Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — On Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Project Community Connect event will take place at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. The events includes free lunch and free haircuts, with items for veterans, pet assistance, food resources, medical and dental resources, employment help, and other resources. There are free bus rides available for the event. Volunteers are needed; please visit www.peninsulapovertyresponse.org. or call 360-214-6241.
Bazaar, Chili Cook Off & more
SEAVIEW — St. Mary at 4700 Pacific Hwy. in Seaview, is having a Bazaar, Boutique, Bake Sale and Chili Cook Off at the parish hall. On Friday, Feb. 25, the Bazaar, Boutique will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 26, along with the bazaar, boutique and bake sale there will also be a Chili Cook Off with music the Holy Trio. Chili entries accepted from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. free. Taste and vote from noon until 1:45 p.m. for a $5 tasting fee. Awards will be 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For information call 360-642-2002 or 352-586-0082.
‘Blues Is A Woman’
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live will host a six-woman group on Feb. 27 to perform “Blues Is A Woman,” a theatrical concert with music and storytelling of old-time female blues singers. The Feb. 27 event will begin at 3 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre. The theater doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $25 at the door, cash or check only, or $20 in advance by calling 360-836-4419 or visiting SAL’s website at www.sundayafternoonlive.org. Some COVID-19 requirements apply. Fans of the blues, women singers and all things historical will find something to celebrate in this Sunday Afternoon Live performance.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild will hold their 25th annual Quilt Show, “Quilting at the Beach” on March 18-20 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. There will be over 100 quilts from our talented members on display. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4p.m., and admission is free. Masks are required. Raffle tickets for our prize quilt will be available for $1 with the proceeds supporting local charities. Tickets are also available each Friday at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center from 10 a.m. to noon until March 11.
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 13 when clocks will “spring forward” one hour and we lose an hour of sleep overnight.
Dem Crab Feed canceled
SOUTH BEND — Due to ongoing covid concerns, the famous Pacific County Democratic Crab Feed has been canceled for the third year a row. The party hopes to resume the lively tradition in the spring of 2023. Typically bringing party leaders from Olympia and Washington, D.C. to rub shoulders with grassroots Democrats in the South Bend Community Building, the crab feed is a highlight of the Southwest Washington social calendar.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.