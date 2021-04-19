Peninsula Players present ‘Friends with Words’
PENINSULA — Timberland Regional Library has partnered with the Peninsula Players for monthly after dinner story times for adults. In the virtual program, “Friends with Words,” seasoned theater actors will entertain and inspire us with stories and poems that are close to their hearts. The Peninsula Players will present Friends with Words at 7 p.m. on April 22, May 27, and June 24. Register online at events.TRL.org for the Zoom links. For questions, contact Amy Hitchcock at ahitchcock@trl.org
Park free in state parks April 22
OLYMPIA— The Washington State Park and Recreation Commission invites the public to celebrate Earth Day on Thursday, April 22. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day use parking. The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit.
Golf in Surfside
SURFSIDE — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be Saturday, June 12, at Surfside Golf Course, 315th St and J Pl, in Ocean Park. There will be four person teams with a $50 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2022 Ilwaco High School graduating seniors. If you want to Sponsor a hole for $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, or mail to: 31402 H St., Ocean Park WA 98640
Peace of Mind Roundtable: Living Beyond Covid-19
The April 2021 monthly program by Peace of Mind Pacific County is an open conversation on ZOOM, for anyone wanting to share or hear experiences about what they’ve learned from the year of experiencing the covid-19 pandemic. We’ve heard people talk about the pain of isolation, gratitude for acts of kindness, and surprising responses to the personal changes they’ve encountered since March 2020. POMPC is an all-volunteer peer-based group that focuses on support, recovery, and hope for people of all ages. The roundtable conversation lasts an hour, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm PST. Barbara Bate will host the dialogue. For questions, call or text her at (360) 244 5566. You can find the ZOOM ID for this free event by going to Facebook/peaceofmindpacificcounty, the website www.pompc.org, or emailing info@pompc.org.
Vintage FAFF T-shirt sale
NASELLE — Past Finnish-American Folk Festival and Paavo Nurmi Run T-shirts and sweatshirts, along with various other merchandise, will be available for purchase May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Naselle Community Center. “Need a shirt to replace one in your collection? Missed getting a year? Have kids or grandkids that you want to have a shirt that didn’t get one previously? Just need a new shirt?” Sample T-shirts will be hung outdoors, and orders may be placed at the door, where merchandise will be delivered. Cash or check only.
Naselle Elementary Kindergarten Round Up
NASELLE — Naselle Elementary Kindergarten Round Up will be held on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Parents and guardians are advised to bring shot records, birth certificate and other relevant paperwork. Call the office for questions at 360-484-7121 x1
Al-Anon meets via Zoom
PENINSULA — Al-Anon Zoom meetings on Long Beach Peninsula are happening each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Text Kathleen at 206-960-8457 for information.
