Ocean Park Area Chamber
OCEAN PARK — The next meeting of the general membership of the chamber is Aug. 13 at 8 am via Zoom. General business meeting - vote on 2020 budget - looking forward to 2021 - openings on committees - round table topic ... getting your business through the pandemic. Meeting is open to the public. Please email opchamber@opwa.com for login link...OPACC members received the link via the August newsletter. Please check our Facebook page or website for current information about our area - opwa.com. Stay healthy everyone and wear your masks!
Village Club Aug 13 Meeting at 6 pm via Zoom - Topic for discussion - FIREWORKS REDUCTION! Village Club membership has decided to carry on the work started by Not a Ban a Better Plan towards achieving a reduction to the days fireworks will be allowed in the future. Meeting is open to the public! If you would like to see a change, lend your voice and ideas; don't sit back and do nothing or worse, after doing nothing, complain. If you can't attend the meeting but want to help and keep informed, send an email to opvillageclub@gmail.com with your contact information and ideas. Zoom log in information available on our Facebook page - OP Village Club - or by emailing opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Scramble for Scholars
SURFSIDE — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be Saturday, August 22, at Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be 4-man teams with a $50 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2021 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. To register to play or you would like to sponsor a hole at $50, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171.
Peninsula Lions Club
KLIPSAN — Peninsula Lions Club welcomes new members. The next meeting is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. The fundraisers the club relies on were all cancelled this year, so the coffers are running very low. The club is limiting financial expenditures to the Peninsula only, such as, eyeglasses, food bank, student backpacks, etc. Members will still be volunteering their services as needed. Any donations will be greatly appreciated and used only on the Peninsula. Send to Peninsula Lions, P.O. Box 757, Ocean Park, WA 98640.
Laundry Love program
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Expanded hours at the Ocean Park Library
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Timberland Library has expanded its Library Takeout hours to include some morning and evening hours. The schedule is as follows: Tuesdays 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday/Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday/Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the bookdrop will now be open for returns from Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Friday at 5 p.m. We still cannot accept donations.
Summer at the Library
Have you started your Summer Library Program reading or activities yet? There is still time! The Timberland Summer Library Program has been extended until the end of September. Information can be found on our website at www.trl.org in the “Summer Library Program” section of the homepage. You can also ask at the library, and we will give you the reading log with all the information for the program. We have received the prize books, so make sure to log your progress on Beanstack, or keep track on the reading log. See you at the library!
Neighbor to Neighbor Program
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
