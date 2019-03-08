Wednesday, March 13
Join the Census Team
PACIFIC COUNTY — Part-time and full-time supervisory and non-supervisory positions are available in Pacific County to help conduct the decennial census. This is the largest mobilization and operation conducted in the United States and requires years of research, planning, and development of methods and infrastructure to ensure an accurate and complete count. Wages range from 15 to $16.50 per hour. There is paid training, flexible scheduling and weekly pay. To apply online go to 2020census.gov/jobs. If you have questions you can contact the local WorkSource office or 855-562-2020.
Village Club Meeting
OCEAN PARK — Village Club has changed the monthly meeting day to Wednesdays. Their next meeting is Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Park Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Avenue. On the agenda for March is the upcoming April 22 Village Club roadside trash cleanup. If you would like to help, please email opvillageclub@gmail.com to be on the list. After the morning of work come to a hot dog lunch in the community room of the Ocean Park Resort. Also on the agenda is daffodil anticipation and appreciation. Village Club membership includes people living in the unincorporated areas of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside, Klipsan Beach and areas between. For more information email opvillageclub@gmail.com, call 360-270-0298 and leave a message.
Ready! For Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under 5-years of age (as of Sept. 1) are encouraged to attend a seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development starting at 6 p.m. at Long Beach Elementary. This event will provide information about how your child learns and be given materials and activities to use at home. On March 6, parents of children ages 1 to 3 years old should attend; March 13, parents of children 3- to 5-years old should attend and on March 20, parents of children 0-1 (babies can come to the class with parents) old should attend. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. If you are new to the area or have not yet attended any Ready classes, please contact Ramona at 360-642-8586 to schedule a time to catch up on the fall/winter classes for your child’s age group. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
“It Happened One Night” Movie
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “It Happened One Night” starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13. Make plans to attend.
Thursday, March 14
Diving Beneath Oregon’s Marine Reserves
ASTORIA — Go on a virtual underwater tour of Oregon’s five marine sites to explore the work being done by Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) and its many collaborators at the Nature Matters talk Thursday, March 14. The free 7 p.m. presentation takes place at the Fort George Brewery Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. This event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Family Storytime
RAYMOND — From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Raymond Timberland Library children are invited to Family Storytime, on March 14. Encourage literacy skills through art, music, and play for children birth to age 6. For more information call 360-942-2408.
March is Kindergarten Pre-Registration Month
PENINSULA — Kindergarten pre-registration is being held for all Peninsula children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31. All kindergarten students will attend Long Beach Elementary, however you can pre-register your student at either Long Beach or Ocean Park Elementary Schools. Please bring your child’s birth certificate and immunization records (copies or originals). Your child does not need to be present when you come to pre-register. And mark your calendars for our Kindergarten Round-Up on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. It is a great time to meet the wonderful kindergarten teachers, visit the classrooms, and see the big school. If you have any questions, please call the office at 360-642-3242.
Friday, March 15
Quilt Show coming soon
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild 24th Annual Quilt Show, hosted at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is March 15, 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. More than 100 quilts will be on display by guild members, in three galleries at the museum. Quilting demonstration by guild members are scheduled throughout the day, each day. Tickets will be available for this year’s prize quilt, “Beach Garden” for $1 each with the drawing on Sunday, March 17 at 3:35 p.m. Sales from the tickets go to support a number of local charities. Admission to the show is free. So, mark your calendars and join us, talk to quilters and vote for your favorites and enjoy the day with us.
Corps Regulatory Program meeting
LONG BEACH — On March 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Long Beach Train Depot, 102 3rd Street NW in Long Beach, the Army Corps' Seattle District Regulatory Branch will hold a free public information session intended to foster and facilitate efficient and effective working relationships with the public, applicants, consultants, local municipalities and agencies. This event will provide a thorough understanding/refresher of the Corps Regulatory Program processes and application requirements. A Corps project manager will be available for follow-up questions and discussion as time allows. Topics include: Permitting Authorities and Jurisdiction, Permits and Authorizations, Application Submittal and Completeness (Nationwide Permits and Individual Permits), Review Process, Project Drawings, Common Application Mistakes. Due to limited space, registration is required. Call 206-764-3750 for more information.
OP Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — At the March 15 meeting of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, North Beach Water District General Manager Bill Neal will speak on the upcoming 45-day estimated work project to improve the water main along Bay Avenue from U Street to Park Avenue. Also on the agenda will be information on the upcoming NW Garlic Festival. OPACC is focused on making this a year of excitement and growth for the business community it serves. If you haven’t joined before, this is the year to be part of the team. The meeting starts at 8 a.m., and is held in the Ocean Park District #1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Avenue. Refreshments served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, or call 360-665-4448.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Tech Tutoring, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 15 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer teen tech tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Saturday, March 16
HAVA Greens Eggs & Ham Bingo
RAYMOND — On March 16 at the Raymond Eagles, located at 215 Third Street in Raymond, come play green eggs and ham bingo for Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA). There will be food for purchase. Play 20 games for $1 per game with each winning game receiving a spiral cut ham. A big basket of goodies will be added to game 10 and a basket of ham dinner fixings (including a 15 pound spiral ham) will be added to the blackout game. For information call 360-942-4716 or visit www.hava-heart.org.
