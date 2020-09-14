Creating comics with Rosemary Mosco
Naturalist Rosemary Mosco, creator of Bird and Moon comics, blends science and humor to create critically acclaimed comics and books that portray the often-hilarious behavior of birds and wildlife. Her award-winning work has appeared in many publications including Audubon and Nature Ecology & Evolution. Her quirky comics are helping to engage a new generation of enthusiastic birders. Join us for an afternoon of fun on September 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and learn to combine science, art, and humor while you create your own comic. Rosemary was originally to be the keynote speaker at the popular Wings Over Willapa Festival, which is now postponed until September 2021. She has agreed to give a Zoom presentation to talk about her work and interpreting the humor in nature and wildlife. The workshop is a gift to the public from the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in appreciation for all they have done in caring about birds, our refuge, and the incredible natural habitat we share. Register at https://wingsoverwillapa.org/events/creating-comics-with-rosemary-mosco/
Pacific Transit monthly board meeting
Pacific Transit System will hold its next regular Board Meeting on Thursday, September 17 via Zoom. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327; Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327; One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
SmileMobile in town
LONG BEACH — The Arcora Foundation’s SmileMobile dental clinic on wheels, will return to Long Beach the week of Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 and park at Long Beach Elementary School, 400 S. Washington Ave. SmileMobile dentist Paul Phillips and the dental team will provide examinations to babies (first tooth) up through high school (age 20) and pregnant/postpartum people with Apple Health and those who are uninsured. Call 888-286-9105 today for more information and to schedule your appointment.
Laundry Love program
PENINSULA — Peninsula Poverty Response is offering free dryer days every Wednesday at the Seaview and Long Beach laundromats. Laundromats were deemed an essential service however there should be no more than five people in the building at once and everyone must sanitize their hands before and after leaving the laundromat. Machines and all surfaces often will be sanitized often. These laundromats are open 24 hours a day, to prevent overcrowding. Get two loads of free wash, and free dry all-day Wednesday.
Volunteers needed by O3A
Volunteers needed! Want to improve local senior services? Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) seeks two Pacific County members for Advisory Council (AC). O3A coordinates aging & long-term care services for seniors & adults with disabilities in Clallam/Jefferson/Grays Harbor/Pacific. AC members participate in legislative advocacy for funding and programs, review O3A program allocations, etc. Contact Carol Ann, 360-379-5064, carolann.laase@dshs.wa.gov for more info and application. Meetings held on 3rd Tuesday of each month via Zoom or in Shelton if in-person; mileage reimbursed & lunch included for in-person meetings.
Neighbor to Neighbor program continues
OCEAN PARK — The Neighbor to Neighbor Program is offering gas cards and grocery cards to those in need with emergency funds to get over a rough patch, neighbor to neighbor. Cards available to pickup Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort. Call ahead at 360-270-0298 to arrange pickup and bring identification.
