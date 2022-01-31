Come sing!
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers (BSS) are still looking for new voices. Under the direction of Milt Williams, BSS is beginning the new season Tuesdays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church at 24002 U Street. Please contact 360-355-7863 or andiweilgart@gmail.com for more information. Vaccination and masking required.
Friends of Naselle Library
NASELLE — The Friends of the Naselle Library meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Tuesday Feb. 8 to elect officers. Join others and help plan library events and activities. The Friends help with funding of various Library programs, children and adult. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Naselle Sports Club
NASELLE — Naselle Sports Club announced that registration is open for Baseball (7-12 year olds), Softball (8u-14u), and Tball (5-6 year olds; if 4, parents must be coaching). Registration is available online at nasellesportsclub.org. Baseball registration closes on Feb. 11; tryouts are scheduled for Feb. 11, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the school; using the softball field, batting cage and football stadium. For 7-11 year olds, please bring cleats and gloves. Softball registration will be open through mid-April. Tryouts will be mid-April, date to be determined. Tball registration closes May 1.
Souper Bowl
From now until Feb. 14, buy a bowl or make a bowl and $5 of your purchase will be donated to Peninsula food banks. Sign up for workshops or purchase a bowl by contacting Karen Brownlee at 360-244-3940 or email tnkbrown@charter.net.
AAUW No Show Valentine Ball
PACIFIC COUNTY — You know the drill — buy chocolates, buy flowers, go out for an expensive dinner, go to the Valentine Ball. This is your chance to celebrate by doing absolutely nothing! AAUW is cutting through the expenses of producing a fundraising event, which means 100% of your donation goes directly to a scholarship fund for an Ilwaco High School Senior. You are cordially invited to stay home for a good cause. Donate $25 and don’t buy a box of chocolates $50 and don’t buy a dozen roses; donate $75 and don’t go out to dinner or donate $100 and don’t buy an outfit for the ball (of course, donations in any amount are gratefully accepted). Send your donations to AAUW Willapacific Branch, P.O. Box 1354, Ocean Park WA 98640. If you have questions, call 360-665-6074 or 360-661-2947.
AlAnon Family Group
OCEAN PARK — The New Day AlAnon Family Group meets currently each Monday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Conference Room. The meeting door is to the right of the library entrance on 256th Place. AlAnon is open to any adult. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of alcoholism in a relative or friend. Covid safety requirements are followed. For information text Barb at 360-244-5566.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — On Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Project Community Connect event will take place at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. The events includes free lunch and free haircuts, with items for veterans, pet assistance, food resources, medical and dental resources, employment help, and other resources. There are free bus rides available for the event. Volunteers are needed; please visit www.peninsulapovertyresponse.org. Their phone is 360-214-6241.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.