Spring gardening
PACIFIC COUNTY — Plan your spring garden with the Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. Learn about garden planning, plant suggestions for the Pacific Northwest coastal climate, managing available garden space using rows, raised beds, and containers, as well as information on seeds, transplants, bulbs and grasses. The classes are provided in cooperation with Timberland Regional Libraries. Remaining class is as follows: Saturday, March 16 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ilwaco Timberland Library. Call the library for more information.
Mary Poppins!
CHINOOK — Come one, come all! Casting call for PAPA’s summer production of Disney’s Mary Poppins, the Broadway musical. All parts are uncast, open to first-timers and seasoned performers. Auditions will be held at the Fort Columbia State Park Theater in Chinook on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, March 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by any day during the scheduled times to try out. No Discover Pass needed for parking. Rehearsals will start mid-April and the show opens June 28th. For more information call 360-836-4448.
Sunday, March 17
Immigrant Support/People Power
LONG BEACH — On Sunday, March 17 the monthly meeting of Pacific County Immigrant Support/People Power will feature as guest speaker Deborah Boehm, Professor of Anthropology and Women’s Studies/Gender, Race and Identity at the University of Nevada, Reno. She will be discussing research about the impact of migration, deportation and detention on family life and her current studies of the experiences of young people who migrate alone to the U.S. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. in the public meeting room on the west end of the Adrift hotel. If you have questions call Sandy Nielson at 360-214-4973.
End of the Stone Age
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop announced the next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event — “End of the Stone Age: George Ramsay” by Aaron Webster, ranger at Cape Disappointment will be offered on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. Webster has worked at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center for the past 16 years. He has a passion for using storytelling to illuminate the lesser-known history of our region. His presentation tells the story of George Ramsay, a Native American who lived near the mouth of the Columbia River during the time of Lewis and Clark. Ramsay may have been the son of a European sailor in the late 1700s, and by some accounts lived long enough to meet the Wilkes expedition in 1841. His story illustrates the triumph and tragedy of the fur trade era. In Their Footsteps is a monthly Sunday forum sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Monday, March 18
Peace Of Mind Spaghetti Dinner
SEAVIEW — This year’s Peace of Mind Pacific County spaghetti dinner will be held Monday, March 18, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Proceeds from the dinner proceeds help fund mental health and wellness projects for youth, adults, and children. The event is made possible by POM members, Peninsula Baptist Church, Ocean Park Lutheran Church, WellSpring, and many local volunteers. The dinner includes a choice of salads, meat or meatless spaghetti sauce, traditional or gluten-free pastas, and special Italian-style desserts. Dinners cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Tickets can be purchased through the Peace of Mind Pacific County Facebook page, from POMPC board members, or at the night of the dinner. Home delivery of dinners may also be arranged. For information or to volunteer, contact coordinator Kat Erskine at 360-665-6305. The mission of Peace of Mind Pacific County is to help all residents of Pacific County understand and advocate for brain and behavioral health, through education, events, and community partnerships.
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is March 18. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Lone Fire Cemetery meeting
SEAVIEW — The annual meeting of Lone Fir Cemetery Association, Inc. will be March 18 at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview, starting at 1:30 p.m. Election of Trustees and Officers will be held. Plans for 2019-20 will be discussed and the past year’s business will be reviewed. The meeting is open to all people interested in the cemetery. For more information call 360-643-2891. Lone Fir Cemetery is a non-profit corporation holding a 501(c)13 federal tax designation.
Tuesday, March 19
PUD meetings
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific Utility District No. 2 holds meetings twice a month. The first Tuesday of each month the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Raymond office, located at 405 Duryea Street; the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m., commissioners meet at the PUD in Long Beach, located at 9610 Sandridge Road. If you have questions call your commissioner: Mike Swanson at 360-484-3602; Dick Anderson at 360-942-5877 or Debbie Oakes at 360-777-3873. The public is always welcome to attend these meetings.
GHC spring term starting soon
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Spring term starts April 8, so make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening. Totally online classes called FastTrack for the GED are available. In addition, the College offers face-to-face GED preparation classes and a class to learn English on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Classes are $25 per quarter and waivers are available for those who qualify.
Next State Parks free day
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free park days, in which day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. The next date is March 19, which is State Parks’ 106th birthday. For more information about the Discover Pass, visit: www.discoverpass.wa.gov.
Movie Night
NASELLE — Come to the movies on March 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Naselle Timberland Library Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular releases! Movies may be PG-13 rated – suitable for teen or adult audiences. Check with the library for this week's title. Popcorn provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Musicians wanted
KLIPSAN BEACH — Wanted, seniors wanting to join a eclectic jam band. No experience necessary but fun guaranteeds. Day and time to be set. Contact the Long Beach Peninsula Drum Circle on Facebook or email newsops125@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, March 20
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
“Pal Joey” Classic Movie
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Pal Joey” starring Rita Hayworth and Frank Sinatra at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Make plans to attend, you won’t regret it.
