts for the elderly and forgotten adults here on the Long Beach Peninsula. The schedule is very tight this season and they need your help; there are many spots available. They are set up for two hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days per week, with the number of helpers limited to two or three per shift so there is plenty of room to work together. Please consult their Facebook page for a digital volunteer schedule, call 360-642-1105 or stop in at the train depot across from Dennis Company at 102 3rd St NW in Long Beach and add your name to the roster. Bring a friend and visit while you help our program. They can also send shoeboxes and paper and tape home with anyone who prefers to help from home. Also watch their Facebook page for gift item needs and potential contribution opportunities.
Black Box Theater
ILWACO — Ilwaco High School will present their winter play in the Black Box Theater “Murder on the Orient Express,” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Heritage Museum exhibit opens
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum located at 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco announced the opening of a new special exhibit, “Fire!” While we are known for our wet weather and our surrounding waters, fire has always been an integral part of life here on the North Beach Peninsula. This exhibition features photographs, objects, and stories surrounding many of the fires that shaped and changed our communities. The exhibit includes the Nahcotta fire in 1915, the Ilwaco High School fire of 1936, the Keystone Cannery fire, Sid’s Market fire in the 1960s and more recently the 2006 fire that swept through Ilwaco’s Fire Hall. Throughout all these disasters, the members of our mostly volunteer fire departments reacted quickly and successfully. The show will be on view until March 2022. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. and is currently offering free admission.
Food bank hours
ILWACO — During December the Ilwaco Food Bank will be open additional Fridays, i.e., December the Food Bank will be open Dec. 17.
Toys for Peninsula Kids
PENINSULA — The Peninsula Firefighter Association’s Toys For Peninsula Kids is set for Dec. 18 at Pacific County Fire District No. 1 on Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park. They are in need of both new toys and monetary donations in order to make the program successful. Donors will receive a tax deduction postcard in the mail in January. Donations can be mailed to Toys for Peninsula Kids/PCFD#1, P.O. Box 890, Ocean Park, WA 98640; or dropped off at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park. Volunteer opportunities will be limited but call 360-665-4451 to get your name on this list to help.
Pictures with Santa
ILWACO — Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., come to the Ilwaco Fire Department at 301 Spruce Street for pictures with Santa Claus! Bring your own camera and join in the fun, check out your fire department and meet the volunteers.
Blue Christmas Service
OCEAN PARK — On Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m., Peace of Mind Pacific County and Ocean Park Lutheran Church will join in the annual Blue Christmas service. The quiet service, open to any interested person, will be live at the church on 240th and U Streets in Ocean Park, and live-streamed for anyone not able to be present. For more information, email pastorlouise@oceanparkluthern.org, info@pompc.org, or call Jan Worrell at 360-244-1882.
19th District lawmakers to host Virtual Town Hall meeting
ZOOM — Reps. Jim Walsh, Joel McEntire and Sen. Jeff Wilson are inviting 19th District citizens to join them for a one-hour Virtual Town Hall meeting, Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. Those who would like to participate must register in advance for the conference. Lawmakers will preview the 2022 legislative session and provide constituents the opportunity to ask questions. Topics may include emergency powers reform, repeal of the long-term care payroll tax, legislation to fix the police-related bills from the 2021 session, transportation and other public policy topics related to the legislative session. The registration link is: https://tinyurl.com/y6v9nbv5. The remote town hall event will be conducted using the Zoom platform. For more information, contact Rep. Walsh’s office at 360-485-0547, Rep. McEntire’s office at 360-786-7870 and Sen. Wilson’s office at 360-786-7636.
Noche de Cultura
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Cultural Club will hold a Noche de Cultura on Jan. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school cafeteria. The event includes a live Mexican band, traditional folkloric performances, flavorful food and more and will be student and parent led. This is a family friendly event for the whole family. Come and enjoy the rich culture, traditions and heritage.
AlAnon Family Group
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information text Barb at 360-244-5566.
