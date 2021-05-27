Coast Guard Auxiliary Online Boat Safety class
PENINSULA — Coast Guard Auxiliary offers an online Washington boat safely class June 14-17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. for four evenings. Classes taught in classroom format by Zoom using certified instructors. Registration and fees required before first class: www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA8A923A2FEC43-uscg2. Receive a WA boat card upon successful completion of the class and test. Class Fee: $20 plus cost of boating manual ($10 printed or $5 e-copy). Contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com for more information.
Pacific County Planning Commission meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Planning Commission has cancelled the public meeting that was to be held via zoom on June 3, at 6 p.m. The next scheduled meeting will be held on July 1 at 6 p.m., or via zoom. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586 or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Pacific Transit System Board meeting
Pacific Transit System will hold its regular Board Meeting on Thursday June 10, 2021 via Zoom. Meeting will start at 9:30am. Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327 One tap mobile+12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Timberland Regional Library summer program
PENINSULA — The summer library program is June 1- Aug. 31. All ages, birth through adults, are invited and welcome to participate. Stop by any library location and get a FREE book for participating to kick off the summer season. Call your local library or visit TRL.org/summer-library-program.
Juneteenth will be a new fee day in state parks
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announces Juneteenth, June 19, will now be a Discover Pass free day. In addition to this new free day, June already had three established free days: Saturday, June 5, in recognition of National Trails Day; Saturday, June 12, in honor of National Get Outdoors Day; and Sunday, June 13, for Free Fishing Weekend. (WDFW has designated both June 12 and 13 as Free Fishing Weekend.) June 19 honors one of the most important days in Black American history. On Juneteenth, 1865, the Emancipation Proclamation was read to the enslaved people of Texas. This was the last state to have the proclamation read aloud. Though President Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, slavery continued in Texas for two and a half years. The Discover Pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and DNR.
Al-Anon meets via Zoom
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meetings on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.