Future Events
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will held at 10 a.m., March 21 Long Beach City Hall, located at 333 W. Ocean Boulevard. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
Science Fridays for 3rd & 4th Graders
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is hosting Science Fridays, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 22 for children. Join the fun with other third and fourth graders learning about science with Dr. Mak. Engage in activities with microbes, microscopes, cell biology, engineering, coding & robotics, and art techniques. Register online or by calling the library. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ocean Park and Ilwaco libraries. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Coastal Celtic Music Festival
PENINSULA — The first ever Coastal Celtic Festival is set for March 22, March 23 and March 24, with performers scheduled throughout all three days at venues that include Crown Alley Irish Pub at 21712 Pacific Way in Ocean Park; Chautauqua Lodge at 304 14th Street NW in Long Beach; Peninsula Arts Center at 504 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach and at the Shelburne Hotel at 4415 Pacific Way in Seaview. There will more than 10 bands performing and bands will rotate between venues. A shuttle will be provided between the venues. There will be vendors, food, and beer/wine/spirits available. Music starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and will end at 9 p.m. on Sunday. You can buy a weekend pass. Tickets and a complete schedule are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3920768. If you have questions call 360-777-3716.
North Pacific County Job Fair
RAYMOND — “Try a Trade” Resource and Job Fair takes place March 22 at the New Life Fellowship building located at 404 Commercial Street in Raymond from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Alliance for a Better Community and WorkSource are partnering with Pacific County Economic Development, Road2 Resiliency and others for this North Pacific County Job Fair. Applications will be accepted and interviews may be conducted on the day of the event, so bring numerous copies of your resume. There will be representatives from forest and wood products, hospitality and tourism, food production, healthcare, IT/telecom, manufacturing, government, trades and education, retail and many more. Door prizes will be an additional treat! If you have questions call Loretta at 360-538-2372 or email lothomas@esd.wa.gov.
Oysters & Art
ILWACO — Peninsula Rotary is hosting their annual “Oysters, Arts, and Adventures” on March 23 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Doors open and the silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m., the live auction starts at 7 p.m. The theme is, “A Night in New Orleans” and includes prizes, wine grab, nibbles and libations, with great music and more. This event raises money for various youth programs. Last year’s event helped support the 4th grade Environmental Education Program, Camp Victory, Toys for Peninsula Kids, life jackets for kids for Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Food 4 Kids Backpack Food Program, Pack 2 School Backpack School Supplies Program, movies in the park in Ilwaco, STEM scholarships, etc. Tickets are $50 (includes entry, a welcome bag, game and door prize entries, champagne, a no-host wine and micro-brew bar and so much more) and are available at beachrotoary.org/oaa/tickets or by mail at P.O. Box 606, Seaview, WA 98644. Mardi Gras attire optional.
Lewis & Clark Trail Run
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts its first trail run of the year on Saturday, March 23, to bid adieu to winter at Fort Clatsop and greet the arrival of spring. The Lewis & Clark Trail Series includes exhilarating events along beautiful trails through forest landscapes, complete with a welcoming and friendly race atmosphere. These events are open to walkers and runners of all ages and provide the opportunity to experience the northwest coast the way people have for thousands of years – on footpaths. Come for either an approximately 5k or a 10k course that features the Kwis Kwis Trail. The 10k run will include some long steep sections. The start/finish line will be at the Fort to Sea Trail trailhead off of Fort Clatsop Road. Allow time to park at one of the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center parking lots, register at the visitor center, and then enjoy a 1/2-mile warm-up hike on the Fort to Sea Trail to the start line prior to the 10 a.m. start. Please, no pets on the course during the event (pets leashed to people are welcome on the park trails at other times). Register that morning from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. The cost to participate is the purchase of a $30 Annual Park Pass that grants entry into all of the 2019 Lewis & Clark Trail Series Events and admission to the park for a year. Registration is free with any pass that covers entry into all of our nation’s National Parks. Participants younger than 18 also need their parent or guardian to sign the registration form. A prize drawing will be held afterwards. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/lewi.
Solarity Puppetry Show “Newfies Know”
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park celebrates junior rangers March 29 and 30, as part of Junior Ranger Days. Kids of all ages are encouraged to visit the park and take part in exploration like the Lewis and Clark Expedition. At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, participants can watch an original puppet show play “Newfies Know.” Based on the expedition’s journal entries, the story recounts all mentions of Captain Meriwether Lewis’ Newfoundland dog Seaman. Jan Hanson of Solarity Puppetry performs the 45- minute show, a literacy-based, solar-powered puppet theatre caravan where stories come to life with no strings attached. Junior Ranger books for ages 5 and up are available throughout the day and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. join a ranger for a guided sensory exploration walk on a one-mile trail. These events are included in $7 per adult general admission or with a park pass. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
Spring break
PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District and the Naselle Grays River Valley School District’s students will be on spring break April 1 thorough April 5.
